Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/24/2021 - 1/30/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

1/18/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 26,528 46,260 28,906

Feeder Cattle: 24,883(93.8%) 43,723(94.5%) 26,706(92.4%)

Slaughter Cattle: 991(3.7%) 1,547(3.3%) 1,540(5.3%)

Replacement Cattle: 654(2.5%) 990(2.1%) 660(2.3%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 1,645 cows and bulls sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last Week: 2,537 head sold with 61 percent going to packers; Last Year: 2,146 head sold with 72 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold mostly steady to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Steer calves sold steady to 3.00 higher and heifer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Many parts of the state can expect to receive rain or thunderstorms this weekend and continued into next week. Slaughter cows sold mostly steady to 6.00 higher, with instances of 7.00-10.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 2.00 higher. Packer demand good to very good. Supply included: 94% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 43% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 4% Slaughter Cattle (82% Cows, 18% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (6% Stock Cows, 75% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 15% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 50%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;287-290;288;185.00-193.00;190.07

1;295;295;212.50;212.50;ThinFleshed

96;300-347;324;188.00-211.00;202.31

245;350-398;375;180.00-206.00;188.82

28;354-391;384;214.00-220.00;219.01;Fancy

11;352-363;358;203.00-210.00;203.64;ThinFleshed

3;391;391;165.00;165.00;Unweaned

299;400-447;428;173.00-199.00;184.37

55;402-421;414;194.50-196.00;194.90;ThinFleshed

35;418-437;421;160.00-165.00;164.26;Unweaned

415;450-497;472;165.50-189.00;176.44

22;457;457;194.50;194.50;Fancy

36;459-466;463;187.00-193.00;190.15;ThinFleshed

8;470;470;166.00-172.00;168.25;Unweaned

684;500-549;521;154.00-183.00;169.51

52;511;511;180.00;180.00;Fancy

37;505-524;517;137.50-167.00;148.99;Unweaned

848;550-599;573;138.00-179.00;159.31

5;567;567;159.00;159.00;Unweaned

596;600-648;623;140.00-157.50;148.27

56;602-645;626;135.00-143.00;138.96;Unweaned

495;650-698;671;128.00-157.00;142.13

10;658-686;678;136.00-137.00;136.29;Unweaned

700;700-749;728;124.00-142.00;135.33

821;750-798;775;115.00-142.50;132.74

684;800-845;822;123.00-137.00;131.94

660;850-894;869;115.00-134.00;128.93

11;858;858;115.00;115.00;Fleshy

269;908-946;928;124.00-131.00;128.87

79;965-995;986;103.00-127.50;124.02

102;1000-1044;1043;111.00-124.25;124.00

38;1072-1096;1076;113.50-120.50;119.19

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;243;243;160.00;160.00

16;251-287;264;175.00-180.00;178.99

40;308-347;333;176.00-195.00;183.05

86;359-398;378;162.00-185.00;176.10

143;400-447;423;153.00-180.00;169.18

7;405;405;181.00;181.00;ThinFleshed

221;450-495;478;142.00-174.00;166.05

14;498;498;156.00;156.00;Unweaned

292;500-548;527;145.00-172.00;158.22

4;540;540;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

182;557-596;576;132.00-168.00;146.15

220;606-649;628;128.00-149.00;138.94

12;609-645;624;125.00-134.00;128.88;Unweaned

249;650-696;675;125.00-139.50;130.81

223;700-749;727;110.00-133.00;127.96

194;750-798;784;110.00-130.00;127.25

155;809-849;832;122.00-130.00;126.22

7;850-872;869;110.00-125.50;123.33

43;908-945;910;99.00-123.00;116.94

10;998;998;110.00;110.00;Fleshy

