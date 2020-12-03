Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/01/2020 – Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/23/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,159 10,094 7,998
Feeder Cattle: 10,159(100.0%) 10,094(100.0%) 7,998(100.0%)
Special Note: *** Correction on 650-700 lb. M&L 1 Heifer Price *** *** Add Close with Actual Receipts *** Compared to last week: Feeder cattle sold steady. Steer and heifer calves 3.00-6.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Quality mostly average, few attractive. Slaughter cattle prices moved higher on shorter numbers last week this as beef prices continue to improve. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 43% Heifers, 1% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 46%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;244;244;223.00;223.00
22;303-328;313;206.00-220.00;214.00
90;356-393;373;187.00-207.00;199.81
14;375;375;211.00;211.00;ThinFleshed
10;381;381;179.00;179.00;Unweaned
167;401-444;422;180.00-191.00;185.11
34;400-420;410;201.00-207.00;203.93;ThinFleshed
269;450-488;470;167.00-183.50;176.31
247;501-547;522;162.00-175.00;167.05
77;501-509;507;172.00-175.00;174.65;ThinFleshed
359;552-599;576;142.00-164.50;155.70
48;550-581;559;148.50-149.00;148.65;Unweaned
179;601-646;622;140.50-153.00;146.32
164;606-644;625;123.50-148.00;140.02;Unweaned
403;651-696;668;140.00-156.75;145.66
48;682;682;137.50;137.50;Fleshy
141;650-698;666;127.00-142.00;136.07;Unweaned
187;702-741;719;137.00-146.00;141.98
37;702-745;730;125.00-136.00;132.11;Unweaned
82;766-768;767;139.50-148.00;142.83
16;762;762;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
241;810-826;822;139.00-146.00;141.60
27;893;893;131.50-132.00;131.72