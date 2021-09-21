Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/20/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/13/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 7,000 8,759 5,559

Feeder Cattle: 7,000(100.0%) 8,759(100.0%) 5,559(100.0%)

***Add Mid-Session***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00 - 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers 4.00 - 6.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 38% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 73%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;313;313;207.00;207.00

15;444;444;192.00;192.00

50;466-478;469;167.00-177.00;170.73

19;479-484;482;157.00-160.00;158.59;Unweaned

40;511-523;517;165.00-173.00;169.75

120;550-592;577;150.00-163.00;156.49

189;603-645;621;149.00-160.00;153.15

44;610-616;615;143.00-148.50;146.04;Unweaned

414;651-699;666;147.25-161.00;156.65

5;663;663;162.00;162.00;ThinFleshed

22;655;655;143.50;143.50;Unweaned

734;709-743;726;146.50-158.60;153.45

36;703-706;705;134.50-135.00;134.69;Unweaned

220;751-792;781;145.00-157.25;152.72

361;801-839;812;140.00-151.50;149.27

57;850-868;857;143.00-149.50;148.02

13;880;880;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed

59;904-943;934;135.00-139.50;137.30

50;950-995;976;128.00-135.50;132.28

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;329;329;176.00;176.00

3;337;337;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

27;362-365;364;170.00-178.00;173.24

12;368;368;164.00;164.00;Unweaned

38;424-438;429;142.00-164.00;150.27

6;423;423;160.00;160.00;Unweaned

23;462-490;476;146.00-163.00;156.98

61;511-541;520;152.00-165.00;159.04

10;522;522;151.00;151.00;Unweaned

86;557-593;578;141.00-150.00;147.43

161;610-640;616;137.00-149.50;145.61

8;611;611;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

123;671-698;681;140.00-147.00;144.15

66;704-744;721;140.00-146.00;142.43

4;770;770;142.00;142.00

14;822-829;828;139.00-140.00;139.21

11;895;895;135.00;135.00

5;920;920;127.00;127.00

5;1095;1095;113.00;113.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;436;436;135.00;135.00

3;598;598;125.00;125.00

89;650-699;674;135.00-140.00;136.80

12;728-747;741;131.00;131.00

53;765-778;766;110.00-141.00;138.18

5;804;804;132.00;132.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;300;300;156.00;156.00

7;301;301;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

44;412-448;433;149.00-156.00;151.26

87;456-499;484;140.00-153.00;147.14

8;489;489;138.00;138.00;Unweaned

65;505-542;522;145.00-156.00;151.09

34;504;504;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed

92;553-596;578;136.00-148.50;140.30

42;584;584;151.00;151.00;ThinFleshed

15;555-592;580;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

210;601-648;629;138.00-150.00;142.49

12;622;622;132.00;132.00;Unweaned

245;652-694;672;141.50-149.00;144.92

232;701-746;720;137.50-144.60;141.84

75;757-788;780;132.00-139.00;133.57

109;802-845;827;131.00-136.00;133.17

32;868-898;881;126.00-134.00;131.28

15;944;944;120.00;120.00

24;990;990;121.00;121.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

23;361-384;376;144.00-152.00;149.33

11;362;362;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

24;424-432;430;142.00-144.00;143.42

35;451-467;461;129.00-147.00;139.49

23;483-495;486;130.00-131.00;130.35;Unweaned

195;500-548;537;135.00-144.00;141.58

24;506-545;530;131.00-133.00;132.44;Unweaned

44;566-591;580;131.00-139.00;134.54

75;600-648;623;126.00-145.50;139.54

38;608;608;147.00;147.00;ThinFleshed

70;651-692;655;132.00-143.00;139.98

17;711-739;723;128.00-129.00;128.58

54;750-754;751;131.00-136.00;135.26

11;857;857;121.00;121.00

9;924-933;927;119.00-121.00;119.67

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;358;358;137.00;137.00

5;467;467;129.00;129.00

45;570-579;571;138.00-138.50;138.42

5;631;631;123.00;123.00

4;654;654;126.00;126.00

4;700;700;126.00;126.00

4;821;821;109.00;109.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;400-444;431;110.00-125.00;120.82

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;437;437;158.50;158.50;Unweaned

18;501;501;152.00;152.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;403;403;170.00;170.00

17;574-599;589;138.00;138.00

3;610;610;125.00;125.00

28;650-696;666;125.00-133.00;130.02

5;763;763;127.00;127.00

3;878;878;110.00;110.00

Tags

Recommended for you