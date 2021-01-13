Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/3/2021 - 1/9/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
12/14/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 37,238 27,791 50,528
Feeder Cattle: 34,732(93.3%) 25,701(92.5%) 46,863(92.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,711(4.6%) 1,222(4.4%) 2,221(4.4%)
Replacement Cattle: 795(2.1%) 868(3.1%) 1,444(2.9%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,506 cows and bulls sold with 68 percent going to packers; Last reported (12/14/20): 2,090 head sold with 58 percent going to packers; Last Year: 3,665 head sold with 61 percent going to packers.
Compared to last reported week (12/14/20): Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 6.00 higher. Demand moderate. Many parts of the state are in muddy conditions after recent heavy snow and rain. Slaughter cows sold steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 5.00 higher. Packer demand good. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (63% Steers, 35% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (86% Cows, 14% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (12% Stock Cows, 80% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 4% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt ;Price Range;Avg Price
3;275-295;282;200.00-220.00;206.98
77;300-348;326;179.00-216.00;205.25
24;306;306;220.00;220.00;ThinFleshed
192;350-398;379;174.00-212.50;190.52
14;356-391;364;176.00-179.00;176.69;Unweaned
334;400-447;428;171.00-189.00;182.80
28;427;427;188.00;188.00;ThinFleshed
16;410-447;427;169.00-178.00;174.15;Unweaned
506;450-499;479;162.00-185.00;174.04
71;454-482;460;185.00-193.00;187.36;ThinFleshed
18;475-481;479;139.00-156.00;151.25;Unweaned
665;500-548;527;153.00-182.00;166.15
15;505;505;181.00;181.00;Fancy
78;500-514;510;168.00-177.50;174.57;ThinFleshed
27;532;532;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
38;502;502;174.00;174.00;ValueAdded
1014;550-599;571;141.00-169.50;157.67
10;581;581;165.00;165.00;Fancy
50;551-596;579;141.00-154.00;148.29;Unweaned
14;555;555;165.00;165.00;ValueAdded
1339;600-649;627;131.00-160.00;147.73
65;604-618;611;151.00-156.00;155.54;Fancy
70;605-610;606;152.00-157.00;156.07;ThinFleshed
10;615-643;629;132.00-135.00;133.51;Unweaned
150;648;648;145.00;145.00;Value;Added
1315;650-698;674;123.00-151.50;139.21
27;684-697;689;145.00-154.00;148.37;ThinFleshed
25;688-696;692;131.00-132.50;131.72;Unweaned
1155;700-749;727;120.00-147.50;136.46
38;702-743;732;124.50-130.00;128.84;Unweaned
1637;750-799;774;124.00-145.50;135.65
1442;800-849;827;111.00-144.00;134.81
43;820-825;824;125.00-125.25;125.19;Fleshy
62;834;834;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
708;850-898;873;110.00-142.00;131.64
352;903-948;928;107.00-135.00;128.75
150;974-987;981;122.50-128.50;125.90
115;1007-1043;1019;112.00-122.50;117.85
40;1061;1061;124.00;124.00
3;1276;1276;105.00;105.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt ;Price Range;Avg Price
3;260-280;267;180.00;180.00
8;303-348;324;172.50-195.00;188.59
75;350-396;385;165.00-183.00;175.08
7;372-389;384;145.00-160.00;155.85;Unweaned
152;400-449;431;152.00-177.50;170.19
5;421;421;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
179;451-497;476;153.00-174.00;162.76
17;476-477;477;143.00-158.00;150.95;Unweaned
244;500-546;523;139.00-158.00;151.54
52;500-543;521;127.00-142.00;136.03;Unweaned
372;550-599;574;135.00-156.00;147.98
37;586-597;595;128.00-130.00;128.37;Unweaned
354;605-649;634;125.00-141.00;134.49
59;613-648;637;120.00-134.00;129.39;Unweaned
352;656-699;685;110.00-136.50;131.01
448;702-749;723;115.00-134.50;130.40
17;721;721;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
440;754-798;784;115.00-137.00;128.00
574;801-847;835;122.00-131.00;127.38
595;851-894;870;118.00-132.50;126.84
13;951-952;952;105.50-119.00;114.85