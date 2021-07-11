Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary AMS Livestock, Poultry, & Grain Market News
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/4/2021 - 7/10/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
6/28/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 9,255 21,786 24,242
Feeder Cattle: 8,618(93.1%) 19,533(89.7%) 22,474(92.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 417(4.5%) 1,699(7.8%) 1,350(5.6%)
Replacement Cattle: 220(2.4%) 554(2.5%) 418(1.7%)
Special Note: For NASS: 637 cows and bulls sold with 65 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,231 with 60 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,182 with 59 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves not well tested this week. Many auctions were closed due to the July 4th holiday or recent rains limited numbers at the few sales that were open. Feeder steers and heifers sold with a higher undertone and demand was very good. Slaughter cows sold 2.00-6.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 2.00 higher. Demand also very good for the limited numbers of cows and bulls. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 38% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (83% Cows, 17% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (30% Stock Cows, 49% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 16% Cow-Calf Pairs, 4% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 69%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;253-290;269;196.00-205.00;200.84
25;300-348;330;178.00-208.00;192.38
35;350-396;375;176.00-199.00;184.53
52;400-440;415;156.00-199.00;178.48
2;437;437;168.00;168.00;Unweaned
78;451-499;477;157.00-189.00;171.41
8;460-490;475;171.00-175.00;173.06;Unweaned
118;500-548;521;154.00-184.00;168.26
2;515;515;172.00;172.00;ThinFleshed
3;508;508;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
230;550-595;570;152.00-177.00;164.62
16;563-570;568;156.00-165.00;158.79;Unweaned
126;600-640;622;143.00-169.00;155.89
10;600-609;606;162.00;162.00;Unweaned
236;650-698;670;140.00-168.00;157.07
32;650-656;653;170.00-176.50;173.67;Fancy
45;670-685;680;161.50-165.50;163.75;ThinFleshed
195;700-747;731;146.00-161.00;153.20
7;713;713;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
330;753-796;780;137.00-157.50;149.02
60;751-753;751;142.75-143.00;142.79;Unweaned
321;800-848;828;140.00-150.00;146.65
583;853-898;874;139.00-150.00;145.23
344;905-948;927;120.00-145.00;141.63
184;965-988;983;130.00-143.00;137.62
97;1004-1022;1017;131.50-133.50;131.97
144;1067-1090;1072;125.75-131.00;128.55
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;360-394;386;160.00-173.00;166.40
8;427-428;427;153.00-175.00;164.25
18;510-541;521;151.00-155.00;153.23
40;553-593;583;150.00-165.00;162.18
33;600-637;630;139.00-154.00;149.16
9;662-693;674;135.00-144.00;140.37
68;703-729;721;136.00-150.00;148.79
7;775-795;792;135.00;135.00
29;824-840;837;126.00-137.50;135.16
15;882;882;136.00;136.00
20;902-915;910;134.00-135.00;134.65
67;955-997;983;130.00-134.00;132.95
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;300-348;330;153.00-172.00;161.64
10;350-395;372;154.00-171.00;162.24
6;400-443;429;138.00-151.00;147.46
19;450-497;467;140.00-153.00;147.12
16;501-545;512;140.00-150.00;145.26
13;550-595;569;126.00-150.00;139.30
8;615-633;624;106.00-140.00;126.96
1;670;670;129.00;129.00
1;700;700;127.00;127.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;205-249;230;153.00-160.00;155.12
5;275-290;279;152.00-155.00;153.98
74;300-348;321;145.00-170.00;158.79
45;360-397;377;146.00-163.00;152.45
115;400-445;422;140.00-165.00;148.91
96;450-498;472;135.00-162.00;146.47
4;451;451;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
200;500-548;528;132.00-160.00;144.40
10;536;536;156.00;156.00;ThinFleshed
3;523;523;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
164;550-598;577;132.00-152.00;140.78
18;596;596;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
191;600-647;625;129.00-149.00;141.29
3;628;628;138.00;138.00;Unweaned
227;650-695;672;125.00-146.00;140.47
3;676;676;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
374;701-741;728;119.00-145.00;141.41
193;750-790;769;120.00-143.00;138.93
258;801-849;821;106.00-141.00;134.96
104;856-887;878;122.00-138.75;131.22
90;912-947;928;117.00-126.00;123.14
70;958-986;972;116.00-125.00;122.89
8;1089;1089;112.00;112.00