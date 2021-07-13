Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/12/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/28/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,700 8,842 8,234
Feeder Cattle: 8,700(100.0%) 8,842(100.0%) 8,234(100.0%)
***Add Mid session***
Compared to two weeks ago (06/28/2021): Feeder steers and Heifers 3.00-500 higher. Steer calves 1.00-2.00 higher. Heifer calves 3.00-5.00 higher. Demand good for all classes. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 46% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;394;394;199.00;199.00
117;409-445;413;185.00-203.50;193.84
29;466-485;478;188.00-190.00;189.26
170;510-543;529;170.00-184.00;174.20
218;554-586;566;162.00-176.50;169.93
126;613-639;627;153.50-173.00;167.05
294;652-698;668;156.00-164.00;160.16
341;700-746;720;137.00-163.00;153.87
17;710;710;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
189;754-799;771;145.00-155.00;151.49
118;802-837;814;140.00-149.75;148.16
273;855-890;869;140.00-151.00;145.49
82;922-938;933;137.00-140.50;138.10
32;1065-1071;1070;125.75-127.00;125.94
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
118;488-495;494;155.00-170.00;168.77
38;536-541;538;160.50-162.00;161.44
83;565-587;578;145.00-161.00;153.50
152;608-643;629;148.00-159.00;155.99
145;660-693;678;135.00-160.00;147.91
20;737;737;139.50;139.50
38;764-791;775;139.00-151.50;145.82
26;834;834;149.00;149.00
64;861-869;868;131.00-133.00;132.78
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
44;450-496;480;130.00-150.00;142.95
STEERS - Medium 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
36;674;674;163.00;163.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
42;359-396;386;154.00-164.00;157.90
95;405-432;413;156.50-169.50;164.99
108;474-481;475;154.00-157.00;154.66
228;507-546;521;145.50-156.00;151.91
308;553-596;580;142.00-154.00;149.52
440;603-646;629;140.00-153.00;147.02
397;652-698;673;142.00-150.50;146.89
233;700-745;716;140.00-149.75;145.08
176;758-787;765;140.50-145.00;142.34
37;813-825;818;133.00-137.50;136.15
62;868;868;130.00;130.00
17;1040;1040;117.00;117.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;423;423;150.00;150.00
21;469-491;486;150.00-154.00;153.08
46;505-529;513;138.00-153.00;148.56
73;593-599;598;135.00-148.00;145.35
105;600-644;635;137.00-169.00;139.59
60;667-689;681;132.00-140.00;135.83
47;729-734;733;133.00-143.50;141.28
28;757;757;125.00;125.00
19;825-843;833;130.00-133.50;132.01
21;912-939;924;115.00-118.00;116.69
3;1005;1005;109.00;109.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
28;421;421;182.00;182.00
72;480-497;483;168.00-169.00;168.19
85;560;560;162.50;162.50
5;633;633;149.00;149.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
39;681;681;139.50;139.50;Unweaned