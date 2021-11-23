Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/22/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

11/15/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 10,000 13,380 10,094

Feeder Cattle: 10,000(100.0%) 13,380(100.0%) 10,094(100.0%)

***Mid Session***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves 2.00-6.00 higher. Heifer calves 4.00-10.00 higher. Demand very good for calves. Quality average to attractive. Weather remains fairly mild for the season and wheat pasture in good shape for grazing cattle. Slaughter cattle prices improved once again last week and this helping demand for feeder cattle. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (47% Steers, 50% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 29%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;258-293;271;193.00-224.00;205.20

11;314-345;328;201.00-215.00;208.31

3;345;345;175.00;175.00;Unweaned

58;361-390;381;192.00-217.00;211.55

92;405-445;425;187.00-207.50;198.71

9;411;411;214.00;214.00;Fancy

43;408-433;416;163.00-170.00;167.79;Unweaned

128;464-497;483;184.50-197.00;191.89

59;456-465;461;208.00-210.00;208.97;Fancy

5;491;491;171.00;171.00;Unweaned

133;513-541;529;173.00-192.50;183.69

10;509;509;199.00;199.00;Fancy

28;503-535;532;159.00-165.00;164.39;Unweaned

192;553-580;562;169.00-188.00;181.04

21;588-594;593;164.00-172.00;167.72;Unweaned

156;600-638;620;154.00-168.50;163.50

145;656-690;666;147.00-162.50;157.73

6;658;658;145.50;145.50;Unweaned

91;700-746;716;161.00-167.00;164.10

26;757;757;166.50;166.50

32;810-830;822;158.00-168.50;163.01

8;1019;1019;143.00;143.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;328;328;181.00;181.00

16;318;318;162.00;162.00;Unweaned

10;358;358;150.00-195.00;168.00

16;481;481;173.00;173.00

18;486;486;197.00;197.00;ThinFleshed

34;521-549;540;160.00-175.00;162.98

48;592-599;595;165.00-169.00;166.67

7;558;558;166.00;166.00;Unweaned

7;638;638;153.00;153.00;Unweaned

44;677;677;155.50;155.50

26;719-735;725;149.00;149.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;347;347;167.00;167.00

3;422;422;128.00;128.00

24;508-537;525;130.00-166.00;151.48

10;508;508;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

7;561;561;128.00;128.00

4;756;756;150.00;150.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;304;304;158.00;158.00

31;315-345;331;145.00-148.00;146.29;Unweaned

47;359-391;370;159.00-176.00;168.19

66;415-435;423;162.00-174.50;171.96

269;453-497;470;156.00-172.50;165.55

15;460-499;478;140.00-144.00;141.95;Unweaned

338;501-549;526;145.00-164.00;155.58

14;539;539;173.00;173.00;ThinFleshed

25;527-533;530;135.00-148.50;141.98;Unweaned

257;550-594;575;144.00-155.00;149.90

13;579;579;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

187;608-648;625;143.00-155.00;150.47

86;655-688;671;146.00-154.75;152.15

55;713-730;717;130.00-151.00;149.13

22;784-790;786;153.00-155.50;154.03

17;807-823;815;146.00-150.00;147.86

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

20;291-298;295;154.00-165.00;159.57

11;316;316;166.00;166.00

28;380-384;381;148.00-170.00;163.67

34;407-412;409;158.00-163.00;158.73

12;479;479;154.00;154.00

24;504-531;522;125.00-147.00;140.00

30;565-595;579;145.00-155.00;149.80

34;679;679;148.50;148.50

8;711;711;150.00;150.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;423;423;117.00;117.00;Fleshy

5;574;574;120.00;120.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;366;366;181.00;181.00

29;459-478;466;162.00-170.00;167.21

5;508;508;174.00;174.00

23;643-648;644;137.00-140.50;137.77;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;563;563;144.00;144.00

5;633;633;150.00;150.00