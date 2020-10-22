Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/19/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

10/12/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 5,974 6,867 9,984

Feeder Cattle: 5,974(100.0%) 6,867(100.0%) 9,984(100.0%)

Special Note: ***Add Close Updating to Actual Receipts***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00-8.00 lower. Feeder heifers 1.00-5.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle with cattle futures closing sharply lower on Monday. Steer calves steady on improved quality. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 lower. Typical October weather is upon us. Cold front pushed in on Sunday with cold temps and higher humidity, though no measurable rainfall. At mid-week temps will be back in the low 80's only to drop back to the 50's by the weekend. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (64% Steers, 35% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 50%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;347;347;178.00;178.00

6;380;380;156.00;156.00

70;404-439;417;154.00-173.00;169.43

13;438;438;182.00;182.00;Fancy

33;403-405;404;177.00-179.00;177.97;ThinFleshed

131;460-492;474;161.00-170.00;166.52

46;476;476;173.00;173.00;ThinFleshed

56;462-485;475;125.50-150.00;137.16;Unweaned

137;505-525;511;152.00-163.00;159.17

137;524-547;533;126.00-140.50;135.49;Unweaned

182;552-581;563;127.50-145.50;142.02

68;556-593;574;120.00-130.50;128.36;Unweaned

45;634-641;636;130.00-135.50;134.27

56;611-620;614;127.00-135.00;131.86;Unweaned

204;656-699;674;131.00-137.00;133.71

44;669-693;683;118.00-126.00;122.57;Unweaned

294;704-747;723;129.00-135.50;131.54

11;722;722;122.50;122.50;Fleshy

19;732;732;117.50;117.50;Unweaned

64;781-793;785;130.50-135.00;132.85

14;755;755;122.00;122.00;Fleshy

232;805-849;817;126.00-136.00;131.61

56;850-851;851;128.00-133.50;131.34

4;856;856;115.00;115.00;Fleshy

59;901-938;912;119.00-123.00;121.56

31;960-974;968;119.00-122.00;121.05

9;1022;1022;117.00;117.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;243;243;130.00;130.00

16;398;398;155.00;155.00

40;433-439;438;132.00-151.00;135.29

38;476-498;484;142.00-151.00;147.83

51;513-548;536;125.00-139.00;134.45

71;560-598;573;129.00-135.00;132.42

41;552-580;570;125.00-135.50;128.39;Unweaned

46;633-640;635;122.00-130.00;127.20

51;617-643;634;115.00-128.50;120.56;Unweaned

28;658-693;682;122.50-129.00;125.06

33;656-668;663;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

106;701-749;729;122.00-133.00;125.98

44;754-791;784;126.50-134.00;131.31

41;854-893;880;122.75-125.00;123.50

6;861;861;118.00;118.00;Fleshy

34;928-929;929;118.00-118.50;118.24

12;1033;1033;102.00;102.00

45;1059;1059;109.75;109.75

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

46;511-538;526;124.00-129.00;126.78

56;552-581;565;115.00-124.00;120.26

8;594;594;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

5;693;693;120.00;120.00

9;651;651;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

10;714-733;725;119.00-120.00;119.61

29;780;780;118.00;118.00

5;890;890;117.50;117.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;340;340;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

42;359-376;367;129.00-145.00;139.16

56;417-435;432;136.00-140.00;136.55

16;414-420;417;120.00-126.00;123.02;Unweaned

26;468-498;489;126.00-128.00;127.41

30;454-498;482;115.00-129.00;119.84;Unweaned

80;507-529;523;125.00-129.50;127.21

67;516-541;526;112.00-128.00;120.04;Unweaned

18;565-595;588;125.00-127.00;126.57

9;592;592;116.00;116.00;Fleshy

92;557-572;566;117.00-129.00;124.25;Unweaned

108;604-639;620;123.00-128.00;125.20

13;632;632;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

101;661-698;673;120.00-131.00;121.60

56;713-729;720;122.00-126.00;125.29

17;740;740;119.00;119.00;Fleshy

6;710;710;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

43;774-782;779;118.50-119.50;118.92

50;802-807;804;117.50-118.75;118.27

4;811;811;115.00;115.00;Fleshy

12;935;935;111.00;111.00

11;1036;1036;92.00;92.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

36;362-393;372;133.00-154.00;140.10

19;383-389;385;114.00-124.00;120.28;Unweaned

42;410-432;424;114.00-133.00;123.77

7;411;411;123.00;123.00;Unweaned

102;467-485;477;117.00-128.00;125.01

31;460-497;481;113.00-124.00;120.91;Unweaned

57;507-538;521;113.00-123.00;119.15

25;505-526;515;117.00-120.00;118.53;Unweaned

86;560-593;578;117.50-127.00;122.96

31;563-578;569;104.00-122.00;110.99;Unweaned

23;634-635;635;118.00-120.00;118.61

10;608;608;118.00;118.00;Unweaned

68;651-679;662;117.00-124.50;120.54

48;675-696;686;108.00-120.00;114.19;Unweaned

8;770;770;117.50;117.50

7;991;991;106.00;106.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;432;432;117.00;117.00

20;489;489;118.00;118.00

12;507-533;522;115.00-121.00;118.57

24;550-577;566;102.00-118.00;108.48

21;556;556;123.00;123.00;ThinFleshed

26;724;724;114.50;114.50

35;884;884;112.00;112.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;323;323;153.00;153.00

9;428;428;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

Tags

Recommended for you