Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/01/2020 – Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

11/23/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 10,159 10,094 7,998

Feeder Cattle: 10,159(100.0%) 10,094(100.0%) 7,998(100.0%)

Special Note: *** Correction on 650-700 lb. M&L 1 Heifer Price *** *** Add Close with Actual Receipts *** Compared to last week: Feeder cattle sold steady. Steer and heifer calves 3.00-6.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Quality mostly average, few attractive. Slaughter cattle prices moved higher on shorter numbers last week this as beef prices continue to improve. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 43% Heifers, 1% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 46%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;244;244;223.00;223.00

22;303-328;313;206.00-220.00;214.00

90;356-393;373;187.00-207.00;199.81

14;375;375;211.00;211.00;ThinFleshed

10;381;381;179.00;179.00;Unweaned

167;401-444;422;180.00-191.00;185.11

34;400-420;410;201.00-207.00;203.93;ThinFleshed

269;450-488;470;167.00-183.50;176.31

247;501-547;522;162.00-175.00;167.05

77;501-509;507;172.00-175.00;174.65;ThinFleshed

359;552-599;576;142.00-164.50;155.70

48;550-581;559;148.50-149.00;148.65;Unweaned

179;601-646;622;140.50-153.00;146.32

164;606-644;625;123.50-148.00;140.02;Unweaned

403;651-696;668;140.00-156.75;145.66

48;682;682;137.50;137.50;Fleshy

141;650-698;666;127.00-142.00;136.07;Unweaned

187;702-741;719;137.00-146.00;141.98

37;702-745;730;125.00-136.00;132.11;Unweaned

82;766-768;767;139.50-148.00;142.83

16;762;762;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

241;810-826;822;139.00-146.00;141.60

27;893;893;131.50-132.00;131.72

Recommended for you