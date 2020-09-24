Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/21/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/14/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 5,559 8,737 6,295

Feeder Cattle: 5,559(100.0%) 8,737(100.0%) 6,295(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 800 lbs 1.00-3.00 lower; over 800 lbs 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers under 700 lbs 1.00-3.00 lower; over 700 lbs steady to 2.00 higher. Weaned steer and heifer calves lightly tested and few sold steady. Demand moderate to good. Numbers some lighter today as wheat planting has begun in Southern parts of the state. Others continue to work ground after recent rains. Still not into the calf run, though un-weaned calves are in supply and these continue to sell at sharp discounts from their weaned mates. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 41% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 63%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

20;393;393;174.00;174.00

16;418;418;156.00;156.00

4;425;425;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

34;451;451;160.50;160.50

22;542-544;543;144.00-149.00;146.04

49;503-509;504;140.00-147.50;141.95;Unweaned

40;554-582;564;146.00-154.50;152.26

72;615-649;633;144.00-151.00;146.08

57;602-645;628;134.00-138.00;135.12;Unweaned

95;673-687;677;141.00-149.00;143.15

344;702-747;720;138.00-147.00;144.48

248;753-796;776;135.00-146.00;142.05

5;799;799;129.00;129.00;Full

265;800-836;818;133.00-146.00;140.86

21;855-879;865;132.50-141.00;137.30

52;901;901;135.50;135.50

18;958;958;128.00;128.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

32;404-427;418;149.00-156.00;151.75

26;452-458;456;146.50-154.00;150.89

44;510-541;525;137.00-142.00;139.57

182;550-598;583;130.00-147.00;141.18

17;571-596;581;124.00-134.00;128.22;Unweaned

22;606-647;627;137.50-140.50;138.95

15;642;642;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed

68;609-610;609;134.25-135.00;134.34;Unweaned

55;651-691;681;135.00-143.00;139.11

34;708-745;729;133.00-144.00;137.72

13;702;702;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

61;751-785;774;132.00-137.00;135.32

90;802-842;830;122.00-138.00;132.62

22;914-942;927;119.75-124.00;122.04

13;1079;1079;107.50;107.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;480;480;131.00;131.00

21;475;475;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed

14;533;533;125.00;125.00

43;517;517;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed

45;558-582;564;126.00-130.00;128.99

22;556;556;141.00;141.00;ThinFleshed

7;619;619;120.00;120.00

41;655-671;668;136.00-138.00;137.67

9;755;755;133.00;133.00;ThinFleshed

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;432;432;138.00;138.00

7;459;459;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed

30;576;576;124.00;124.00

9;626;626;120.00;120.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;352;352;152.50;152.50

20;420;420;142.00-153.00;146.40

19;455;455;139.00;139.00

11;472-480;476;126.00-129.00;127.35;Unweaned

28;520;520;135.00;135.00

29;504-526;517;131.00-133.50;132.49;Unweaned

90;555-594;583;132.50-142.00;135.44

52;553;553;119.00;119.00;Fleshy

38;574-594;578;126.00-127.00;126.78;Unweaned

60;601-623;606;133.00-137.00;135.74

16;646;646;120.00;120.00;Fleshy

16;603-623;611;123.00-130.00;125.68;Unweaned

258;650-691;668;133.00-137.00;135.10

6;695;695;123.00;123.00;Fleshy

160;701-728;712;130.50-138.50;135.39

118;760-783;775;129.00-132.00;130.73

100;806-835;824;124.00-130.00;127.30

10;848;848;119.50;119.50;Fleshy

44;858-892;867;118.50-124.00;122.46

5;957;957;106.00;106.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;408;408;142.00;142.00

104;451-472;455;127.00-135.50;132.74

9;459;459;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

22;493;493;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

53;503-547;535;129.00-135.00;133.74

96;552-598;569;111.00-132.00;127.67

26;584;584;132.50;132.50;ThinFleshed

15;556-571;565;121.00-125.00;123.43;Unweaned

42;602-612;609;129.50-135.50;131.06

8;633;633;114.00;114.00;Unweaned

44;665-699;681;124.00-128.50;126.34

13;658-672;667;115.50-118.00;116.45;Unweaned

5;721;721;134.00;134.00

11;843;843;115.00;115.00

15;878;878;105.00;105.00;Fleshy

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

22;464-493;480;107.00-118.00;113.16

22;478;478;132.50;132.50;ThinFleshed

10;582;582;120.00;120.00

26;567;567;130.50;130.50;ThinFleshed

24;618-620;619;116.00-126.50;122.13

7;659;659;124.00;124.00

6;951;951;97.00;97.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;486;486;125.00;125.00;ThinFleshed

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;630;630;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;485;485;138.00;138.00

28;459;459;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

22;577;577;114.00;114.00;Unweaned

4;661;661;120.00;120.00

12;688;688;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;660;660;108.00;108.00

