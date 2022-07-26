Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/25/2022 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
7/18/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,064 12,107 8,494
Feeder Cattle: 7,064(100.0%) 12,107(100.0%) 8,494(100.0%)
***Close*** Compared to last week: Feeder steers 4.00-8.00 higher and feeder heifers 2.00-6.00 higher. Steer calves 8.00- 10.00 higher and heifer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Demand is moderate to good. Quality is average to attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 44% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 64%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;305;305;211.00;211.00
26;369-380;374;205.00-210.00;207.66
66;458-498;476;194.00-198.00;195.31
89;517-546;524;193.00-198.00;194.55
9;547;547;163.00;163.00;Unweaned
34;561-567;564;186.50-207.00;192.25
17;564;564;207.00;207.00;ThinFleshed
225;609-648;625;180.00-198.50;190.86
11;615;615;182.00;182.00;Unweaned
82;652-694;669;179.00-190.00;184.50
84;706-743;720;169.00-176.00;174.00
388;753-792;772;160.00-175.50;172.48
126;803-846;837;167.00-170.00;167.44
218;863;863;156.00-168.00;167.78
97;930;930;162.25;162.25
58;962-966;962;156.00-156.75;156.67
35;1076;1076;150.00;150.00
50;1107;1107;149.25;149.25
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;356;356;185.00;185.00
17;445-447;446;170.00-176.00;172.48
68;451-474;462;170.00-187.00;181.40
106;504-544;528;162.00-184.00;174.17
172;568-587;577;169.00-190.00;179.69
391;600-647;627;150.00-184.00;173.81
298;650-698;681;150.00-185.00;172.12
55;702-747;718;155.00-169.00;162.98
35;753-794;779;155.00-163.50;159.67
9;809;809;159.00;159.00
47;890-899;894;150.00-155.00;152.65
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;368;368;130.00;130.00
31;512-524;522;155.00-164.00;156.71
22;580-595;592;154.00-174.00;157.56
11;671;671;135.00;135.00
5;718;718;135.00;135.00
64;781;781;162.50;162.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;775;775;92.00;92.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;782;782;162.00;162.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;315-331;324;161.00-178.00;170.48
45;380-399;385;172.00-175.00;172.76
58;401-421;402;168.00-176.00;175.42
28;463-483;469;173.00-175.50;174.76
266;503-549;530;160.00-178.00;173.37
202;551-593;572;155.00-178.00;168.31
67;554;554;183.00;183.00;ThinFleshed
122;602-642;622;164.00-177.00;168.68
444;651-692;667;159.50-169.00;164.09
41;709-732;729;153.00-159.00;157.74
173;751-796;767;153.00-167.50;156.49
195;803-843;821;150.00-158.00;156.75
30;858;858;150.75;150.75
6;900;900;137.00;137.00
8;954;954;139.00;139.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
29;348;348;164.00;164.00
63;370-397;388;160.00-174.00;168.57
39;402-424;419;167.00-168.00;167.23
34;480-491;487;150.00-167.00;157.60
143;500-544;515;140.00-165.00;159.27
122;550-582;568;154.50-164.00;160.34
217;600-640;625;150.00-168.00;157.93
28;651-683;657;145.00-160.00;157.21
23;742;742;153.00;153.00
39;758-795;773;142.00-154.00;146.10
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;459;459;135.00;135.00
15;574;574;135.00;135.00
16;611-649;640;120.00-141.50;136.36
4;719;719;130.00;130.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;473;473;128.00;128.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;535;535;114.00;114.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;285;285;180.00;180.00
40;439;439;182.50;182.50
11;465;465;176.50;176.50
27;506;506;176.00;176.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;290;290;188.00;188.00
4;365;365;179.00;179.00
38;506;506;155.00;155.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;714;714;127.00;127.00