Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/25/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

1/18/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 10,245 17,343 12,616

Feeder Cattle: 10,245(100.0%) 17,343(100.0%) 12,616(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves steady to 4.00 lower. Demand moderate for all classes. Rains moved in late Sunday leaving good moisture for much of the state. Quality average to attractive however several cattle carrying quite a bit of mud. Grain prices moved lower most all last week. Feeder futures moved sharply higher on Friday in response. Grain prices made strong gains once again on Monday and cattle futures closed mixed. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 44% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 54%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

110;358-397;377;183.00-192.00;187.10

99;404-443;430;177.00-191.00;182.89

55;402-421;414;194.50-196.00;194.90;ThinFleshed

35;418-437;421;160.00-165.00;164.26;Unweaned

130;461-497;483;165.50-181.50;175.56

22;457;457;194.50;194.50;Fancy

18;466;466;188.00;188.00;ThinFleshed

303;500-538;517;161.00-177.00;168.28

52;511;511;180.00;180.00;Fancy

22;524;524;137.50;137.50;Unweaned

442;550-595;577;154.00-169.00;161.79

311;607-648;628;142.00-157.50;150.27

12;645;645;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

273;650-698;673;139.00-153.00;144.28

346;707-748;736;132.00-142.00;136.97

302;756-798;771;130.00-142.50;134.16

292;803-845;823;128.00-137.00;132.63

330;852-881;864;127.00-133.00;129.96

11;858;858;115.00;115.00;Fleshy

37;917-939;925;125.00-131.00;128.86

7;1096;1096;113.50;113.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;287;287;180.00;180.00

8;344;344;180.00;180.00

42;359-381;369;178.00-185.00;180.11

48;401-434;416;163.00-170.00;168.72

7;405;405;181.00;181.00;ThinFleshed

99;462-494;482;160.00-170.50;166.26

75;529-548;534;146.00-157.50;155.06

61;563-595;570;148.00-155.00;150.28

158;606-649;626;133.00-148.00;140.61

71;662-684;673;126.50-139.50;132.49

86;700-746;724;129.00-133.00;130.99

176;750-798;784;126.00-130.00;127.56

150;809-849;832;124.50-130.00;126.36

26;908;908;119.00;119.00

10;998;998;110.00;110.00;Fleshy

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

43;413-422;418;145.00-168.00;157.96

71;515-532;520;136.00-156.00;146.00

38;557-575;559;136.00-140.00;139.46

52;609-626;621;133.00-137.00;135.87

32;696;696;127.00;127.00

8;742;742;125.00;125.00

10;741;741;110.00;110.00;Fleshy

7;773;773;129.00;129.00

35;813-828;816;120.00-123.00;122.48

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;429;429;128.00;128.00

16;451;451;125.00;125.00

6;524;524;124.00;124.00

6;568;568;118.00;118.00

11;779;779;119.00;119.00

STEERS - Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;918;918;123.50;123.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

23;309-312;311;160.00-179.00;172.43

51;357-372;364;153.00-155.00;153.87

233;401-449;423;142.50-160.00;149.52

19;416-419;418;166.00-169.00;167.74;ThinFleshed

19;420;420;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

183;451-486;464;136.00-146.00;142.35

51;461-498;478;125.00-130.00;127.35;Unweaned

250;506-548;525;135.00-140.00;137.10

37;507-527;516;120.00-125.00;122.79;Unweaned

378;550-599;567;128.00-136.75;133.07

10;587;587;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

45;560-597;572;122.00-124.00;122.98;Unweaned

111;601-625;611;127.00-133.50;131.13

17;610;610;134.00;134.00;Fancy

4;646;646;122.00;122.00;Fleshy

269;650-697;672;124.00-132.00;127.79

124;682;682;133.35;133.35;Fancy

384;702-749;717;121.00-129.00;125.55

246;754-783;768;120.00-125.00;123.53

51;810-821;813;121.50-124.00;123.26

33;831-849;846;109.00-117.00;113.60;Fleshy

20;858;858;119.00;119.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

28;322-340;332;148.00-158.00;152.15

18;366-374;370;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed

55;408-444;434;131.00-141.00;135.02

34;405;405;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

204;451-497;480;133.00-143.00;136.91

113;503-548;526;128.00-136.50;131.29

143;554-597;584;125.00-136.00;127.57

127;602-648;612;123.00-127.50;126.55

93;660-697;684;120.00-124.00;122.38

30;702-719;712;118.00-121.25;119.97

176;760-792;781;118.00-123.50;121.12

13;815-842;834;116.50-120.00;117.55

12;858;858;117.00;117.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;395;395;138.00;138.00

26;453;453;123.00;123.00

21;502-546;517;125.00-125.50;125.18

22;525;525;132.00;132.00;ThinFleshed

43;608-641;626;119.00-126.00;120.71

8;687;687;120.00;120.00

9;723;723;115.00;115.00

5;871;871;92.00;92.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;503;503;122.00;122.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;325;325;179.00;179.00;Unweaned

62;460;460;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

44;600;600;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

18;556-559;557;139.00-145.00;143.33

13;682;682;123.50;123.50

