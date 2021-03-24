Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/14/2021 - 3/20/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
3/8/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 26,713 49,148 6,084
Feeder Cattle: 24,875(93.1%) 46,858(95.3%) 5,530(90.9%)
Slaughter Cattle: 926(3.5%) 1,465(3.0%) 379(6.2%)
Replacement Cattle: 912(3.4%) 825(1.7%) 175(2.9%)
Special Note: Special Note: For NASS: This week: 1,838 cows and bulls sold with 50 percent going to packers; Last Week: 2,290 head sold with 64 percent going to packers; Last Year: 479 head sold with 79 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold 2.00-8.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady to 6.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves mostly steady to 5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for all classes. The panhandle experienced blizzard conditions later this week. Most parts of the trade region can expect to see rain in the forecast for next week. Slaughter cows sold steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 2.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 3% Slaughter Cattle (78% Cows, 22% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (13% Stock Cows, 70% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 14% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;220-245;228;185.00-197.50;189.47
6;250-290;261;207.50-222.50;211.52
76;300-345;330;181.00-213.00;204.24
11;301-315;305;204.00-225.00;216.25;ThinFleshed
140;350-398;378;175.00-210.00;189.00
6;363;363;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed
125;400-449;423;166.00-202.00;183.61
24;427;427;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
14;415-428;421;188.00-194.50;192.49;Value;Added
312;450-498;475;167.00-195.00;181.69
10;455-478;468;183.00-186.00;184.39;ThinFleshed
559;500-548;519;154.00-181.00;173.19
599;550-597;574;150.00-174.50;163.60
9;550-561;559;170.00-172.00;171.56;ThinFleshed
964;601-647;624;135.00-163.00;152.35
710;650-698;676;125.00-158.00;146.52
1348;700-749;727;124.00-153.50;140.57
14;708;708;154.50;154.50;ThinFleshed
22;728;728;130.50;130.50;Unweaned
1022;750-797;776;126.50-142.00;137.01
1114;800-847;824;119.00-139.50;133.89
1068;851-899;878;115.00-135.00;131.19
6;886;886;125.50;125.50;Fleshy
712;900-948;923;118.00-132.30;128.43
148;954-974;962;108.00-127.50;125.44
1;1000;1000;109.00;109.00
9;1069;1069;121.50;121.50
10;1127;1127;115.50;115.50