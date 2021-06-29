Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/28/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

6/21/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 9,200 8,843 9,182

Feeder Cattle: 9,200(100.0%) 8,843(100.0%) 9,182(100.0%)

*** Add Mid Session ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 2.00-4.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle despite higher corn futures and lower

feeder futures. Steer calves lightly tested and few sales 4.00 higher. Heifer calves 2.00-8.00 higher. Demand good for calves. Heavy rains

moved across the state and more is in the forecast for the rest of the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (67% Steers, 32% Heifers, 1%

Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 79%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

38;366;366;207.50;207.50

10;408;408;192.00;192.00

96;454-495;476;167.00-179.00;174.33

70;507-542;528;168.00-177.00;172.05

250;554-597;576;162.00-176.50;167.16

353;602-649;629;154.50-166.00;161.28

319;656-698;686;148.00-159.50;154.13

352;706-749;724;143.50-154.00;149.29

321;751-799;786;142.00-149.00;146.81

396;803-849;821;140.00-150.25;146.99

181;852-893;874;140.50-148.75;145.95

310;905-949;925;136.00-144.00;142.31

119;955-968;964;136.25-138.00;137.34

10;1110;1110;120.00;120.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;372;372;179.00;179.00

3;458;458;160.00;160.00

18;504;504;144.00-156.00;150.67

83;553-596;583;139.00-160.00;154.78

24;575;575;165.00;165.00;ThinFleshed

28;645-646;645;134.00-145.00;140.28

135;669-699;686;138.00-154.00;146.07

9;748;748;125.00;125.00

61;750;750;149.00;149.00

200;805-811;807;146.00-147.00;146.67

85;882;882;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed

16;933;933;134.00;134.00

43;981;981;134.85;134.85

6;1030;1030;120.00;120.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

43;552;552;144.00;144.00

16;803;803;130.00;130.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

20;353-389;360;164.00-167.50;166.74

51;404-438;414;153.50-161.00;154.96

8;430;430;154.00;154.00;Unweaned

46;456-479;466;148.00-157.50;152.99

64;509-547;525;148.50-158.00;152.34

30;572-576;573;149.00-156.00;149.94

387;606-647;633;138.00-150.00;145.80

223;653-698;683;137.00-146.00;139.06

286;707-742;725;134.00-142.75;140.45

160;752-785;765;130.00-138.00;135.43

71;811-825;822;131.50-151.00;135.25

38;862-864;863;128.00-128.50;128.29

8;948;948;120.50;120.50

4;1006;1006;107.00;107.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;480;480;149.00;149.00

66;527-545;532;138.50-146.00;145.20

76;573-585;576;125.00-143.00;138.73

35;620-634;624;131.75-135.00;132.60

40;680-686;685;120.00-137.00;134.47

13;773;773;127.00;127.00

16;818-839;827;120.00-131.00;126.12

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

40;509;509;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

26;389;389;187.50;187.50

26;558-582;573;144.00-152.50;149.32

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;638;638;137.00;137.00

16;723;723;125.00;125.00