Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/8/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
2/1/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,200 10,758 7,598
Feeder Cattle: 7,200(100.0%) 10,758(100.0%) 7,598(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 lower where tested. Steer calves mostly 4.00-8.00 lower. Feeder heifers and heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand moderate. Winter weather moved in with freezing drizzle, creating hazardous travel conditions, especially in the direction of many feedyards. Frigid temps are here to stay for the next 10 days or so. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (64% Steers, 36% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 58%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;384;384;193.00;193.00
100;407-441;428;170.00-184.50;177.90
115;452-498;481;171.00-182.00;175.16
198;508-549;525;156.00-170.50;163.40
16;523;523;171.50;171.50;ValueAdded
250;559-597;572;149.00-162.50;156.57
365;600-643;620;138.50-152.00;146.50
372;661-697;682;134.00-144.50;137.12
37;675;675;145.50;145.50;ThinFleshed
211;700-746;723;133.00-138.00;135.34
249;759-798;776;127.00-134.50;131.06
236;802-841;821;127.00-136.00;131.85
72;860-877;864;127.50-129.00;128.66
52;926;926;126.00;126.00
50;963;963;124.50;124.50
27;1002;1002;120.00;120.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;266;266;209.00;209.00;ThinFleshed
8;341;341;165.00;165.00
3;388;388;166.00;166.00
29;371;371;179.00;179.00;ThinFleshed
124;454-487;469;155.00-178.00;166.67
83;505-549;530;140.00-162.00;152.63
13;505;505;167.00;167.00;ThinFleshed
162;579-598;589;137.50-150.00;145.38
160;601-648;628;137.00-142.50;140.01
86;665-696;673;132.00-140.00;137.15
39;705-740;725;130.00-134.50;131.55
187;756-799;778;125.00-131.00;128.78
14;858-864;861;123.00-125.00;124.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;388-389;388;155.00-156.00;155.78
4;438;438;162.00;162.00
33;453-463;458;160.00-161.00;160.55;ThinFleshed
109;564-590;578;125.00-143.00;130.42
17;560;560;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
26;608;608;138.00;138.00
12;701-735;718;129.00-131.50;130.22
13;765;765;128.50;128.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;562;562;129.00;129.00
20;672;672;118.00;118.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;325;325;158.00;158.00
70;409-447;422;144.00-156.00;151.41
21;417;417;165.00;165.00;ThinFleshed
92;453-487;461;140.50-150.00;146.80
276;500-542;522;133.50-149.00;139.82
4;546;546;124.50;124.50;Fleshy
79;562-594;580;125.00-133.00;128.55
286;601-643;626;123.00-130.00;128.53
97;656-695;685;125.00-127.75;126.97
274;703-743;725;122.00-127.50;125.26
29;794;794;123.00-124.50;123.88
19;768-780;775;119.00-120.00;119.42;Fleshy
26;814-835;823;123.00-124.00;123.57
34;827-839;830;115.00-121.50;119.76;Fleshy
52;877-882;880;118.00-119.00;118.52
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;283;283;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed
19;344;344;144.00;144.00
76;352-398;378;139.00-150.00;142.78
14;441;441;149.00;149.00;ThinFleshed
50;464-491;473;131.00-145.00;137.92
53;509-529;522;130.00-139.00;136.78
94;556-599;583;120.00-132.00;125.21
114;600-649;609;120.00-128.00;124.82
53;653-683;662;122.00-123.00;122.31
7;804;804;119.00;119.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
41;358-393;376;133.00-141.50;137.16
18;404-444;433;135.00-138.00;137.22
13;454-470;463;125.00-140.00;131.79
5;524;524;135.00;135.00
12;581;581;125.00;125.00
6;573;573;127.00;127.00;ThinFleshed
39;613-633;629;117.00-123.00;119.69
13;817;817;114.00;114.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;527;527;145.50;145.50
8;648;648;126.00;126.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;394;394;160.00;160.00
5;428;428;162.00;162.00