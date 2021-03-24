Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/14/2021 - 3/20/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

3/8/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 26,713 49,148 6,084

Feeder Cattle: 24,875(93.1%) 46,858(95.3%) 5,530(90.9%)

Slaughter Cattle: 926(3.5%) 1,465(3.0%) 379(6.2%)

Replacement Cattle: 912(3.4%) 825(1.7%) 175(2.9%)

Special Note: Special Note: For NASS: This week: 1,838 cows and bulls sold with 50 percent going to packers; Last Week: 2,290 head sold with 64 percent going to packers; Last Year: 479 head sold with 79 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold 2.00-8.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady to 6.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves mostly steady to 5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for all classes. The panhandle experienced blizzard conditions later this week. Most parts of the trade region can expect to see rain in the forecast for next week. Slaughter cows sold steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 2.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 3% Slaughter Cattle (78% Cows, 22% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (13% Stock Cows, 70% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 14% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;220-245;228;185.00-197.50;189.47

6;250-290;261;207.50-222.50;211.52

76;300-345;330;181.00-213.00;204.24

11;301-315;305;204.00-225.00;216.25;ThinFleshed

140;350-398;378;175.00-210.00;189.00

6;363;363;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed

125;400-449;423;166.00-202.00;183.61

24;427;427;165.00;165.00;Unweaned

14;415-428;421;188.00-194.50;192.49;Value;Added

312;450-498;475;167.00-195.00;181.69

10;455-478;468;183.00-186.00;184.39;ThinFleshed

559;500-548;519;154.00-181.00;173.19

599;550-597;574;150.00-174.50;163.60

9;550-561;559;170.00-172.00;171.56;ThinFleshed

964;601-647;624;135.00-163.00;152.35

710;650-698;676;125.00-158.00;146.52

1348;700-749;727;124.00-153.50;140.57

14;708;708;154.50;154.50;ThinFleshed

22;728;728;130.50;130.50;Unweaned

1022;750-797;776;126.50-142.00;137.01

1114;800-847;824;119.00-139.50;133.89

1068;851-899;878;115.00-135.00;131.19

6;886;886;125.50;125.50;Fleshy

712;900-948;923;118.00-132.30;128.43

148;954-974;962;108.00-127.50;125.44

1;1000;1000;109.00;109.00

9;1069;1069;121.50;121.50

10;1127;1127;115.50;115.50