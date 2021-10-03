Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/26/2021 - 10/2/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

9/20/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 27,482 27,955 26,028

Feeder Cattle: 23,926(87.1%) 24,995(89.4%) 22,857(87.8%)

Slaughter Cattle: 2,742(10.0%) 2,414(8.6%) 2,065(7.9%)

Replacement Cattle: 814(3.0%) 546(2.0%) 1,106(4.2%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,556 cows and bulls sold with 76 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,999 head sold with 73 percent going to packers; Last Year: 3,171 head sold with 66 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 lower, except 800-900 lbs 1.00-3.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves sold 1.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle prices as grain prices rose. Demand for calves moderate with short weaned or un-weaned calves showing the least demand. Weather was hot and dry the last part of September, however late week storms has brought cooler temps and some much needed rain. Slaughter cows sold steady to 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. Cow numbers continue large at auction barns with 3/4 of the head counts headed to the packer. September's lack of rain has cow culling taking place somewhat early. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 37% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (85% Bred Cows, 5% Bred Heifers, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

50;300-345;326;175.00-207.00;197.30

82;350-398;377;166.00-197.00;183.41

35;354-379;369;183.00-197.50;194.66;ThinFleshed

7;381-391;385;176.00-183.00;179.96;Unweaned

101;400-448;422;150.00-196.00;173.03

11;402;402;183.00;183.00;ThinFleshed

30;433-444;439;150.00-173.00;162.92;Unweaned

17;404-425;408;185.00-196.00;193.98;Value;Added

230;450-497;469;149.00-187.00;168.78

20;455-488;479;150.00-164.00;158.55;Unweaned

369;500-548;526;147.00-170.00;159.76

94;506-545;528;140.00-166.50;154.00;Unweaned

606;550-598;576;138.00-166.50;154.59

3;575;575;141.00;141.00;Fleshy

6;588;588;163.00;163.00;Gaunt

148;561-599;581;135.00-158.00;145.02;Unweaned

628;600-649;625;138.00-163.00;149.89

99;602-643;629;124.00-152.00;145.36;Unweaned

587;650-696;672;128.00-159.00;152.62

6;663;663;142.00;142.00;Fleshy

110;657-696;678;128.50-142.00;136.67;Unweaned

698;703-749;724;133.00-163.50;152.21

34;701-742;728;125.50-135.00;129.55;Unweaned

1006;750-799;771;126.00-158.50;154.50

3;770;770;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

729;805-847;822;126.00-158.00;154.71

7;819;819;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

717;851-896;873;123.00-158.00;149.15

81;854-863;861;150.00-151.50;151.32;Gaunt

14;872;872;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

293;908-948;937;131.00-154.00;146.03

89;957-997;988;131.75-148.00;138.67

15;963;963;145.50;145.50;Gaunt

97;1009-1042;1034;129.00-137.50;131.75

99;1058-1083;1075;130.25-136.00;131.03

