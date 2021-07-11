Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary AMS Livestock, Poultry, & Grain Market News

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/4/2021 - 7/10/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

6/28/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 9,255 21,786 24,242

Feeder Cattle: 8,618(93.1%) 19,533(89.7%) 22,474(92.7%)

Slaughter Cattle: 417(4.5%) 1,699(7.8%) 1,350(5.6%)

Replacement Cattle: 220(2.4%) 554(2.5%) 418(1.7%)

Special Note: For NASS: 637 cows and bulls sold with 65 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,231 with 60 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,182 with 59 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves not well tested this week. Many auctions were closed due to the July 4th holiday or recent rains limited numbers at the few sales that were open. Feeder steers and heifers sold with a higher undertone and demand was very good. Slaughter cows sold 2.00-6.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 2.00 higher. Demand also very good for the limited numbers of cows and bulls. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 38% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (83% Cows, 17% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (30% Stock Cows, 49% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 16% Cow-Calf Pairs, 4% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 69%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;253-290;269;196.00-205.00;200.84

25;300-348;330;178.00-208.00;192.38

35;350-396;375;176.00-199.00;184.53

52;400-440;415;156.00-199.00;178.48

2;437;437;168.00;168.00;Unweaned

78;451-499;477;157.00-189.00;171.41

8;460-490;475;171.00-175.00;173.06;Unweaned

118;500-548;521;154.00-184.00;168.26

2;515;515;172.00;172.00;ThinFleshed

3;508;508;170.00;170.00;Unweaned

230;550-595;570;152.00-177.00;164.62

16;563-570;568;156.00-165.00;158.79;Unweaned

126;600-640;622;143.00-169.00;155.89

10;600-609;606;162.00;162.00;Unweaned

236;650-698;670;140.00-168.00;157.07

32;650-656;653;170.00-176.50;173.67;Fancy

45;670-685;680;161.50-165.50;163.75;ThinFleshed

195;700-747;731;146.00-161.00;153.20

7;713;713;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

330;753-796;780;137.00-157.50;149.02

60;751-753;751;142.75-143.00;142.79;Unweaned

321;800-848;828;140.00-150.00;146.65

583;853-898;874;139.00-150.00;145.23

344;905-948;927;120.00-145.00;141.63

184;965-988;983;130.00-143.00;137.62

97;1004-1022;1017;131.50-133.50;131.97

144;1067-1090;1072;125.75-131.00;128.55

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;360-394;386;160.00-173.00;166.40

8;427-428;427;153.00-175.00;164.25

18;510-541;521;151.00-155.00;153.23

40;553-593;583;150.00-165.00;162.18

33;600-637;630;139.00-154.00;149.16

9;662-693;674;135.00-144.00;140.37

68;703-729;721;136.00-150.00;148.79

7;775-795;792;135.00;135.00

29;824-840;837;126.00-137.50;135.16

15;882;882;136.00;136.00

20;902-915;910;134.00-135.00;134.65

67;955-997;983;130.00-134.00;132.95

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;300-348;330;153.00-172.00;161.64

10;350-395;372;154.00-171.00;162.24

6;400-443;429;138.00-151.00;147.46

19;450-497;467;140.00-153.00;147.12

16;501-545;512;140.00-150.00;145.26

13;550-595;569;126.00-150.00;139.30

8;615-633;624;106.00-140.00;126.96

1;670;670;129.00;129.00

1;700;700;127.00;127.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

22;205-249;230;153.00-160.00;155.12

5;275-290;279;152.00-155.00;153.98

74;300-348;321;145.00-170.00;158.79

45;360-397;377;146.00-163.00;152.45

115;400-445;422;140.00-165.00;148.91

96;450-498;472;135.00-162.00;146.47

4;451;451;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

200;500-548;528;132.00-160.00;144.40

10;536;536;156.00;156.00;ThinFleshed

3;523;523;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

164;550-598;577;132.00-152.00;140.78

18;596;596;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

191;600-647;625;129.00-149.00;141.29

3;628;628;138.00;138.00;Unweaned

227;650-695;672;125.00-146.00;140.47

3;676;676;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

374;701-741;728;119.00-145.00;141.41

193;750-790;769;120.00-143.00;138.93

258;801-849;821;106.00-141.00;134.96

104;856-887;878;122.00-138.75;131.22

90;912-947;928;117.00-126.00;123.14

70;958-986;972;116.00-125.00;122.89

8;1089;1089;112.00;112.00