Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/25/2021 - 5/1/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
4/19/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 23,039 25,968 37,653
Feeder Cattle: 20,629(89.5%) 23,392(90.1%) 35,817(95.1%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,733(7.5%) 1,978(7.6%) 1,341(3.6%)
Replacement Cattle: 677(2.9%) 598(2.3%) 495(1.3%)
For NASS: 2,410 cows and bulls sold with 62 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,576 with 70 percent going to packers; Last year: 1,935 with 69 percent going to packers
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 5.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves sold 4.00-8.00 lower. Demand moderate for all classes. Corn prices continue to push higher but leveled off late in the week as corn planting is just beginning. Wheat conditions are on the minds of many following last week's spring freeze. Rains finally came to the state with many areas in the southeast receiving over 5 inches. Slaughter cows and bulls sold unevenly steady. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 40% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (85% Cows, 15% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (11% Stock Cows, 59% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 28% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 74%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;270;270;183.00;183.00
34;300-348;330;160.00-206.00;184.31
75;350-395;369;159.00-199.00;176.74
93;400-449;427;158.00-173.50;165.92
4;445;445;185.00;185.00;ThinFleshed
185;450-499;478;156.00-181.00;168.88
5;482-498;492;151.00-163.00;158.29;Unweaned
266;500-546;523;157.50-179.50;167.43
14;522-547;543;164.00;164.00;Unweaned
288;550-598;573;145.50-175.50;157.73
18;581-591;586;147.00-151.00;149.02;Unweaned
367;600-649;627;143.50-161.00;150.50
14;605-638;626;149.00-150.00;149.65;Unweaned
506;650-699;675;131.00-155.00;144.20
749;700-746;724;124.00-150.00;141.10
665;750-799;778;120.00-140.00;133.65
962;801-849;825;124.00-135.50;130.04
1626;850-896;874;110.00-133.00;126.72
808;904-947;925;118.00-127.50;123.92
308;952-995;964;110.00-124.75;122.44
438;1002-1049;1022;113.00-122.00;118.03
55;1036;1036;123.25;123.25;Fancy
24;1063-1085;1070;114.50-116.00;114.86
20;1156-1196;1176;107.00-114.50;109.89