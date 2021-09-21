Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/20/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/13/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,000 8,759 5,559
Feeder Cattle: 7,000(100.0%) 8,759(100.0%) 5,559(100.0%)
***Add Mid-Session***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00 - 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers 4.00 - 6.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 38% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 73%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;313;313;207.00;207.00
15;444;444;192.00;192.00
50;466-478;469;167.00-177.00;170.73
19;479-484;482;157.00-160.00;158.59;Unweaned
40;511-523;517;165.00-173.00;169.75
120;550-592;577;150.00-163.00;156.49
189;603-645;621;149.00-160.00;153.15
44;610-616;615;143.00-148.50;146.04;Unweaned
414;651-699;666;147.25-161.00;156.65
5;663;663;162.00;162.00;ThinFleshed
22;655;655;143.50;143.50;Unweaned
734;709-743;726;146.50-158.60;153.45
36;703-706;705;134.50-135.00;134.69;Unweaned
220;751-792;781;145.00-157.25;152.72
361;801-839;812;140.00-151.50;149.27
57;850-868;857;143.00-149.50;148.02
13;880;880;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed
59;904-943;934;135.00-139.50;137.30
50;950-995;976;128.00-135.50;132.28
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;329;329;176.00;176.00
3;337;337;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
27;362-365;364;170.00-178.00;173.24
12;368;368;164.00;164.00;Unweaned
38;424-438;429;142.00-164.00;150.27
6;423;423;160.00;160.00;Unweaned
23;462-490;476;146.00-163.00;156.98
61;511-541;520;152.00-165.00;159.04
10;522;522;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
86;557-593;578;141.00-150.00;147.43
161;610-640;616;137.00-149.50;145.61
8;611;611;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
123;671-698;681;140.00-147.00;144.15
66;704-744;721;140.00-146.00;142.43
4;770;770;142.00;142.00
14;822-829;828;139.00-140.00;139.21
11;895;895;135.00;135.00
5;920;920;127.00;127.00
5;1095;1095;113.00;113.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;436;436;135.00;135.00
3;598;598;125.00;125.00
89;650-699;674;135.00-140.00;136.80
12;728-747;741;131.00;131.00
53;765-778;766;110.00-141.00;138.18
5;804;804;132.00;132.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;300;300;156.00;156.00
7;301;301;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
44;412-448;433;149.00-156.00;151.26
87;456-499;484;140.00-153.00;147.14
8;489;489;138.00;138.00;Unweaned
65;505-542;522;145.00-156.00;151.09
34;504;504;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed
92;553-596;578;136.00-148.50;140.30
42;584;584;151.00;151.00;ThinFleshed
15;555-592;580;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
210;601-648;629;138.00-150.00;142.49
12;622;622;132.00;132.00;Unweaned
245;652-694;672;141.50-149.00;144.92
232;701-746;720;137.50-144.60;141.84
75;757-788;780;132.00-139.00;133.57
109;802-845;827;131.00-136.00;133.17
32;868-898;881;126.00-134.00;131.28
15;944;944;120.00;120.00
24;990;990;121.00;121.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;361-384;376;144.00-152.00;149.33
11;362;362;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
24;424-432;430;142.00-144.00;143.42
35;451-467;461;129.00-147.00;139.49
23;483-495;486;130.00-131.00;130.35;Unweaned
195;500-548;537;135.00-144.00;141.58
24;506-545;530;131.00-133.00;132.44;Unweaned
44;566-591;580;131.00-139.00;134.54
75;600-648;623;126.00-145.50;139.54
38;608;608;147.00;147.00;ThinFleshed
70;651-692;655;132.00-143.00;139.98
17;711-739;723;128.00-129.00;128.58
54;750-754;751;131.00-136.00;135.26
11;857;857;121.00;121.00
9;924-933;927;119.00-121.00;119.67
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;358;358;137.00;137.00
5;467;467;129.00;129.00
45;570-579;571;138.00-138.50;138.42
5;631;631;123.00;123.00
4;654;654;126.00;126.00
4;700;700;126.00;126.00
4;821;821;109.00;109.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;400-444;431;110.00-125.00;120.82
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;437;437;158.50;158.50;Unweaned
18;501;501;152.00;152.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;403;403;170.00;170.00
17;574-599;589;138.00;138.00
3;610;610;125.00;125.00
28;650-696;666;125.00-133.00;130.02
5;763;763;127.00;127.00
3;878;878;110.00;110.00