Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/17/2020 - 7/23/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
7/13/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 24,262 28,897 29,502
Feeder Cattle: 21,963(90.5%) 26,296(91.0%) 26,909(91.2%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,390(5.7%) 1,990(6.9%) 1,443(4.9%)
Replacement Cattle: 909(3.7%) 611(2.1%) 1,150(3.9%)
Special Note: For NASS: 1,886 cows and bulls sold with 74 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,601 with 77 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,379 head with 45 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold steady to 6.00 higher. Feeder heifers 1.00-6.00 higher. Steer calves steady to 3.00 higher and heifer calves 1.00-8.00 higher on a light test. Demand good to very good for feeder cattle and calves. Many areas of the trade region experienced relief this week with slightly cooler weather and rain. This report includes the Special Replacement Cow Sale in Apache. Slaughter cows sold steady to 5.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 5.00 higher on a light test. Demand good. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 39% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (1% Stock Cows, 51% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 46% CowCalf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;225-230;229;206.00-225.00;221.89
18;262-293;278;174.00-202.00;185.84
27;300-340;317;165.00-196.00;184.62
11;305-340;332;144.00-160.00;151.85;Unweaned
80;350-395;372;160.00-190.00;177.72
13;368-396;378;144.00-166.00;157.25;Unweaned
132;400-446;423;150.00-182.50;162.43
8;419;419;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed
11;422-428;424;150.00-155.00;153.17;Unweaned
123;450-495;468;148.00-174.00;160.59
57;470-499;491;136.00-162.00;152.88;Unweaned
299;503-548;526;141.00-166.00;156.33
37;507-542;527;136.00-161.00;148.50;Unweaned
384;550-598;579;136.00-164.00;153.62
24;576-577;577;164.00;164.00;ThinFleshed
36;559-587;563;138.50-153.00;151.10;Unweaned
306;600-649;625;131.00-156.00;148.94
22;620;620;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed
15;608-626;614;135.50-139.00;137.81;Unweaned
510;651-698;675;130.00-157.50;148.26
11;692;692;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed
32;663-698;672;129.50-143.50;138.53;Unweaned
713;700-748;721;128.00-151.00;143.79
56;707-710;708;152.00-153.75;153.03;ThinFleshed
9;710-739;729;125.00-137.00;133.11;Unweaned
1422;750-795;770;126.00-145.75;141.24
895;800-849;820;110.00-143.50;138.26
2;833;833;116.50;116.50;Fleshy
18;808;808;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
389;854-890;868;105.00-142.50;132.60
656;900-948;922;118.00-131.85;128.29
91;960-995;969;115.00-126.10;124.70
140;1000-1046;1031;84.00-119.75;116.43
87;1056-1090;1064;114.00-122.00;119.90
35;1118-1148;1127;94.50-111.00;105.72
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;393;393;140.00-168.00;154.00
13;393;393;168.50;168.50;ThinFleshed
11;410-445;429;137.00-149.00;143.73
37;455-499;480;130.00-160.00;150.81
10;489;489;153.00;153.00;Unweaned
65;511-547;528;129.00-161.00;149.59
9;531;531;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
219;550-598;571;130.00-157.00;146.07
17;589;589;143.50;143.50;Fleshy
12;599;599;144.00;144.00;Unweaned
171;604-640;629;125.00-148.50;139.26
33;620;620;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed
14;608;608;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
307;651-697;677;125.00-146.00;137.63
212;700-748;726;120.00-141.00;133.94
20;703;703;123.25;123.25;Fleshy
86;701;701;142.75;142.75;ThinFleshed
168;759-796;787;115.00-136.00;131.29
329;803-849;833;123.00-135.00;130.41
19;801;801;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
124;853-897;878;107.00-129.50;125.70
9;912;912;122.00;122.00
67;977-998;988;119.75-122.50;121.31
47;1002-1010;1003;106.00-112.00;106.39
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;322-340;329;157.00-174.00;160.71
14;352-385;369;135.00-167.00;149.76
12;400-445;414;127.00-147.00;139.10
7;453-485;474;134.00-160.00;141.98
27;500-545;529;125.50-140.00;131.45
19;550-585;568;110.00-135.00;127.19
3;575;575;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
5;628-645;631;110.00-128.00;113.68
3;638;638;125.00;125.00;Thi;Fleshed
19;667-695;677;119.00-129.00;124.10
28;669;669;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
14;711-730;712;110.00-129.25;127.84
19;805-847;813;105.00-120.00;116.46
40;858-899;875;111.00-122.00;118.55
10;855;855;139.50;139.50;ThinFleshed
11;903;903;112.50;112.50
40;991;991;110.00;110.00
5;1077;1077;94.00;94.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;468;468;105.00;105.00
7;584;584;114.00;114.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;280;280;136.00;136.00
1;360;360;137.00;137.00
1;415;415;123.00;123.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;278-285;279;151.00-165.00;152.43
44;300-347;316;145.00-160.00;155.14
1;345;345;142.00;142.00;Unweaned
85;350-395;371;140.00-159.00;147.65
28;370-398;386;135.00-151.00;144.19;Unweaned
128;400-448;425;139.00-157.50;147.68
8;407;407;160.00;160.00;Thin;Fleshed
5;412-445;419;125.00-148.00;143.11;Unweaned
187;450-498;473;137.50-153.00;143.44
34;453-496;480;132.00-141.00;136.54;Unweaned
558;500-548;524;125.00-149.00;140.97
58;504-547;518;125.00-143.00;139.31;Unweaned
667;550-598;576;124.00-148.75;140.05
37;552-597;587;125.00-136.00;129.60;Unweaned
890;600-648;625;122.00-146.00;138.25
9;630-645;642;113.00-128.00;124.73;Unweaned
643;650-699;676;120.00-143.00;134.96
15;676-698;684;110.00-123.00;120.00;Unweaned
479;700-748;720;111.00-138.00;131.69
3;701;701;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
711;750-798;772;108.00-139.00;129.04
12;775;775;110.00;110.00;Fleshy
198;802-842;824;105.00-130.00;124.67
144;852-891;880;105.00-125.00;119.11
8;928;928;106.50;106.50
70;975-977;976;104.00-116.00;113.43
70;1010-1037;1031;89.50-111.00;108.13
19;1055;1055;109.50;109.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;281-293;284;145.00-150.00;148.53
6;398;398;145.00;145.00
44;405-448;441;129.00-138.00;137.22
94;450-499;487;123.00-149.00;138.70
4;453;453;117.00;117.00;Unweaned
101;503-541;523;120.00-145.00;138.79
10;526;526;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
184;550-599;580;115.00-141.00;133.21
10;591;591;138.00;138.00;ThinFleshed
18;581-595;590;120.00-125.00;121.07;Unweaned
158;600-645;624;115.00-138.00;126.03
78;655-696;684;110.00-134.00;129.07
10;693;693;102.00;102.00;Unweaned
33;704-743;721;105.00-127.00;113.93
65;755-795;765;113.00-131.00;128.29
7;819-843;829;102.00-120.00;112.16
10;823;823;104.00;104.00;Fleshy
51;859-898;874;110.00-113.50;111.38
8;963;963;100.00;100.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;293;293;139.00;139.00
9;300-343;320;135.00-141.00;136.59
13;358-395;375;125.00-145.00;133.51
31;405-445;429;119.00-138.00;132.78
25;450-496;477;122.00-138.00;129.69
13;507-545;523;106.00-129.00;118.73
5;524;524;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed
9;555-593;581;105.00-121.00;108.48
7;598;598;122.00;122.00;ThinFleshed
8;615-640;621;114.00-120.00;115.15
13;650-690;672;103.00-121.00;113.86
6;720-728;724;107.50-110.00;108.76
34;774-795;790;107.00-120.00;111.93
7;850;850;95.00;95.00
30;917;917;105.00;105.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;383;383;119.50;119.50
3;638;638;100.00;100.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;225;225;185.00;185.00
1;270;270;185.00;185.00
34;300-345;317;139.00-185.00;173.70
40;350-398;377;141.00-186.50;167.84
4;356;356;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
68;400-446;425;145.00-182.00;161.60
82;450-496;474;135.00-165.00;148.89
9;480;480;157.00;157.00;Unweaned
109;500-545;525;134.00-155.00;144.17
3;522;522;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed
42;550-592;569;128.00-141.00;134.72
3;581;581;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
49;600-645;617;125.00-141.00;133.58
10;608-628;616;127.50-130.00;128.52;Unweaned
37;655-695;681;118.50-133.00;123.29
39;700-747;720;107.00-126.00;120.14
19;750-795;775;102.00-115.00;111.38
13;800-846;840;101.00-110.00;106.76
15;850-885;866;101.00-110.00;105.28
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;413;413;125.00;125.00
8;467-480;470;120.00-142.00;133.66
12;520-548;545;120.00-125.00;123.76
11;539;539;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
20;570-593;587;120.00-132.50;127.72
9;591;591;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
9;633-635;634;130.00-134.00;132.23
18;617-621;619;129.00-132.00;130.67;Unweaned
5;655-693;682;110.00-115.00;112.01
8;766;766;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
5;1046;1046;75.00;75.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;305-315;310;151.00-158.00;154.44
5;350-395;366;158.00-163.00;160.48
17;400-445;430;130.00-154.00;141.26
14;455-488;476;135.00-148.00;140.86
11;505-545;526;125.00-139.00;129.69
9;550-595;567;111.00-123.00;119.53
4;600-625;614;105.00-124.00;115.49
8;655-695;675;107.00-115.00;112.09
3;957;957;87.00;87.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;470;470;137.00;137.00