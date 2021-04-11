Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/4/2021 - 4/10/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
3/29/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 26,929 28,742 17,720
Feeder Cattle: 24,390(90.6%) 26,325(91.6%) 16,565(93.5%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,470(5.5%) 1,691(5.9%) 812(4.6%)
Replacement Cattle: 1,069(4.0%) 726(2.5%) 343(1.9%)
Special Note: ***Correction resending with slaughter cow and bull trend*** For NASS: 2,547 cows and bulls sold with 54 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,398 with 61 percent going to packers; Last year: 1,265 with 64 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves sold steady to 5.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Slaughter cattle prices finally making a move upward after strong advances were made in the Beef. Cattle futures made gains most of the week, however feeder cattle futures traded in the red on Thursday as corn prices closed sharply higher. Slaughter cows and bulls sold mostly steady to 2.00 higher. Packer demand continues moderate to good. High winds continue to plague much of the state and many areas could use a rain Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 42% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (83% Cows, 17% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (12% Stock Cows, 57% Bred Cows, 6% Bred Heifers, 26% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 64%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;235-245;237;210.00-212.50;212.07
1;265;265;205.00;205.00
56;300-347;328;194.00-217.00;204.70
126;350-399;377;179.00-217.00;192.04
3;360;360;199.00;199.00;ThinFleshed
6;392;392;179.00;179.00;Unweaned
209;400-449;423;168.50-197.00;181.70
7;415-436;427;192.00-192.50;192.29;ThinFleshed
2;447;447;179.00;179.00;Unweaned
442;450-498;474;167.00-195.00;182.25
11;458;458;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
650;500-549;524;163.00-190.00;176.00
481;550-599;577;158.00-184.50;170.80
6;558;558;172.00;172.00;Unweaned
371;600-649;628;146.00-172.00;161.55
9;618-649;635;142.00-146.00;143.73;Unweaned
412;650-698;674;138.00-167.25;154.82
15;668;668;142.50;142.50;Unweaned
724;700-749;726;135.50-159.50;146.76
930;750-799;778;133.00-149.75;142.98
835;800-849;822;119.00-147.25;140.51
1524;850-899;877;126.00-144.00;136.58
776;904-948;929;120.00-136.00;132.13
418;954-998;973;113.00-131.75;128.18
482;1004-1044;1029;120.00-128.00;125.51
10;1059-1081;1072;118.00-120.00;118.79
54;1179;1179;124.25;124.25