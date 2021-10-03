Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/26/2021 - 10/2/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
9/20/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 27,482 27,955 26,028
Feeder Cattle: 23,926(87.1%) 24,995(89.4%) 22,857(87.8%)
Slaughter Cattle: 2,742(10.0%) 2,414(8.6%) 2,065(7.9%)
Replacement Cattle: 814(3.0%) 546(2.0%) 1,106(4.2%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,556 cows and bulls sold with 76 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,999 head sold with 73 percent going to packers; Last Year: 3,171 head sold with 66 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 lower, except 800-900 lbs 1.00-3.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves sold 1.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle prices as grain prices rose. Demand for calves moderate with short weaned or un-weaned calves showing the least demand. Weather was hot and dry the last part of September, however late week storms has brought cooler temps and some much needed rain. Slaughter cows sold steady to 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. Cow numbers continue large at auction barns with 3/4 of the head counts headed to the packer. September's lack of rain has cow culling taking place somewhat early. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 37% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (85% Bred Cows, 5% Bred Heifers, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
50;300-345;326;175.00-207.00;197.30
82;350-398;377;166.00-197.00;183.41
35;354-379;369;183.00-197.50;194.66;ThinFleshed
7;381-391;385;176.00-183.00;179.96;Unweaned
101;400-448;422;150.00-196.00;173.03
11;402;402;183.00;183.00;ThinFleshed
30;433-444;439;150.00-173.00;162.92;Unweaned
17;404-425;408;185.00-196.00;193.98;Value;Added
230;450-497;469;149.00-187.00;168.78
20;455-488;479;150.00-164.00;158.55;Unweaned
369;500-548;526;147.00-170.00;159.76
94;506-545;528;140.00-166.50;154.00;Unweaned
606;550-598;576;138.00-166.50;154.59
3;575;575;141.00;141.00;Fleshy
6;588;588;163.00;163.00;Gaunt
148;561-599;581;135.00-158.00;145.02;Unweaned
628;600-649;625;138.00-163.00;149.89
99;602-643;629;124.00-152.00;145.36;Unweaned
587;650-696;672;128.00-159.00;152.62
6;663;663;142.00;142.00;Fleshy
110;657-696;678;128.50-142.00;136.67;Unweaned
698;703-749;724;133.00-163.50;152.21
34;701-742;728;125.50-135.00;129.55;Unweaned
1006;750-799;771;126.00-158.50;154.50
3;770;770;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
729;805-847;822;126.00-158.00;154.71
7;819;819;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
717;851-896;873;123.00-158.00;149.15
81;854-863;861;150.00-151.50;151.32;Gaunt
14;872;872;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
293;908-948;937;131.00-154.00;146.03
89;957-997;988;131.75-148.00;138.67
15;963;963;145.50;145.50;Gaunt
97;1009-1042;1034;129.00-137.50;131.75
99;1058-1083;1075;130.25-136.00;131.03