Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/23/2020 - 10/29/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
10/19/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,256 28,846 23,212
Feeder Cattle: 6,422(77.8%) 25,008(86.7%) 20,520(88.4%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,105(13.4%) 2,583(9.0%) 1,565(6.7%)
Replacement Cattle: 729(8.8%) 1,255(4.4%) 1,127(4.9%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 1,834 cows and bulls sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,838 head sold with 67 percent going to packers; Last Year: 2,401 head sold with 65 percent going to packers
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 4 auctions: Ada, McAlester, OKC, and Tulsa. Feeder cattle and calves sold on light too light of receipts for an accurate market trend, but instances of 3.00-5.00 lower. An ice storm made its way through the trade region this week leaving many without electricity and hindering livestock movement. Combined weighted average Slaughter/Replacement cattle for 5 auctions reported Ada, McAlester, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher with light numbers. Slaughter bulls steady on light receipts. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 78% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 43% Heifers, 8% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 9% Replacement Cattle (4% Stock Cows, 89% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 5% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 41%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
27;300-335;321;136.00-174.00;159.20
63;350-391;380;145.00-165.00;159.50
63;400-445;426;133.00-161.00;147.35
141;450-495;474;126.00-159.00;147.34
107;500-545;518;122.00-144.50;135.15
16;506;506;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
103;550-596;575;119.00-134.00;127.37
5;553;553;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
88;600-645;617;107.00-132.50;125.38
158;650-696;679;105.00-131.75;127.74
13;696;696;121.50;121.50;Unweaned
243;700-744;722;107.00-125.00;121.18
109;755-795;783;101.00-129.00;124.22
6;802;802;125.50;125.50
52;899;899;127.00;127.00
14;858;858;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
31;300-344;328;148.00-159.00;150.92
54;360-395;373;134.50-148.00;141.50
85;418-449;433;139.00-150.00;144.64
59;460-495;482;121.00-148.00;134.57
5;460;460;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
86;500-547;538;115.00-133.00;125.51
5;518;518;124.00;124.00;Fleshy
96;550-598;570;113.00-128.00;122.21
60;600-642;625;106.00-129.50;119.44
21;639;639;116.00;116.00;ThinFleshed
44;611-617;614;115.50-126.00;121.09;Unweaned
144;660-699;666;107.00-127.00;123.39
111;702-746;715;117.00-129.00;121.50
15;773-793;781;100.00-113.00;107.72
16;782;782;109.00;109.00;Fleshy
44;818-820;819;119.00-119.50;119.14
12;875;875;119.50;119.50
5;1085;1085;104.00;104.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;380;380;122.00-134.00;128.00
71;405-445;427;116.00-139.00;134.36
74;451-495;469;112.00-137.50;131.35
63;500-548;524;112.00-122.00;117.51
2;580;580;107.00-113.00;110.00
1;610;610;101.00;101.00
6;728;728;119.00;119.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
51;300-345;333;119.00-131.00;126.38
103;354-398;374;115.50-141.00;127.09
94;400-449;431;111.00-127.50;122.51
143;452-497;476;110.50-133.00;121.50
162;500-548;516;104.00-126.00;115.14
183;550-599;573;98.00-125.00;114.41
184;600-644;619;99.00-125.00;118.04
32;620;620;117.00;117.00;Fleshy
38;620-630;624;105.00-116.00;109.72;Unweaned
67;650-697;662;96.00-118.50;111.73
16;659-663;661;107.00-112.00;110.12;Unweaned
43;715-736;733;108.00-116.75;115.56
11;736;736;116.00;116.00;Fleshy
30;759-789;766;111.00-116.00;114.05
42;820-834;825;113.00-120.00;117.47
13;943;943;99.00;99.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;230;230;147.50;147.50
1;290;290;139.00;139.00
40;307-344;331;108.00-134.00;111.65
43;350-395;376;104.00-114.50;110.38
144;400-445;423;106.50-120.00;115.16
136;455-497;485;99.00-126.00;112.48
76;500-548;528;93.00-123.50;114.10
99;559-588;568;87.50-120.00;112.17
6;599;599;116.00;116.00;Unweaned
58;600-641;632;86.00-114.00;107.14
9;632;632;112.00;112.00;Unweaned
51;659-681;668;112.00-119.00;117.11
19;749;749;116.00;116.00
22;775-796;781;105.00-113.50;111.14
7;834;834;110.00;110.00
5;944;944;103.50;103.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;346;346;118.00;118.00
2;400-415;408;103.00-107.00;105.04
5;450-480;468;107.00-120.00;112.59
9;513-535;530;104.00-109.00;105.21
4;550-583;569;102.00-110.00;107.82
19;619-630;626;108.00-109.00;108.36
2;685;685;105.00;105.00
1;720;720;101.00;101.00
20;842;842;105.50;105.50;Fleshy
10;904;904;93.50;93.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;274-290;276;155.00-158.00;157.65
5;305-330;312;131.00-146.00;138.85
12;358-390;380;122.00-157.00;138.29
27;407-445;416;129.00-147.00;140.62
28;460-498;476;115.00-138.00;130.46
45;500-547;524;110.00-125.00;118.58
36;558-590;578;113.00-127.00;120.34
26;607-648;628;100.00-116.50;110.45
28;655-680;667;97.50-107.50;105.32
7;704-715;706;110.00-115.00;114.28
1;755;755;101.00;101.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;313;313;145.00;145.00
8;354-368;358;124.00-127.00;126.23
29;405-444;426;126.00-136.00;130.72
23;452-485;473;117.00-127.00;123.86
15;505-535;520;99.00-109.00;104.93
9;587;587;119.50;119.50;Unweaned
16;611-639;625;98.50-111.50;104.85
5;606;606;109.00;109.00;Unweaned
6;700-740;707;85.00-104.00;100.68
1;835;835;85.00;85.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;400-430;419;112.00-122.00;116.00
2;460-465;463;111.00-114.00;112.51
4;555-590;578;104.00-107.00;105.77
6;614;614;116.00;116.00;Unweaned