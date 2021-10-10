Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/3/2021 - 10/9/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

9/27/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 28,987 27,482 30,644

Feeder Cattle: 25,729(88.8%) 23,926(87.1%) 27,144(88.6%)

Slaughter Cattle: 2,694(9.3%) 2,742(10.0%) 2,170(7.1%)

Replacement Cattle: 564(1.9%) 814(3.0%) 1,330(4.3%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,313 cows and bulls sold with 76 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,556 head sold with 76 percent going to packers; Last Year: 3,500 head sold with 62 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle and improved following several days of upward movement in the cattle futures. Steer calves steady to 2.00 lower. Heifer calves 2.00-6.00 higher. Demand moderate for calves, with longer weaned calves seeing the best demand. Slaughter cows 1.00-3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 3.00 lower. Cow numbers continue relatively large. Much of the state still pretty warm and dry, and this is encouraging producers to market cows. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (84% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 13% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 57%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

23;300-343;323;167.00-208.00;190.29

75;301-349;316;182.50-225.50;217.62;Fancy

25;308;308;218.00;218.00;ThinFleshed

4;339;339;169.00;169.00;Unweaned

57;350-395;380;167.00-205.00;180.07

26;368;368;198.00;198.00;Fancy

25;352-394;378;153.00-161.00;154.70;Unweaned

266;401-449;432;162.00-195.00;178.03

148;406;406;200.25;200.25;Fancy

13;439;439;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

247;450-498;476;150.00-188.00;167.32

45;451;451;159.00;159.00;Unweaned

465;502-545;525;143.00-168.00;160.62

40;541-547;543;144.00-154.00;147.53;Unweaned

523;550-596;575;138.00-169.00;157.61

81;574-586;580;139.00-150.00;144.98;Unweaned

348;600-648;618;132.00-159.50;149.95

59;609;609;170.50;170.50;Fancy

81;622;622;161.50;161.50;ThinFleshed

13;633-638;636;134.50-150.00;145.26;Unweaned

661;650-699;675;136.00-161.00;151.28

12;690;690;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed

69;655-699;682;125.00-150.00;141.58;Unweaned

442;703-748;720;136.00-159.50;154.93

5;735;735;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

1372;751-795;775;123.00-158.75;153.09

30;769;769;163.00;163.00;Fancy

537;801-845;816;117.00-159.50;153.37

339;854-886;873;146.00-155.00;150.81

450;906-946;914;139.75-151.25;147.18

87;958-994;976;121.00-147.00;143.39

54;1001-1049;1020;114.00-134.25;126.91

1;1080;1080;132.00;132.00