Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/18/2021 - 7/24/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
7/12/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 27,494 28,673 24,262
Feeder Cattle: 25,713(93.5%) 26,075(90.9%) 21,963(90.5%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,437(5.2%) 2,027(7.1%) 1,390(5.7%)
Replacement Cattle: 344(1.3%) 571(2.0%) 909(3.7%)
Special Note: Special Note: For NASS: 2,324 cows and bulls sold with 73 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,778 with 65 percent going to packers; Last year: 1,776 with 66 percent going to packers
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 1.00-2.00 higher, except over 800 lbs 3.00-6.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves sold 1.00-5.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for calves. More new crop or un-weaned calves beginning to make their way to the market. Several nice cattle off grass made their way to auction this week and this reflected with market toppers on some reports, however quality has dropped off indicating the summer grass run is close to being done. The late winter storm extended grass season this year as many parts of the state remain very green for late July. Summers heat is back though and that green grass will quickly turn to brown. Slaughter cows sold 1.00-5.00 lower, Breaker cows at the most decline. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 2.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 94% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 37% Heifers, 0% Cows, 4% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 5% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (82% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 16% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;215;215;225.00;225.00
80;300-348;337;193.00-227.00;204.08
55;350-397;375;181.00-205.00;196.04
173;401-448;433;169.00-202.00;183.64
5;406;406;197.00;197.00;ThinFleshed
4;443;443;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
179;450-497;480;164.00-192.00;179.63
50;488-489;488;153.00-174.00;171.48;Unweaned
373;500-549;526;163.00-185.00;174.16
8;548;548;186.00;186.00;ThinFleshed
17;542-544;543;166.00-170.00;168.36;Unweaned
19;505;505;184.00;184.00;Value;Added
465;550-599;577;155.00-184.00;167.98
2;555;555;178.00;178.00;ThinFleshed
22;553-561;558;161.50-163.00;161.97;Unweaned
455;600-648;623;147.00-178.00;166.83
19;638;638;175.00;175.00;ThinFleshed
85;613-648;625;148.50-163.00;157.09;Unweaned
25;619;619;177.00;177.00;Value;Added
452;650-699;673;144.00-171.00;161.47
51;655;655;170.00;170.00;Fancy
7;661;661;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed
18;669-690;681;136.00-150.50;145.59;Unweaned
405;700-748;721;136.00-163.00;155.23
11;716;716;164.00;164.00;ThinFleshed
5;706;706;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
890;750-798;772;135.50-160.00;152.68
20;770;770;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
1557;800-849;826;127.00-163.50;153.30
18;846;846;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
1146;851-899;866;120.00-152.50;147.83
1330;901-948;923;139.00-155.90;148.96
322;951-995;976;130.00-149.00;139.74
80;1014-1021;1015;141.00-144.00;143.40
43;1091;1091;131.00;131.00
45;1102;1102;133.75;133.75
20;1322;1322;102.50;102.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;288;288;175.00;175.00
13;320-345;334;186.00-196.00;192.43
20;365-399;384;184.00-194.00;190.36
71;401-446;423;166.00-189.00;178.41
51;403;403;186.00;186.00;ThinFleshed
124;450-495;478;159.00-181.50;172.03
167;502-549;532;145.00-174.50;162.42
28;522;522;156.50;156.50;Unweaned
282;552-599;582;136.00-173.00;156.68
16;564;564;170.00-175.00;172.19;ThinFleshed
217;602-649;623;134.00-167.50;156.99
46;605-611;609;144.00-145.00;144.70;Unweaned
526;650-698;680;126.00-159.50;152.11
49;681;681;162.25;162.25;ThinFleshed
422;702-748;720;136.00-155.00;143.80
104;753-796;771;136.00-151.00;145.32
494;800-848;825;136.75-162.50;144.28
333;851-897;880;135.00-146.00;140.95
196;903-949;911;122.00-143.00;139.42
116;954-987;967;117.00-135.50;127.36
31;1001-1006;1003;130.00-135.10;133.45
32;1066;1066;128.00;128.00
8;1286;1286;85.50;85.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;355-375;368;163.00-173.00;166.39
21;351;351;196.00;196.00;ThinFleshed
94;415-449;440;150.00-178.50;165.27
74;450-498;482;145.00-170.00;162.13
42;509-544;524;146.00-163.00;157.73
65;551-598;578;90.00-162.00;146.80
39;602-644;636;128.00-145.00;138.94
3;665-685;675;130.00-140.00;133.99
32;716-726;718;131.00-139.50;137.62
1;755;755;117.00;117.00
28;811-821;812;100.00-133.00;128.24
35;857-865;858;110.00-132.50;129.26
1;1040;1040;101.00;101.00
13;1042;1042;94.50;94.50;Fleshy
1;1290;1290;97.00;97.00