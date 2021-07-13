Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/12/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

6/28/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 8,700 8,842 8,234

Feeder Cattle: 8,700(100.0%) 8,842(100.0%) 8,234(100.0%)

Compared to two weeks ago (06/28/2021): Feeder steers and Heifers 3.00-500 higher. Steer calves 1.00-2.00 higher. Heifer calves 3.00-5.00 higher. Demand good for all classes. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 46% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;394;394;199.00;199.00

117;409-445;413;185.00-203.50;193.84

29;466-485;478;188.00-190.00;189.26

170;510-543;529;170.00-184.00;174.20

218;554-586;566;162.00-176.50;169.93

126;613-639;627;153.50-173.00;167.05

294;652-698;668;156.00-164.00;160.16

341;700-746;720;137.00-163.00;153.87

17;710;710;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

189;754-799;771;145.00-155.00;151.49

118;802-837;814;140.00-149.75;148.16

273;855-890;869;140.00-151.00;145.49

82;922-938;933;137.00-140.50;138.10

32;1065-1071;1070;125.75-127.00;125.94

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

118;488-495;494;155.00-170.00;168.77

38;536-541;538;160.50-162.00;161.44

83;565-587;578;145.00-161.00;153.50

152;608-643;629;148.00-159.00;155.99

145;660-693;678;135.00-160.00;147.91

20;737;737;139.50;139.50

38;764-791;775;139.00-151.50;145.82

26;834;834;149.00;149.00

64;861-869;868;131.00-133.00;132.78

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

44;450-496;480;130.00-150.00;142.95

STEERS - Medium 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

36;674;674;163.00;163.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

42;359-396;386;154.00-164.00;157.90

95;405-432;413;156.50-169.50;164.99

108;474-481;475;154.00-157.00;154.66

228;507-546;521;145.50-156.00;151.91

308;553-596;580;142.00-154.00;149.52

440;603-646;629;140.00-153.00;147.02

397;652-698;673;142.00-150.50;146.89

233;700-745;716;140.00-149.75;145.08

176;758-787;765;140.50-145.00;142.34

37;813-825;818;133.00-137.50;136.15

62;868;868;130.00;130.00

17;1040;1040;117.00;117.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;423;423;150.00;150.00

21;469-491;486;150.00-154.00;153.08

46;505-529;513;138.00-153.00;148.56

73;593-599;598;135.00-148.00;145.35

105;600-644;635;137.00-169.00;139.59

60;667-689;681;132.00-140.00;135.83

47;729-734;733;133.00-143.50;141.28

28;757;757;125.00;125.00

19;825-843;833;130.00-133.50;132.01

21;912-939;924;115.00-118.00;116.69

3;1005;1005;109.00;109.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

28;421;421;182.00;182.00

72;480-497;483;168.00-169.00;168.19

85;560;560;162.50;162.50

5;633;633;149.00;149.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

39;681;681;139.50;139.50;Unweaned