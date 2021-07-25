Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/18/2021 - 7/24/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

7/12/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 27,494 28,673 24,262

Feeder Cattle: 25,713(93.5%) 26,075(90.9%) 21,963(90.5%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,437(5.2%) 2,027(7.1%) 1,390(5.7%)

Replacement Cattle: 344(1.3%) 571(2.0%) 909(3.7%)

Special Note: Special Note: For NASS: 2,324 cows and bulls sold with 73 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,778 with 65 percent going to packers; Last year: 1,776 with 66 percent going to packers

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 1.00-2.00 higher, except over 800 lbs 3.00-6.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves sold 1.00-5.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for calves. More new crop or un-weaned calves beginning to make their way to the market. Several nice cattle off grass made their way to auction this week and this reflected with market toppers on some reports, however quality has dropped off indicating the summer grass run is close to being done. The late winter storm extended grass season this year as many parts of the state remain very green for late July. Summers heat is back though and that green grass will quickly turn to brown. Slaughter cows sold 1.00-5.00 lower, Breaker cows at the most decline. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 2.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 94% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 37% Heifers, 0% Cows, 4% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 5% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (82% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 16% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

2;215;215;225.00;225.00

80;300-348;337;193.00-227.00;204.08

55;350-397;375;181.00-205.00;196.04

173;401-448;433;169.00-202.00;183.64

5;406;406;197.00;197.00;ThinFleshed

4;443;443;165.00;165.00;Unweaned

179;450-497;480;164.00-192.00;179.63

50;488-489;488;153.00-174.00;171.48;Unweaned

373;500-549;526;163.00-185.00;174.16

8;548;548;186.00;186.00;ThinFleshed

17;542-544;543;166.00-170.00;168.36;Unweaned

19;505;505;184.00;184.00;Value;Added

465;550-599;577;155.00-184.00;167.98

2;555;555;178.00;178.00;ThinFleshed

22;553-561;558;161.50-163.00;161.97;Unweaned

455;600-648;623;147.00-178.00;166.83

19;638;638;175.00;175.00;ThinFleshed

85;613-648;625;148.50-163.00;157.09;Unweaned

25;619;619;177.00;177.00;Value;Added

452;650-699;673;144.00-171.00;161.47

51;655;655;170.00;170.00;Fancy

7;661;661;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed

18;669-690;681;136.00-150.50;145.59;Unweaned

405;700-748;721;136.00-163.00;155.23

11;716;716;164.00;164.00;ThinFleshed

5;706;706;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

890;750-798;772;135.50-160.00;152.68

20;770;770;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

1557;800-849;826;127.00-163.50;153.30

18;846;846;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

1146;851-899;866;120.00-152.50;147.83

1330;901-948;923;139.00-155.90;148.96

322;951-995;976;130.00-149.00;139.74

80;1014-1021;1015;141.00-144.00;143.40

43;1091;1091;131.00;131.00

45;1102;1102;133.75;133.75

20;1322;1322;102.50;102.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;288;288;175.00;175.00

13;320-345;334;186.00-196.00;192.43

20;365-399;384;184.00-194.00;190.36

71;401-446;423;166.00-189.00;178.41

51;403;403;186.00;186.00;ThinFleshed

124;450-495;478;159.00-181.50;172.03

167;502-549;532;145.00-174.50;162.42

28;522;522;156.50;156.50;Unweaned

282;552-599;582;136.00-173.00;156.68

16;564;564;170.00-175.00;172.19;ThinFleshed

217;602-649;623;134.00-167.50;156.99

46;605-611;609;144.00-145.00;144.70;Unweaned

526;650-698;680;126.00-159.50;152.11

49;681;681;162.25;162.25;ThinFleshed

422;702-748;720;136.00-155.00;143.80

104;753-796;771;136.00-151.00;145.32

494;800-848;825;136.75-162.50;144.28

333;851-897;880;135.00-146.00;140.95

196;903-949;911;122.00-143.00;139.42

116;954-987;967;117.00-135.50;127.36

31;1001-1006;1003;130.00-135.10;133.45

32;1066;1066;128.00;128.00

8;1286;1286;85.50;85.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;355-375;368;163.00-173.00;166.39

21;351;351;196.00;196.00;ThinFleshed

94;415-449;440;150.00-178.50;165.27

74;450-498;482;145.00-170.00;162.13

42;509-544;524;146.00-163.00;157.73

65;551-598;578;90.00-162.00;146.80

39;602-644;636;128.00-145.00;138.94

3;665-685;675;130.00-140.00;133.99

32;716-726;718;131.00-139.50;137.62

1;755;755;117.00;117.00

28;811-821;812;100.00-133.00;128.24

35;857-865;858;110.00-132.50;129.26

1;1040;1040;101.00;101.00

13;1042;1042;94.50;94.50;Fleshy

1;1290;1290;97.00;97.00

