Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/28/2021 - 4/3/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
3/22/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 28,742 28,176 23,775
Feeder Cattle: 26,325(91.6%) 26,372(93.6%) 21,560(90.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,691(5.9%) 1,068(3.8%) 1,502(6.3%)
Replacement Cattle: 726(2.5%) 736(2.6%) 713(3.0%)
Special Note: For NASS: 2,398 cows and bulls sold with 61 percent going to packers; Last week: 1,804 with 59 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,470 with 61 percent going to packers. Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers mostly 2.00-6.00 higher, with late sales moving back towards steady. Steer and heifer calves sold 3.00-8.00 higher. Demand extremely good early in the week, however grains pushed sharply higher at mid week and that demand subsided. Demand for light cattle or grazing fleshed cattle continues very good as pastures are beginning to green up. Slaughter cows sold 3.00-8.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 4.00 higher. Packer demand was also very good, despite a slight increase in numbers this week. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (83% Cows, 18% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (11% Stock Cows, 63% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 22% Cow-Calf Pairs, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;254-290;272;190.00-220.00;206.79
82;300-345;315;196.00-216.00;203.78
6;325;325;217.50;217.50;Fancy
2;300;300;210.00;210.00;Unweaned
144;350-398;376;182.00-210.00;193.79
19;366-372;369;220.00-225.00;222.61;Fancy
11;353-382;369;200.00-208.00;204.87;ThinFleshed
6;376-380;377;170.00-191.00;183.95;Unweaned
259;400-449;434;177.00-203.00;187.83
25;404-431;421;202.00-209.00;204.42;ThinFleshed
7;421;421;168.00;168.00;Unweaned
442;450-499;473;171.00-204.00;185.66
25;452-461;455;194.50-202.00;196.63;ThinFleshed
20;454-475;459;169.00-179.00;176.41;Unweaned
639;500-548;525;160.00-185.00;171.63
19;534;534;183.00;183.00;ThinFleshed
38;506-538;520;160.00-178.00;170.61;Unweaned
754;550-595;573;152.00-181.00;166.11
8;568;568;168.00;168.00;Unweaned
617;600-649;626;148.50-167.50;157.42
6;647;647;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
595;650-697;669;139.00-165.00;151.18
640;700-748;725;130.50-156.75;145.47
824;750-795;771;124.00-146.75;139.66
918;800-849;825;119.00-143.00;135.70
756;850-899;872;115.00-136.50;132.42
20;874;874;130.00;130.00;Fleshy
926;902-948;919;122.50-134.00;131.17
382;951-984;965;123.50-132.00;129.53
166;1004-1022;1008;119.00-125.50;123.69
19;1050-1096;1088;119.00-120.00;119.37
22;1103-1126;1117;116.00-118.50;117.01