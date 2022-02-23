Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/21/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
2/14/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 13,714 13,154 2,723
Feeder Cattle: 13,714(100.0%) 13,154(100.0%) 2,723(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00-3.00 lower and heifers unevenly steady. Steers calves 1.00-3.00 lower and heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand is moderate. Quality plain to average and not as attractive as last week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 43% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;287;287;231.00;231.00
3;322;322;231.00;231.00
42;333-346;338;243.00-245.00;244.32;ValueAdded
165;353-397;377;201.00-239.00;218.49
172;403-448;433;199.00-224.00;210.14
86;409-445;424;214.00-229.00;220.98;ValueAdded
172;451-497;474;194.00-215.00;209.10
38;472-484;479;214.00-221.00;217.09;ValueAdded
287;502-544;524;193.00-217.00;203.93
75;508-534;528;212.00-214.00;212.44;ValueAdded
236;552-578;562;195.00-207.00;202.32
283;600-648;628;172.00-186.50;179.71
121;600-637;622;190.00-206.00;193.94;ValueAdded
354;652-699;672;164.00-174.00;169.06
212;700-745;731;156.50-169.50;163.22
53;738-741;739;174.00-180.00;176.27;ValueAdded
645;751-797;770;151.00-161.00;156.40
392;800-847;826;146.60-159.00;153.08
262;851-896;863;148.00-154.00;150.76
35;874;874;167.00;167.00;Fancy
74;909-920;917;149.00-164.00;152.82
109;953-976;962;140.00-147.00;145.56
86;1007-1049;1046;143.35-147.00;143.64
17;1115;1115;141.00;141.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;302;302;189.00;189.00
26;437-446;440;180.00-181.00;180.61
116;463-493;481;177.50-200.00;188.37
193;503-533;514;170.00-186.00;182.45
298;554-598;584;167.00-191.00;182.44
404;601-644;619;160.00-186.00;168.53
325;652-697;680;156.00-170.00;164.97
142;701-745;720;155.00-164.00;157.28
146;754-792;766;144.00-159.75;154.26
106;806-849;819;143.00-154.50;152.22
5;873;873;140.00;140.00
32;904-914;908;147.00-148.00;147.62
30;981;981;140.00;140.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;383;383;160.00;160.00
7;455;455;168.00;168.00
4;541;541;159.00;159.00
16;577;577;158.50;158.50
19;634-638;636;154.00-156.00;155.16
82;705-733;717;148.50-160.00;152.09
15;843;843;148.00;148.00
7;858;858;129.00;129.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;628;628;139.00;139.00
21;740;740;138.00;138.00
21;793;793;135.00;135.00
12;833;833;138.00;138.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
28;529;529;123.00;123.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;290;290;190.00;190.00
30;314-335;318;199.00-211.00;208.47
161;358-389;374;190.00-199.00;192.59
167;411-447;429;181.00-191.00;185.85
231;454-497;470;172.00-186.00;179.96
25;453;453;195.00;195.00;ThinFleshed
13;474;474;192.00;192.00;ValueAdded
131;512-548;535;170.00-181.00;177.22
355;552-597;577;163.00-178.00;168.43
328;601-649;622;154.50-167.00;159.42
20;636;636;172.00;172.00;ThinFleshed
253;650-696;678;151.00-156.00;153.11
31;686;686;168.50;168.50;ThinFleshed
448;706-749;732;144.00-155.00;148.29
363;753-791;774;144.00-156.00;149.15
241;806-849;831;142.00-154.50;147.10
47;872-877;874;140.00-142.50;141.65
49;907-922;921;138.00-146.00;145.52
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;233;233;160.00;160.00
11;331;331;171.00;171.00
5;333;333;158.00;158.00;Fleshy
50;355-385;372;177.00-184.00;179.32
57;410-448;434;170.00-178.00;174.54
174;463-499;485;160.00-174.00;167.61
233;509-548;534;155.00-175.00;166.00
256;551-598;575;151.00-166.00;157.40
195;607-644;620;149.00-163.00;153.29
209;651-682;663;145.00-153.00;149.67
113;711-749;732;141.00-149.75;147.70
156;764-799;793;140.00-147.00;142.42
9;839;839;140.00;140.00
12;878;878;141.00;141.00
10;924;924;138.50;138.50
7;957;957;125.00;125.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;386;386;153.00;153.00
5;490;490;146.00;146.00
23;508;508;149.00;149.00
17;572;572;130.00;130.00;Fleshy
28;661;661;134.00;134.00
15;706-731;723;135.00-140.00;136.63
19;846;846;130.00;130.00
14;868;868;126.00;126.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;248;248;221.00;221.00
24;358-360;358;221.00;221.00
44;482;482;191.50;191.50
16;509-517;514;176.00-183.00;179.04
22;608-646;624;161.00-162.00;161.42
9;602;602;157.00;157.00;Unweaned
11;668;668;156.50;156.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;567;567;142.00;142.00
8;682;682;149.00;149.00