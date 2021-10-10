Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/3/2021 - 10/9/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
9/27/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 28,987 27,482 30,644
Feeder Cattle: 25,729(88.8%) 23,926(87.1%) 27,144(88.6%)
Slaughter Cattle: 2,694(9.3%) 2,742(10.0%) 2,170(7.1%)
Replacement Cattle: 564(1.9%) 814(3.0%) 1,330(4.3%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,313 cows and bulls sold with 76 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,556 head sold with 76 percent going to packers; Last Year: 3,500 head sold with 62 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle and improved following several days of upward movement in the cattle futures. Steer calves steady to 2.00 lower. Heifer calves 2.00-6.00 higher. Demand moderate for calves, with longer weaned calves seeing the best demand. Slaughter cows 1.00-3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 3.00 lower. Cow numbers continue relatively large. Much of the state still pretty warm and dry, and this is encouraging producers to market cows. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (84% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 13% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 57%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;300-343;323;167.00-208.00;190.29
75;301-349;316;182.50-225.50;217.62;Fancy
25;308;308;218.00;218.00;ThinFleshed
4;339;339;169.00;169.00;Unweaned
57;350-395;380;167.00-205.00;180.07
26;368;368;198.00;198.00;Fancy
25;352-394;378;153.00-161.00;154.70;Unweaned
266;401-449;432;162.00-195.00;178.03
148;406;406;200.25;200.25;Fancy
13;439;439;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
247;450-498;476;150.00-188.00;167.32
45;451;451;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
465;502-545;525;143.00-168.00;160.62
40;541-547;543;144.00-154.00;147.53;Unweaned
523;550-596;575;138.00-169.00;157.61
81;574-586;580;139.00-150.00;144.98;Unweaned
348;600-648;618;132.00-159.50;149.95
59;609;609;170.50;170.50;Fancy
81;622;622;161.50;161.50;ThinFleshed
13;633-638;636;134.50-150.00;145.26;Unweaned
661;650-699;675;136.00-161.00;151.28
12;690;690;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
69;655-699;682;125.00-150.00;141.58;Unweaned
442;703-748;720;136.00-159.50;154.93
5;735;735;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
1372;751-795;775;123.00-158.75;153.09
30;769;769;163.00;163.00;Fancy
537;801-845;816;117.00-159.50;153.37
339;854-886;873;146.00-155.00;150.81
450;906-946;914;139.75-151.25;147.18
87;958-994;976;121.00-147.00;143.39
54;1001-1049;1020;114.00-134.25;126.91
1;1080;1080;132.00;132.00