Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/3/2021 - 1/9/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

12/14/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 37,238 27,791 50,528

Feeder Cattle: 34,732(93.3%) 25,701(92.5%) 46,863(92.7%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,711(4.6%) 1,222(4.4%) 2,221(4.4%)

Replacement Cattle: 795(2.1%) 868(3.1%) 1,444(2.9%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,506 cows and bulls sold with 68 percent going to packers; Last reported (12/14/20): 2,090 head sold with 58 percent going to packers; Last Year: 3,665 head sold with 61 percent going to packers.

Compared to last reported week (12/14/20): Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 6.00 higher. Demand moderate. Many parts of the state are in muddy conditions after recent heavy snow and rain. Slaughter cows sold steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 5.00 higher. Packer demand good. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (63% Steers, 35% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (86% Cows, 14% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (12% Stock Cows, 80% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 4% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt ;Price Range;Avg Price

3;275-295;282;200.00-220.00;206.98

77;300-348;326;179.00-216.00;205.25

24;306;306;220.00;220.00;ThinFleshed

192;350-398;379;174.00-212.50;190.52

14;356-391;364;176.00-179.00;176.69;Unweaned

334;400-447;428;171.00-189.00;182.80

28;427;427;188.00;188.00;ThinFleshed

16;410-447;427;169.00-178.00;174.15;Unweaned

506;450-499;479;162.00-185.00;174.04

71;454-482;460;185.00-193.00;187.36;ThinFleshed

18;475-481;479;139.00-156.00;151.25;Unweaned

665;500-548;527;153.00-182.00;166.15

15;505;505;181.00;181.00;Fancy

78;500-514;510;168.00-177.50;174.57;ThinFleshed

27;532;532;146.00;146.00;Unweaned

38;502;502;174.00;174.00;ValueAdded

1014;550-599;571;141.00-169.50;157.67

10;581;581;165.00;165.00;Fancy

50;551-596;579;141.00-154.00;148.29;Unweaned

14;555;555;165.00;165.00;ValueAdded

1339;600-649;627;131.00-160.00;147.73

65;604-618;611;151.00-156.00;155.54;Fancy

70;605-610;606;152.00-157.00;156.07;ThinFleshed

10;615-643;629;132.00-135.00;133.51;Unweaned

150;648;648;145.00;145.00;Value;Added

1315;650-698;674;123.00-151.50;139.21

27;684-697;689;145.00-154.00;148.37;ThinFleshed

25;688-696;692;131.00-132.50;131.72;Unweaned

1155;700-749;727;120.00-147.50;136.46

38;702-743;732;124.50-130.00;128.84;Unweaned

1637;750-799;774;124.00-145.50;135.65

1442;800-849;827;111.00-144.00;134.81

43;820-825;824;125.00-125.25;125.19;Fleshy

62;834;834;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed

708;850-898;873;110.00-142.00;131.64

352;903-948;928;107.00-135.00;128.75

150;974-987;981;122.50-128.50;125.90

115;1007-1043;1019;112.00-122.50;117.85

40;1061;1061;124.00;124.00

3;1276;1276;105.00;105.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt ;Price Range;Avg Price

3;260-280;267;180.00;180.00

8;303-348;324;172.50-195.00;188.59

75;350-396;385;165.00-183.00;175.08

7;372-389;384;145.00-160.00;155.85;Unweaned

152;400-449;431;152.00-177.50;170.19

5;421;421;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

179;451-497;476;153.00-174.00;162.76

17;476-477;477;143.00-158.00;150.95;Unweaned

244;500-546;523;139.00-158.00;151.54

52;500-543;521;127.00-142.00;136.03;Unweaned

372;550-599;574;135.00-156.00;147.98

37;586-597;595;128.00-130.00;128.37;Unweaned

354;605-649;634;125.00-141.00;134.49

59;613-648;637;120.00-134.00;129.39;Unweaned

352;656-699;685;110.00-136.50;131.01

448;702-749;723;115.00-134.50;130.40

17;721;721;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

440;754-798;784;115.00-137.00;128.00

574;801-847;835;122.00-131.00;127.38

595;851-894;870;118.00-132.50;126.84

13;951-952;952;105.50-119.00;114.85

