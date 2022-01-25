Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/24/2022 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
1/17/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 13,000 15,073 10,245
Feeder Cattle: 13,000(100.0%) 15,073(100.0%) 10,245(100.0%)
***Add Mid-Session***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 3.00 - 5.00 lower. Steer calves unevenly steady. Heifer calves 3.00 - 5.00 lower. Demand
moderate to good. Continued cold dry weather across the region have many cattle coming to market and arriving in thin condition. Quality
average to attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 39% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
48;327-346;337;206.00-225.00;218.81
30;388-398;393;203.00-204.00;203.54
7;399;399;191.00;191.00;Unweaned
81;403-442;426;190.00-205.00;197.72
6;423;423;212.00;212.00;Value;Added
133;453-499;482;189.00-204.00;195.87
75;462-487;468;210.00-224.00;216.28;ThinFleshed
234;504-546;519;189.00-204.00;196.89
17;524;524;205.50;205.50;Fancy
194;554-596;573;186.00-199.00;190.78
80;601-623;616;163.00-179.00;173.18
114;608-626;614;182.50-185.00;184.08;ThinFleshed
342;655-696;681;154.00-164.00;159.91
305;706-735;721;150.00-163.00;158.61
15;727;727;153.00;153.00;Full
522;750-793;773;150.00-159.00;152.61
150;801-848;826;145.00-153.75;147.47
214;857-881;868;145.50-150.00;148.96
71;923-937;926;144.00-147.00;146.36
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;297;297;191.00;191.00
9;398;398;177.00;177.00
81;402-445;425;173.00-189.00;177.97
4;498;498;180.00;180.00
69;500-548;535;164.00-185.00;176.82
287;555-599;580;168.00-183.00;175.35
296;600-643;633;155.00-170.00;163.90
75;651-698;688;154.00-159.25;158.11
87;710-746;735;150.00-157.50;154.09
51;757-799;777;145.50-153.50;149.58
31;812;812;147.00;147.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;319;319;172.00;172.00
8;405;405;188.00;188.00
18;529;529;176.00;176.00
8;730;730;147.50;147.50
14;848;848;138.00;138.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;318;318;182.00;182.00
57;372-387;384;156.00-170.00;160.19
109;406-447;425;167.00-180.50;172.84
159;451-497;475;163.00-172.50;167.40
324;506-547;522;156.00-168.50;162.86
31;544;544;168.50;168.50;ThinFleshed
196;550-595;567;152.00-164.50;157.26
310;602-643;620;147.50-158.00;151.85
324;652-686;668;140.00-152.50;147.42
276;703-749;728;144.00-154.00;147.57
281;754-798;773;138.00-148.00;146.00
20;809;809;144.50;144.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;298;298;154.00;154.00
34;354-398;381;148.00-167.00;160.73
58;407-442;417;150.00-166.00;160.85
27;472-477;475;149.00-157.00;151.65
46;503-523;518;145.00-156.50;152.85
51;554-599;585;145.00-152.00;150.10
43;609-648;628;138.00-146.00;143.27
28;670-681;673;135.00-139.00;137.84
15;730;730;142.50;142.50
6;765;765;139.50;139.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;300;300;145.00;145.00
20;421-449;429;147.00-153.00;148.95
9;427;427;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed
7;657;657;125.00;125.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;421;421;176.00;176.00
11;556-576;567;158.00-180.00;170.19
25;691;691;161.00;161.00
8;686;686;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;516;516;151.00;151.00
9;738;738;136.00;136.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;405;405;153.00;153.00
12;872;872;119.50;119.50