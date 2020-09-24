Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/21/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/14/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 5,559 8,737 6,295
Feeder Cattle: 5,559(100.0%) 8,737(100.0%) 6,295(100.0%)
*** Add Close Updating with Actual Receipts ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 800 lbs 1.00-3.00 lower; over 800 lbs 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers under 700 lbs 1.00-3.00 lower; over 700 lbs steady to 2.00 higher. Weaned steer and heifer calves lightly tested and few sold steady. Demand moderate to good. Numbers some lighter today as wheat planting has begun in Southern parts of the state. Others continue to work ground after recent rains. Still not into the calf run, though un-weaned calves are in supply and these continue to sell at sharp discounts from their weaned mates. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 41% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 63%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;393;393;174.00;174.00
16;418;418;156.00;156.00
4;425;425;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
34;451;451;160.50;160.50
22;542-544;543;144.00-149.00;146.04
49;503-509;504;140.00-147.50;141.95;Unweaned
40;554-582;564;146.00-154.50;152.26
72;615-649;633;144.00-151.00;146.08
57;602-645;628;134.00-138.00;135.12;Unweaned
95;673-687;677;141.00-149.00;143.15
344;702-747;720;138.00-147.00;144.48
248;753-796;776;135.00-146.00;142.05
5;799;799;129.00;129.00;Full
265;800-836;818;133.00-146.00;140.86
21;855-879;865;132.50-141.00;137.30
52;901;901;135.50;135.50
18;958;958;128.00;128.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
32;404-427;418;149.00-156.00;151.75
26;452-458;456;146.50-154.00;150.89
44;510-541;525;137.00-142.00;139.57
182;550-598;583;130.00-147.00;141.18
17;571-596;581;124.00-134.00;128.22;Unweaned
22;606-647;627;137.50-140.50;138.95
15;642;642;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed
68;609-610;609;134.25-135.00;134.34;Unweaned
55;651-691;681;135.00-143.00;139.11
34;708-745;729;133.00-144.00;137.72
13;702;702;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
61;751-785;774;132.00-137.00;135.32
90;802-842;830;122.00-138.00;132.62
22;914-942;927;119.75-124.00;122.04
13;1079;1079;107.50;107.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;480;480;131.00;131.00
21;475;475;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed
14;533;533;125.00;125.00
43;517;517;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
45;558-582;564;126.00-130.00;128.99
22;556;556;141.00;141.00;ThinFleshed
7;619;619;120.00;120.00
41;655-671;668;136.00-138.00;137.67
9;755;755;133.00;133.00;ThinFleshed
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;432;432;138.00;138.00
7;459;459;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed
30;576;576;124.00;124.00
9;626;626;120.00;120.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;352;352;152.50;152.50
20;420;420;142.00-153.00;146.40
19;455;455;139.00;139.00
11;472-480;476;126.00-129.00;127.35;Unweaned
28;520;520;135.00;135.00
29;504-526;517;131.00-133.50;132.49;Unweaned
90;555-594;583;132.50-142.00;135.44
52;553;553;119.00;119.00;Fleshy
38;574-594;578;126.00-127.00;126.78;Unweaned
60;601-623;606;133.00-137.00;135.74
16;646;646;120.00;120.00;Fleshy
16;603-623;611;123.00-130.00;125.68;Unweaned
258;650-691;668;133.00-137.00;135.10
6;695;695;123.00;123.00;Fleshy
160;701-728;712;130.50-138.50;135.39
118;760-783;775;129.00-132.00;130.73
100;806-835;824;124.00-130.00;127.30
10;848;848;119.50;119.50;Fleshy
44;858-892;867;118.50-124.00;122.46
5;957;957;106.00;106.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;408;408;142.00;142.00
104;451-472;455;127.00-135.50;132.74
9;459;459;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
22;493;493;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
53;503-547;535;129.00-135.00;133.74
96;552-598;569;111.00-132.00;127.67
26;584;584;132.50;132.50;ThinFleshed
15;556-571;565;121.00-125.00;123.43;Unweaned
42;602-612;609;129.50-135.50;131.06
8;633;633;114.00;114.00;Unweaned
44;665-699;681;124.00-128.50;126.34
13;658-672;667;115.50-118.00;116.45;Unweaned
5;721;721;134.00;134.00
11;843;843;115.00;115.00
15;878;878;105.00;105.00;Fleshy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;464-493;480;107.00-118.00;113.16
22;478;478;132.50;132.50;ThinFleshed
10;582;582;120.00;120.00
26;567;567;130.50;130.50;ThinFleshed
24;618-620;619;116.00-126.50;122.13
7;659;659;124.00;124.00
6;951;951;97.00;97.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;486;486;125.00;125.00;ThinFleshed
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;630;630;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;485;485;138.00;138.00
28;459;459;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
22;577;577;114.00;114.00;Unweaned
4;661;661;120.00;120.00
12;688;688;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;660;660;108.00;108.00