Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/25/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
1/18/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,245 17,343 12,616
Feeder Cattle: 10,245(100.0%) 17,343(100.0%) 12,616(100.0%)
*** Add Close with actual receipts ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves steady to 4.00 lower. Demand moderate for all classes. Rains moved in late Sunday leaving good moisture for much of the state. Quality average to attractive however several cattle carrying quite a bit of mud. Grain prices moved lower most all last week. Feeder futures moved sharply higher on Friday in response. Grain prices made strong gains once again on Monday and cattle futures closed mixed. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 44% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 54%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
110;358-397;377;183.00-192.00;187.10
99;404-443;430;177.00-191.00;182.89
55;402-421;414;194.50-196.00;194.90;ThinFleshed
35;418-437;421;160.00-165.00;164.26;Unweaned
130;461-497;483;165.50-181.50;175.56
22;457;457;194.50;194.50;Fancy
18;466;466;188.00;188.00;ThinFleshed
303;500-538;517;161.00-177.00;168.28
52;511;511;180.00;180.00;Fancy
22;524;524;137.50;137.50;Unweaned
442;550-595;577;154.00-169.00;161.79
311;607-648;628;142.00-157.50;150.27
12;645;645;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
273;650-698;673;139.00-153.00;144.28
346;707-748;736;132.00-142.00;136.97
302;756-798;771;130.00-142.50;134.16
292;803-845;823;128.00-137.00;132.63
330;852-881;864;127.00-133.00;129.96
11;858;858;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
37;917-939;925;125.00-131.00;128.86
7;1096;1096;113.50;113.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;287;287;180.00;180.00
8;344;344;180.00;180.00
42;359-381;369;178.00-185.00;180.11
48;401-434;416;163.00-170.00;168.72
7;405;405;181.00;181.00;ThinFleshed
99;462-494;482;160.00-170.50;166.26
75;529-548;534;146.00-157.50;155.06
61;563-595;570;148.00-155.00;150.28
158;606-649;626;133.00-148.00;140.61
71;662-684;673;126.50-139.50;132.49
86;700-746;724;129.00-133.00;130.99
176;750-798;784;126.00-130.00;127.56
150;809-849;832;124.50-130.00;126.36
26;908;908;119.00;119.00
10;998;998;110.00;110.00;Fleshy
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
43;413-422;418;145.00-168.00;157.96
71;515-532;520;136.00-156.00;146.00
38;557-575;559;136.00-140.00;139.46
52;609-626;621;133.00-137.00;135.87
32;696;696;127.00;127.00
8;742;742;125.00;125.00
10;741;741;110.00;110.00;Fleshy
7;773;773;129.00;129.00
35;813-828;816;120.00-123.00;122.48
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;429;429;128.00;128.00
16;451;451;125.00;125.00
6;524;524;124.00;124.00
6;568;568;118.00;118.00
11;779;779;119.00;119.00
STEERS - Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;918;918;123.50;123.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;309-312;311;160.00-179.00;172.43
51;357-372;364;153.00-155.00;153.87
233;401-449;423;142.50-160.00;149.52
19;416-419;418;166.00-169.00;167.74;ThinFleshed
19;420;420;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
183;451-486;464;136.00-146.00;142.35
51;461-498;478;125.00-130.00;127.35;Unweaned
250;506-548;525;135.00-140.00;137.10
37;507-527;516;120.00-125.00;122.79;Unweaned
378;550-599;567;128.00-136.75;133.07
10;587;587;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
45;560-597;572;122.00-124.00;122.98;Unweaned
111;601-625;611;127.00-133.50;131.13
17;610;610;134.00;134.00;Fancy
4;646;646;122.00;122.00;Fleshy
269;650-697;672;124.00-132.00;127.79
124;682;682;133.35;133.35;Fancy
384;702-749;717;121.00-129.00;125.55
246;754-783;768;120.00-125.00;123.53
51;810-821;813;121.50-124.00;123.26
33;831-849;846;109.00-117.00;113.60;Fleshy
20;858;858;119.00;119.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
28;322-340;332;148.00-158.00;152.15
18;366-374;370;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed
55;408-444;434;131.00-141.00;135.02
34;405;405;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
204;451-497;480;133.00-143.00;136.91
113;503-548;526;128.00-136.50;131.29
143;554-597;584;125.00-136.00;127.57
127;602-648;612;123.00-127.50;126.55
93;660-697;684;120.00-124.00;122.38
30;702-719;712;118.00-121.25;119.97
176;760-792;781;118.00-123.50;121.12
13;815-842;834;116.50-120.00;117.55
12;858;858;117.00;117.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;395;395;138.00;138.00
26;453;453;123.00;123.00
21;502-546;517;125.00-125.50;125.18
22;525;525;132.00;132.00;ThinFleshed
43;608-641;626;119.00-126.00;120.71
8;687;687;120.00;120.00
9;723;723;115.00;115.00
5;871;871;92.00;92.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;503;503;122.00;122.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;325;325;179.00;179.00;Unweaned
62;460;460;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
44;600;600;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;556-559;557;139.00-145.00;143.33
13;682;682;123.50;123.50