Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/17/2020 - 7/23/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

7/13/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 24,262 28,897 29,502

Feeder Cattle: 21,963(90.5%) 26,296(91.0%) 26,909(91.2%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,390(5.7%) 1,990(6.9%) 1,443(4.9%)

Replacement Cattle: 909(3.7%) 611(2.1%) 1,150(3.9%)

Special Note: For NASS: 1,886 cows and bulls sold with 74 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,601 with 77 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,379 head with 45 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold steady to 6.00 higher. Feeder heifers 1.00-6.00 higher. Steer calves steady to 3.00 higher and heifer calves 1.00-8.00 higher on a light test. Demand good to very good for feeder cattle and calves. Many areas of the trade region experienced relief this week with slightly cooler weather and rain. This report includes the Special Replacement Cow Sale in Apache. Slaughter cows sold steady to 5.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 5.00 higher on a light test. Demand good. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 39% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (1% Stock Cows, 51% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 46% CowCalf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;225-230;229;206.00-225.00;221.89

18;262-293;278;174.00-202.00;185.84

27;300-340;317;165.00-196.00;184.62

11;305-340;332;144.00-160.00;151.85;Unweaned

80;350-395;372;160.00-190.00;177.72

13;368-396;378;144.00-166.00;157.25;Unweaned

132;400-446;423;150.00-182.50;162.43

8;419;419;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed

11;422-428;424;150.00-155.00;153.17;Unweaned

123;450-495;468;148.00-174.00;160.59

57;470-499;491;136.00-162.00;152.88;Unweaned

299;503-548;526;141.00-166.00;156.33

37;507-542;527;136.00-161.00;148.50;Unweaned

384;550-598;579;136.00-164.00;153.62

24;576-577;577;164.00;164.00;ThinFleshed

36;559-587;563;138.50-153.00;151.10;Unweaned

306;600-649;625;131.00-156.00;148.94

22;620;620;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed

15;608-626;614;135.50-139.00;137.81;Unweaned

510;651-698;675;130.00-157.50;148.26

11;692;692;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed

32;663-698;672;129.50-143.50;138.53;Unweaned

713;700-748;721;128.00-151.00;143.79

56;707-710;708;152.00-153.75;153.03;ThinFleshed

9;710-739;729;125.00-137.00;133.11;Unweaned

1422;750-795;770;126.00-145.75;141.24

895;800-849;820;110.00-143.50;138.26

2;833;833;116.50;116.50;Fleshy

18;808;808;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

389;854-890;868;105.00-142.50;132.60

656;900-948;922;118.00-131.85;128.29

91;960-995;969;115.00-126.10;124.70

140;1000-1046;1031;84.00-119.75;116.43

87;1056-1090;1064;114.00-122.00;119.90

35;1118-1148;1127;94.50-111.00;105.72

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;393;393;140.00-168.00;154.00

13;393;393;168.50;168.50;ThinFleshed

11;410-445;429;137.00-149.00;143.73

37;455-499;480;130.00-160.00;150.81

10;489;489;153.00;153.00;Unweaned

65;511-547;528;129.00-161.00;149.59

9;531;531;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

219;550-598;571;130.00-157.00;146.07

17;589;589;143.50;143.50;Fleshy

12;599;599;144.00;144.00;Unweaned

171;604-640;629;125.00-148.50;139.26

33;620;620;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed

14;608;608;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

307;651-697;677;125.00-146.00;137.63

212;700-748;726;120.00-141.00;133.94

20;703;703;123.25;123.25;Fleshy

86;701;701;142.75;142.75;ThinFleshed

168;759-796;787;115.00-136.00;131.29

329;803-849;833;123.00-135.00;130.41

19;801;801;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed

124;853-897;878;107.00-129.50;125.70

9;912;912;122.00;122.00

67;977-998;988;119.75-122.50;121.31

47;1002-1010;1003;106.00-112.00;106.39

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;322-340;329;157.00-174.00;160.71

14;352-385;369;135.00-167.00;149.76

12;400-445;414;127.00-147.00;139.10

7;453-485;474;134.00-160.00;141.98

27;500-545;529;125.50-140.00;131.45

19;550-585;568;110.00-135.00;127.19

3;575;575;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed

5;628-645;631;110.00-128.00;113.68

3;638;638;125.00;125.00;Thi;Fleshed

19;667-695;677;119.00-129.00;124.10

28;669;669;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed

14;711-730;712;110.00-129.25;127.84

19;805-847;813;105.00-120.00;116.46

40;858-899;875;111.00-122.00;118.55

10;855;855;139.50;139.50;ThinFleshed

11;903;903;112.50;112.50

40;991;991;110.00;110.00

5;1077;1077;94.00;94.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;468;468;105.00;105.00

7;584;584;114.00;114.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

1;280;280;136.00;136.00

1;360;360;137.00;137.00

1;415;415;123.00;123.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;278-285;279;151.00-165.00;152.43

44;300-347;316;145.00-160.00;155.14

1;345;345;142.00;142.00;Unweaned

85;350-395;371;140.00-159.00;147.65

28;370-398;386;135.00-151.00;144.19;Unweaned

128;400-448;425;139.00-157.50;147.68

8;407;407;160.00;160.00;Thin;Fleshed

5;412-445;419;125.00-148.00;143.11;Unweaned

187;450-498;473;137.50-153.00;143.44

34;453-496;480;132.00-141.00;136.54;Unweaned

558;500-548;524;125.00-149.00;140.97

58;504-547;518;125.00-143.00;139.31;Unweaned

667;550-598;576;124.00-148.75;140.05

37;552-597;587;125.00-136.00;129.60;Unweaned

890;600-648;625;122.00-146.00;138.25

9;630-645;642;113.00-128.00;124.73;Unweaned

643;650-699;676;120.00-143.00;134.96

15;676-698;684;110.00-123.00;120.00;Unweaned

479;700-748;720;111.00-138.00;131.69

3;701;701;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

711;750-798;772;108.00-139.00;129.04

12;775;775;110.00;110.00;Fleshy

198;802-842;824;105.00-130.00;124.67

144;852-891;880;105.00-125.00;119.11

8;928;928;106.50;106.50

70;975-977;976;104.00-116.00;113.43

70;1010-1037;1031;89.50-111.00;108.13

19;1055;1055;109.50;109.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;281-293;284;145.00-150.00;148.53

6;398;398;145.00;145.00

44;405-448;441;129.00-138.00;137.22

94;450-499;487;123.00-149.00;138.70

4;453;453;117.00;117.00;Unweaned

101;503-541;523;120.00-145.00;138.79

10;526;526;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

184;550-599;580;115.00-141.00;133.21

10;591;591;138.00;138.00;ThinFleshed

18;581-595;590;120.00-125.00;121.07;Unweaned

158;600-645;624;115.00-138.00;126.03

78;655-696;684;110.00-134.00;129.07

10;693;693;102.00;102.00;Unweaned

33;704-743;721;105.00-127.00;113.93

65;755-795;765;113.00-131.00;128.29

7;819-843;829;102.00-120.00;112.16

10;823;823;104.00;104.00;Fleshy

51;859-898;874;110.00-113.50;111.38

8;963;963;100.00;100.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

2;293;293;139.00;139.00

9;300-343;320;135.00-141.00;136.59

13;358-395;375;125.00-145.00;133.51

31;405-445;429;119.00-138.00;132.78

25;450-496;477;122.00-138.00;129.69

13;507-545;523;106.00-129.00;118.73

5;524;524;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed

9;555-593;581;105.00-121.00;108.48

7;598;598;122.00;122.00;ThinFleshed

8;615-640;621;114.00-120.00;115.15

13;650-690;672;103.00-121.00;113.86

6;720-728;724;107.50-110.00;108.76

34;774-795;790;107.00-120.00;111.93

7;850;850;95.00;95.00

30;917;917;105.00;105.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;383;383;119.50;119.50

3;638;638;100.00;100.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

1;225;225;185.00;185.00

1;270;270;185.00;185.00

34;300-345;317;139.00-185.00;173.70

40;350-398;377;141.00-186.50;167.84

4;356;356;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

68;400-446;425;145.00-182.00;161.60

82;450-496;474;135.00-165.00;148.89

9;480;480;157.00;157.00;Unweaned

109;500-545;525;134.00-155.00;144.17

3;522;522;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed

42;550-592;569;128.00-141.00;134.72

3;581;581;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

49;600-645;617;125.00-141.00;133.58

10;608-628;616;127.50-130.00;128.52;Unweaned

37;655-695;681;118.50-133.00;123.29

39;700-747;720;107.00-126.00;120.14

19;750-795;775;102.00-115.00;111.38

13;800-846;840;101.00-110.00;106.76

15;850-885;866;101.00-110.00;105.28

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

2;413;413;125.00;125.00

8;467-480;470;120.00-142.00;133.66

12;520-548;545;120.00-125.00;123.76

11;539;539;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

20;570-593;587;120.00-132.50;127.72

9;591;591;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

9;633-635;634;130.00-134.00;132.23

18;617-621;619;129.00-132.00;130.67;Unweaned

5;655-693;682;110.00-115.00;112.01

8;766;766;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

5;1046;1046;75.00;75.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

2;305-315;310;151.00-158.00;154.44

5;350-395;366;158.00-163.00;160.48

17;400-445;430;130.00-154.00;141.26

14;455-488;476;135.00-148.00;140.86

11;505-545;526;125.00-139.00;129.69

9;550-595;567;111.00-123.00;119.53

4;600-625;614;105.00-124.00;115.49

8;655-695;675;107.00-115.00;112.09

3;957;957;87.00;87.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

1;470;470;137.00;137.00

