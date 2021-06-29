Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/28/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/21/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 9,200 8,843 9,182
Feeder Cattle: 9,200(100.0%) 8,843(100.0%) 9,182(100.0%)
*** Add Mid Session ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 2.00-4.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle despite higher corn futures and lower
feeder futures. Steer calves lightly tested and few sales 4.00 higher. Heifer calves 2.00-8.00 higher. Demand good for calves. Heavy rains
moved across the state and more is in the forecast for the rest of the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (67% Steers, 32% Heifers, 1%
Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 79%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
38;366;366;207.50;207.50
10;408;408;192.00;192.00
96;454-495;476;167.00-179.00;174.33
70;507-542;528;168.00-177.00;172.05
250;554-597;576;162.00-176.50;167.16
353;602-649;629;154.50-166.00;161.28
319;656-698;686;148.00-159.50;154.13
352;706-749;724;143.50-154.00;149.29
321;751-799;786;142.00-149.00;146.81
396;803-849;821;140.00-150.25;146.99
181;852-893;874;140.50-148.75;145.95
310;905-949;925;136.00-144.00;142.31
119;955-968;964;136.25-138.00;137.34
10;1110;1110;120.00;120.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;372;372;179.00;179.00
3;458;458;160.00;160.00
18;504;504;144.00-156.00;150.67
83;553-596;583;139.00-160.00;154.78
24;575;575;165.00;165.00;ThinFleshed
28;645-646;645;134.00-145.00;140.28
135;669-699;686;138.00-154.00;146.07
9;748;748;125.00;125.00
61;750;750;149.00;149.00
200;805-811;807;146.00-147.00;146.67
85;882;882;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
16;933;933;134.00;134.00
43;981;981;134.85;134.85
6;1030;1030;120.00;120.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
43;552;552;144.00;144.00
16;803;803;130.00;130.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;353-389;360;164.00-167.50;166.74
51;404-438;414;153.50-161.00;154.96
8;430;430;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
46;456-479;466;148.00-157.50;152.99
64;509-547;525;148.50-158.00;152.34
30;572-576;573;149.00-156.00;149.94
387;606-647;633;138.00-150.00;145.80
223;653-698;683;137.00-146.00;139.06
286;707-742;725;134.00-142.75;140.45
160;752-785;765;130.00-138.00;135.43
71;811-825;822;131.50-151.00;135.25
38;862-864;863;128.00-128.50;128.29
8;948;948;120.50;120.50
4;1006;1006;107.00;107.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;480;480;149.00;149.00
66;527-545;532;138.50-146.00;145.20
76;573-585;576;125.00-143.00;138.73
35;620-634;624;131.75-135.00;132.60
40;680-686;685;120.00-137.00;134.47
13;773;773;127.00;127.00
16;818-839;827;120.00-131.00;126.12
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
40;509;509;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
26;389;389;187.50;187.50
26;558-582;573;144.00-152.50;149.32
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;638;638;137.00;137.00
16;723;723;125.00;125.00