Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/8/2022 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/1/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,500 9,112 8,231
Feeder Cattle: 7,500(100.0%) 9,112(100.0%) 8,231(100.0%)
*** Close ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers unevenly steady. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Steer calves unevenly steady. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Quality average to attractive. Supply included several nice angus cattle offered that sold to good demand. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 46% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 50%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
29;322-324;324;204.00-227.00;208.99
42;350-399;384;200.00-215.00;208.48
117;405-425;417;203.00-214.00;206.83
58;461-492;480;203.00-209.00;207.12
8;450-487;464;209.00-213.00;211.43;ValueAdded
163;504-548;519;191.00-205.00;198.16
50;547;547;208.50;208.50;ThinFleshed
47;500-522;505;214.00;214.00;ValueAdded
159;554-591;578;190.00-203.00;198.05
9;594;594;206.00;206.00;ThinFleshed
23;575-596;591;205.00-209.00;208.49;ValueAdded
194;601-648;623;183.00-195.00;187.75
135;600-641;615;197.00-205.00;199.31;ValueAdded
236;657-699;678;181.00-193.00;184.61
157;702-748;732;173.00-185.50;177.35
23;728-736;733;188.50-189.00;188.69;ValueAdded
176;756-792;781;170.00-181.00;174.88
68;752-755;753;187.50;187.50;Gaunt
9;751;751;183.00;183.00;ValueAdded
93;803-840;834;168.00-172.50;171.29
5;810;810;174.00;174.00;ValueAdded
72;876-896;884;159.00-169.50;163.52
20;900-937;928;164.00-165.00;164.76
31;991;991;167.00;167.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;380-388;386;185.00-190.00;188.63
38;405-442;424;168.00-193.00;177.89
103;459-496;473;165.00-197.00;183.33
223;501-540;523;170.00-190.00;183.39
144;551-599;579;150.00-187.00;178.10
160;605-644;626;158.00-184.00;176.75
145;651-699;673;160.00-179.50;170.32
32;700-740;718;156.50-170.00;162.27
8;751;751;149.00;149.00
3;898;898;142.00;142.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;314;314;174.00;174.00
25;517-524;521;136.00-175.00;164.81
21;553-596;571;150.00-158.00;154.49
10;634-640;636;158.00-164.00;161.59
9;813;813;145.50;145.50
19;994;994;130.75;130.75
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;498;498;120.00;120.00
9;509-515;512;121.00-130.00;126.03
3;563;563;120.00;120.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;616;616;137.00;137.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;274;274;180.00;180.00
14;314-347;321;179.00-184.00;182.84
28;359-395;383;185.00-186.00;185.30
79;408-431;414;168.00-181.00;176.85
25;401-433;416;182.00-188.00;184.76;ValueAdded
52;450-498;482;170.00-183.00;179.20
127;469-482;479;184.00-186.00;185.52;ThinFleshed
272;502-548;525;167.00-180.00;173.16
5;505;505;188.00;188.00;ValueAdded
309;555-599;581;165.00-176.50;171.28
274;606-649;624;160.00-173.50;168.97
58;615;615;176.00;176.00;ThinFleshed
3;615;615;178.00;178.00;ValueAdded
334;650-698;673;162.00-168.50;165.72
244;700-749;733;158.00-169.00;163.70
93;758-797;782;155.00-163.00;160.10
58;808-844;822;152.00-162.00;157.83
70;856-896;872;152.00-164.00;155.01
17;958;958;147.50;147.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;331-340;337;166.00-181.00;171.43
24;351-365;357;166.00-167.00;166.57
19;436-441;438;160.00-165.00;161.31
112;450-497;477;155.00-173.00;165.78
186;501-546;537;150.00-169.00;160.67
35;558-591;573;140.00-169.00;155.18
9;601-608;604;140.00-150.00;144.47
47;658-689;676;147.00-160.00;150.66
13;727;727;147.00;147.00
19;773;773;154.50;154.50
10;830-846;839;135.00-141.00;137.42
18;893;893;132.00;132.00
8;981;981;131.00;131.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;261;261;177.00;177.00
4;328;328;152.00;152.00
14;375-394;389;132.00-160.00;152.28
11;439;439;152.00;152.00
39;462-475;468;136.00-150.00;143.50
34;500-523;507;140.00-151.00;144.33
9;553;553;150.00;150.00
10;601;601;139.00-155.00;148.60
13;666;666;124.00;124.00
5;967;967;100.00;100.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;226;226;157.00;157.00
6;405;405;187.00;187.00
3;538;538;165.00;165.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;227;227;180.00;180.00
17;291;291;175.00;175.00
46;327;327;191.00;191.00
14;365-398;389;176.00-184.00;181.85
13;437-448;444;173.00-183.00;179.21
5;494;494;166.00;166.00
42;505-546;526;150.00-162.00;158.44
14;561-577;568;150.00-155.00;152.82
12;614;614;151.00;151.00
3;678;678;153.00;153.00
16;702-717;714;141.00-150.00;142.66
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;426;426;150.00;150.00
8;553;553;130.00;130.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;459-463;461;104.00-128.00;117.66
6;833;833;94.00;94.00