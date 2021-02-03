Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/24/2021 - 1/30/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
1/18/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 26,528 46,260 28,906
Feeder Cattle: 24,883(93.8%) 43,723(94.5%) 26,706(92.4%)
Slaughter Cattle: 991(3.7%) 1,547(3.3%) 1,540(5.3%)
Replacement Cattle: 654(2.5%) 990(2.1%) 660(2.3%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 1,645 cows and bulls sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last Week: 2,537 head sold with 61 percent going to packers; Last Year: 2,146 head sold with 72 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold mostly steady to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Steer calves sold steady to 3.00 higher and heifer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Many parts of the state can expect to receive rain or thunderstorms this weekend and continued into next week. Slaughter cows sold mostly steady to 6.00 higher, with instances of 7.00-10.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 2.00 higher. Packer demand good to very good. Supply included: 94% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 43% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 4% Slaughter Cattle (82% Cows, 18% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (6% Stock Cows, 75% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 15% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 50%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;287-290;288;185.00-193.00;190.07
1;295;295;212.50;212.50;ThinFleshed
96;300-347;324;188.00-211.00;202.31
245;350-398;375;180.00-206.00;188.82
28;354-391;384;214.00-220.00;219.01;Fancy
11;352-363;358;203.00-210.00;203.64;ThinFleshed
3;391;391;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
299;400-447;428;173.00-199.00;184.37
55;402-421;414;194.50-196.00;194.90;ThinFleshed
35;418-437;421;160.00-165.00;164.26;Unweaned
415;450-497;472;165.50-189.00;176.44
22;457;457;194.50;194.50;Fancy
36;459-466;463;187.00-193.00;190.15;ThinFleshed
8;470;470;166.00-172.00;168.25;Unweaned
684;500-549;521;154.00-183.00;169.51
52;511;511;180.00;180.00;Fancy
37;505-524;517;137.50-167.00;148.99;Unweaned
848;550-599;573;138.00-179.00;159.31
5;567;567;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
596;600-648;623;140.00-157.50;148.27
56;602-645;626;135.00-143.00;138.96;Unweaned
495;650-698;671;128.00-157.00;142.13
10;658-686;678;136.00-137.00;136.29;Unweaned
700;700-749;728;124.00-142.00;135.33
821;750-798;775;115.00-142.50;132.74
684;800-845;822;123.00-137.00;131.94
660;850-894;869;115.00-134.00;128.93
11;858;858;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
269;908-946;928;124.00-131.00;128.87
79;965-995;986;103.00-127.50;124.02
102;1000-1044;1043;111.00-124.25;124.00
38;1072-1096;1076;113.50-120.50;119.19
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;243;243;160.00;160.00
16;251-287;264;175.00-180.00;178.99
40;308-347;333;176.00-195.00;183.05
86;359-398;378;162.00-185.00;176.10
143;400-447;423;153.00-180.00;169.18
7;405;405;181.00;181.00;ThinFleshed
221;450-495;478;142.00-174.00;166.05
14;498;498;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
292;500-548;527;145.00-172.00;158.22
4;540;540;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
182;557-596;576;132.00-168.00;146.15
220;606-649;628;128.00-149.00;138.94
12;609-645;624;125.00-134.00;128.88;Unweaned
249;650-696;675;125.00-139.50;130.81
223;700-749;727;110.00-133.00;127.96
194;750-798;784;110.00-130.00;127.25
155;809-849;832;122.00-130.00;126.22
7;850-872;869;110.00-125.50;123.33
43;908-945;910;99.00-123.00;116.94
10;998;998;110.00;110.00;Fleshy