Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/22/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
3/15/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,199 8,901 1,310
Feeder Cattle: 10,199(100.0%) 8,901(100.0%) 1,310(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves steady. Demand moderate to good. Several large strings of cattle coming off wheat on offer. Raining today and more is expected later in the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 42% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 63%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
29;315-347;333;199.00-205.00;202.85
131;359-393;386;189.00-201.00;195.38
35;401-439;426;184.00-203.00;189.94
103;450-486;477;171.00-183.00;176.95
303;500-549;523;157.00-177.00;168.88
256;551-593;573;151.00-172.00;158.61
331;604-642;621;141.00-162.50;154.62
447;657-699;673;139.00-151.00;146.06
257;702-747;725;133.00-145.00;137.70
424;750-793;765;129.50-141.00;137.86
433;801-843;823;127.00-136.00;133.68
14;832;832;124.00;124.00;Fleshy
226;850-895;866;126.50-133.50;130.54
149;900-939;921;119.00-129.25;126.91
32;970-985;980;119.00-122.00;119.93
69;1013-1043;1026;120.75-122.00;121.47