Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/19/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
10/12/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 5,974 6,867 9,984
Feeder Cattle: 5,974(100.0%) 6,867(100.0%) 9,984(100.0%)
Special Note: ***Add Close Updating to Actual Receipts***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00-8.00 lower. Feeder heifers 1.00-5.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle with cattle futures closing sharply lower on Monday. Steer calves steady on improved quality. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 lower. Typical October weather is upon us. Cold front pushed in on Sunday with cold temps and higher humidity, though no measurable rainfall. At mid-week temps will be back in the low 80's only to drop back to the 50's by the weekend. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (64% Steers, 35% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 50%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;347;347;178.00;178.00
6;380;380;156.00;156.00
70;404-439;417;154.00-173.00;169.43
13;438;438;182.00;182.00;Fancy
33;403-405;404;177.00-179.00;177.97;ThinFleshed
131;460-492;474;161.00-170.00;166.52
46;476;476;173.00;173.00;ThinFleshed
56;462-485;475;125.50-150.00;137.16;Unweaned
137;505-525;511;152.00-163.00;159.17
137;524-547;533;126.00-140.50;135.49;Unweaned
182;552-581;563;127.50-145.50;142.02
68;556-593;574;120.00-130.50;128.36;Unweaned
45;634-641;636;130.00-135.50;134.27
56;611-620;614;127.00-135.00;131.86;Unweaned
204;656-699;674;131.00-137.00;133.71
44;669-693;683;118.00-126.00;122.57;Unweaned
294;704-747;723;129.00-135.50;131.54
11;722;722;122.50;122.50;Fleshy
19;732;732;117.50;117.50;Unweaned
64;781-793;785;130.50-135.00;132.85
14;755;755;122.00;122.00;Fleshy
232;805-849;817;126.00-136.00;131.61
56;850-851;851;128.00-133.50;131.34
4;856;856;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
59;901-938;912;119.00-123.00;121.56
31;960-974;968;119.00-122.00;121.05
9;1022;1022;117.00;117.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;243;243;130.00;130.00
16;398;398;155.00;155.00
40;433-439;438;132.00-151.00;135.29
38;476-498;484;142.00-151.00;147.83
51;513-548;536;125.00-139.00;134.45
71;560-598;573;129.00-135.00;132.42
41;552-580;570;125.00-135.50;128.39;Unweaned
46;633-640;635;122.00-130.00;127.20
51;617-643;634;115.00-128.50;120.56;Unweaned
28;658-693;682;122.50-129.00;125.06
33;656-668;663;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
106;701-749;729;122.00-133.00;125.98
44;754-791;784;126.50-134.00;131.31
41;854-893;880;122.75-125.00;123.50
6;861;861;118.00;118.00;Fleshy
34;928-929;929;118.00-118.50;118.24
12;1033;1033;102.00;102.00
45;1059;1059;109.75;109.75
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
46;511-538;526;124.00-129.00;126.78
56;552-581;565;115.00-124.00;120.26
8;594;594;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
5;693;693;120.00;120.00
9;651;651;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
10;714-733;725;119.00-120.00;119.61
29;780;780;118.00;118.00
5;890;890;117.50;117.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;340;340;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
42;359-376;367;129.00-145.00;139.16
56;417-435;432;136.00-140.00;136.55
16;414-420;417;120.00-126.00;123.02;Unweaned
26;468-498;489;126.00-128.00;127.41
30;454-498;482;115.00-129.00;119.84;Unweaned
80;507-529;523;125.00-129.50;127.21
67;516-541;526;112.00-128.00;120.04;Unweaned
18;565-595;588;125.00-127.00;126.57
9;592;592;116.00;116.00;Fleshy
92;557-572;566;117.00-129.00;124.25;Unweaned
108;604-639;620;123.00-128.00;125.20
13;632;632;119.00;119.00;Unweaned
101;661-698;673;120.00-131.00;121.60
56;713-729;720;122.00-126.00;125.29
17;740;740;119.00;119.00;Fleshy
6;710;710;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
43;774-782;779;118.50-119.50;118.92
50;802-807;804;117.50-118.75;118.27
4;811;811;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
12;935;935;111.00;111.00
11;1036;1036;92.00;92.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
36;362-393;372;133.00-154.00;140.10
19;383-389;385;114.00-124.00;120.28;Unweaned
42;410-432;424;114.00-133.00;123.77
7;411;411;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
102;467-485;477;117.00-128.00;125.01
31;460-497;481;113.00-124.00;120.91;Unweaned
57;507-538;521;113.00-123.00;119.15
25;505-526;515;117.00-120.00;118.53;Unweaned
86;560-593;578;117.50-127.00;122.96
31;563-578;569;104.00-122.00;110.99;Unweaned
23;634-635;635;118.00-120.00;118.61
10;608;608;118.00;118.00;Unweaned
68;651-679;662;117.00-124.50;120.54
48;675-696;686;108.00-120.00;114.19;Unweaned
8;770;770;117.50;117.50
7;991;991;106.00;106.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;432;432;117.00;117.00
20;489;489;118.00;118.00
12;507-533;522;115.00-121.00;118.57
24;550-577;566;102.00-118.00;108.48
21;556;556;123.00;123.00;ThinFleshed
26;724;724;114.50;114.50
35;884;884;112.00;112.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;323;323;153.00;153.00
9;428;428;147.00;147.00;Unweaned