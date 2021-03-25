Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/22/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

3/15/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 10,199 8,901 1,310

Feeder Cattle: 10,199(100.0%) 8,901(100.0%) 1,310(100.0%)

***Add Close with updated receipts ***

Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves steady. Demand moderate to good. Several large strings of cattle coming off wheat on offer. Raining today and more is expected later in the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 42% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 63%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

29;315-347;333;199.00-205.00;202.85

131;359-393;386;189.00-201.00;195.38

35;401-439;426;184.00-203.00;189.94

103;450-486;477;171.00-183.00;176.95

303;500-549;523;157.00-177.00;168.88

256;551-593;573;151.00-172.00;158.61

331;604-642;621;141.00-162.50;154.62

447;657-699;673;139.00-151.00;146.06

257;702-747;725;133.00-145.00;137.70

424;750-793;765;129.50-141.00;137.86

433;801-843;823;127.00-136.00;133.68

14;832;832;124.00;124.00;Fleshy

226;850-895;866;126.50-133.50;130.54

149;900-939;921;119.00-129.25;126.91

32;970-985;980;119.00-122.00;119.93

69;1013-1043;1026;120.75-122.00;121.47