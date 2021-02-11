Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/8/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

2/1/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 7,200 10,758 7,598

Feeder Cattle: 7,200(100.0%) 10,758(100.0%) 7,598(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 lower where tested. Steer calves mostly 4.00-8.00 lower. Feeder heifers and heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand moderate. Winter weather moved in with freezing drizzle, creating hazardous travel conditions, especially in the direction of many feedyards. Frigid temps are here to stay for the next 10 days or so. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (64% Steers, 36% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 58%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

23;384;384;193.00;193.00

100;407-441;428;170.00-184.50;177.90

115;452-498;481;171.00-182.00;175.16

198;508-549;525;156.00-170.50;163.40

16;523;523;171.50;171.50;ValueAdded

250;559-597;572;149.00-162.50;156.57

365;600-643;620;138.50-152.00;146.50

372;661-697;682;134.00-144.50;137.12

37;675;675;145.50;145.50;ThinFleshed

211;700-746;723;133.00-138.00;135.34

249;759-798;776;127.00-134.50;131.06

236;802-841;821;127.00-136.00;131.85

72;860-877;864;127.50-129.00;128.66

52;926;926;126.00;126.00

50;963;963;124.50;124.50

27;1002;1002;120.00;120.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;266;266;209.00;209.00;ThinFleshed

8;341;341;165.00;165.00

3;388;388;166.00;166.00

29;371;371;179.00;179.00;ThinFleshed

124;454-487;469;155.00-178.00;166.67

83;505-549;530;140.00-162.00;152.63

13;505;505;167.00;167.00;ThinFleshed

162;579-598;589;137.50-150.00;145.38

160;601-648;628;137.00-142.50;140.01

86;665-696;673;132.00-140.00;137.15

39;705-740;725;130.00-134.50;131.55

187;756-799;778;125.00-131.00;128.78

14;858-864;861;123.00-125.00;124.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

18;388-389;388;155.00-156.00;155.78

4;438;438;162.00;162.00

33;453-463;458;160.00-161.00;160.55;ThinFleshed

109;564-590;578;125.00-143.00;130.42

17;560;560;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed

26;608;608;138.00;138.00

12;701-735;718;129.00-131.50;130.22

13;765;765;128.50;128.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;562;562;129.00;129.00

20;672;672;118.00;118.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;325;325;158.00;158.00

70;409-447;422;144.00-156.00;151.41

21;417;417;165.00;165.00;ThinFleshed

92;453-487;461;140.50-150.00;146.80

276;500-542;522;133.50-149.00;139.82

4;546;546;124.50;124.50;Fleshy

79;562-594;580;125.00-133.00;128.55

286;601-643;626;123.00-130.00;128.53

97;656-695;685;125.00-127.75;126.97

274;703-743;725;122.00-127.50;125.26

29;794;794;123.00-124.50;123.88

19;768-780;775;119.00-120.00;119.42;Fleshy

26;814-835;823;123.00-124.00;123.57

34;827-839;830;115.00-121.50;119.76;Fleshy

52;877-882;880;118.00-119.00;118.52

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

22;283;283;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed

19;344;344;144.00;144.00

76;352-398;378;139.00-150.00;142.78

14;441;441;149.00;149.00;ThinFleshed

50;464-491;473;131.00-145.00;137.92

53;509-529;522;130.00-139.00;136.78

94;556-599;583;120.00-132.00;125.21

114;600-649;609;120.00-128.00;124.82

53;653-683;662;122.00-123.00;122.31

7;804;804;119.00;119.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

41;358-393;376;133.00-141.50;137.16

18;404-444;433;135.00-138.00;137.22

13;454-470;463;125.00-140.00;131.79

5;524;524;135.00;135.00

12;581;581;125.00;125.00

6;573;573;127.00;127.00;ThinFleshed

39;613-633;629;117.00-123.00;119.69

13;817;817;114.00;114.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;527;527;145.50;145.50

8;648;648;126.00;126.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;394;394;160.00;160.00

5;428;428;162.00;162.00

