Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/24/2022 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

1/17/2022

Last Year

Total Receipts: 13,000 15,073 10,245

Feeder Cattle: 13,000(100.0%) 15,073(100.0%) 10,245(100.0%)

***Add Mid-Session***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 3.00 - 5.00 lower. Steer calves unevenly steady. Heifer calves 3.00 - 5.00 lower. Demand

moderate to good. Continued cold dry weather across the region have many cattle coming to market and arriving in thin condition. Quality

average to attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 39% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

48;327-346;337;206.00-225.00;218.81

30;388-398;393;203.00-204.00;203.54

7;399;399;191.00;191.00;Unweaned

81;403-442;426;190.00-205.00;197.72

6;423;423;212.00;212.00;Value;Added

133;453-499;482;189.00-204.00;195.87

75;462-487;468;210.00-224.00;216.28;ThinFleshed

234;504-546;519;189.00-204.00;196.89

17;524;524;205.50;205.50;Fancy

194;554-596;573;186.00-199.00;190.78

80;601-623;616;163.00-179.00;173.18

114;608-626;614;182.50-185.00;184.08;ThinFleshed

342;655-696;681;154.00-164.00;159.91

305;706-735;721;150.00-163.00;158.61

15;727;727;153.00;153.00;Full

522;750-793;773;150.00-159.00;152.61

150;801-848;826;145.00-153.75;147.47

214;857-881;868;145.50-150.00;148.96

71;923-937;926;144.00-147.00;146.36

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;297;297;191.00;191.00

9;398;398;177.00;177.00

81;402-445;425;173.00-189.00;177.97

4;498;498;180.00;180.00

69;500-548;535;164.00-185.00;176.82

287;555-599;580;168.00-183.00;175.35

296;600-643;633;155.00-170.00;163.90

75;651-698;688;154.00-159.25;158.11

87;710-746;735;150.00-157.50;154.09

51;757-799;777;145.50-153.50;149.58

31;812;812;147.00;147.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;319;319;172.00;172.00

8;405;405;188.00;188.00

18;529;529;176.00;176.00

8;730;730;147.50;147.50

14;848;848;138.00;138.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;318;318;182.00;182.00

57;372-387;384;156.00-170.00;160.19

109;406-447;425;167.00-180.50;172.84

159;451-497;475;163.00-172.50;167.40

324;506-547;522;156.00-168.50;162.86

31;544;544;168.50;168.50;ThinFleshed

196;550-595;567;152.00-164.50;157.26

310;602-643;620;147.50-158.00;151.85

324;652-686;668;140.00-152.50;147.42

276;703-749;728;144.00-154.00;147.57

281;754-798;773;138.00-148.00;146.00

20;809;809;144.50;144.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;298;298;154.00;154.00

34;354-398;381;148.00-167.00;160.73

58;407-442;417;150.00-166.00;160.85

27;472-477;475;149.00-157.00;151.65

46;503-523;518;145.00-156.50;152.85

51;554-599;585;145.00-152.00;150.10

43;609-648;628;138.00-146.00;143.27

28;670-681;673;135.00-139.00;137.84

15;730;730;142.50;142.50

6;765;765;139.50;139.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;300;300;145.00;145.00

20;421-449;429;147.00-153.00;148.95

9;427;427;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed

7;657;657;125.00;125.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;421;421;176.00;176.00

11;556-576;567;158.00-180.00;170.19

25;691;691;161.00;161.00

8;686;686;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;516;516;151.00;151.00

9;738;738;136.00;136.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;405;405;153.00;153.00

12;872;872;119.50;119.50