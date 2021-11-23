Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/22/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/15/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,000 13,380 10,094
Feeder Cattle: 10,000(100.0%) 13,380(100.0%) 10,094(100.0%)
***Mid Session***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves 2.00-6.00 higher. Heifer calves 4.00-10.00 higher. Demand very good for calves. Quality average to attractive. Weather remains fairly mild for the season and wheat pasture in good shape for grazing cattle. Slaughter cattle prices improved once again last week and this helping demand for feeder cattle. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (47% Steers, 50% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 29%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;258-293;271;193.00-224.00;205.20
11;314-345;328;201.00-215.00;208.31
3;345;345;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
58;361-390;381;192.00-217.00;211.55
92;405-445;425;187.00-207.50;198.71
9;411;411;214.00;214.00;Fancy
43;408-433;416;163.00-170.00;167.79;Unweaned
128;464-497;483;184.50-197.00;191.89
59;456-465;461;208.00-210.00;208.97;Fancy
5;491;491;171.00;171.00;Unweaned
133;513-541;529;173.00-192.50;183.69
10;509;509;199.00;199.00;Fancy
28;503-535;532;159.00-165.00;164.39;Unweaned
192;553-580;562;169.00-188.00;181.04
21;588-594;593;164.00-172.00;167.72;Unweaned
156;600-638;620;154.00-168.50;163.50
145;656-690;666;147.00-162.50;157.73
6;658;658;145.50;145.50;Unweaned
91;700-746;716;161.00-167.00;164.10
26;757;757;166.50;166.50
32;810-830;822;158.00-168.50;163.01
8;1019;1019;143.00;143.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;328;328;181.00;181.00
16;318;318;162.00;162.00;Unweaned
10;358;358;150.00-195.00;168.00
16;481;481;173.00;173.00
18;486;486;197.00;197.00;ThinFleshed
34;521-549;540;160.00-175.00;162.98
48;592-599;595;165.00-169.00;166.67
7;558;558;166.00;166.00;Unweaned
7;638;638;153.00;153.00;Unweaned
44;677;677;155.50;155.50
26;719-735;725;149.00;149.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;347;347;167.00;167.00
3;422;422;128.00;128.00
24;508-537;525;130.00-166.00;151.48
10;508;508;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
7;561;561;128.00;128.00
4;756;756;150.00;150.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;304;304;158.00;158.00
31;315-345;331;145.00-148.00;146.29;Unweaned
47;359-391;370;159.00-176.00;168.19
66;415-435;423;162.00-174.50;171.96
269;453-497;470;156.00-172.50;165.55
15;460-499;478;140.00-144.00;141.95;Unweaned
338;501-549;526;145.00-164.00;155.58
14;539;539;173.00;173.00;ThinFleshed
25;527-533;530;135.00-148.50;141.98;Unweaned
257;550-594;575;144.00-155.00;149.90
13;579;579;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
187;608-648;625;143.00-155.00;150.47
86;655-688;671;146.00-154.75;152.15
55;713-730;717;130.00-151.00;149.13
22;784-790;786;153.00-155.50;154.03
17;807-823;815;146.00-150.00;147.86
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;291-298;295;154.00-165.00;159.57
11;316;316;166.00;166.00
28;380-384;381;148.00-170.00;163.67
34;407-412;409;158.00-163.00;158.73
12;479;479;154.00;154.00
24;504-531;522;125.00-147.00;140.00
30;565-595;579;145.00-155.00;149.80
34;679;679;148.50;148.50
8;711;711;150.00;150.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;423;423;117.00;117.00;Fleshy
5;574;574;120.00;120.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;366;366;181.00;181.00
29;459-478;466;162.00-170.00;167.21
5;508;508;174.00;174.00
23;643-648;644;137.00-140.50;137.77;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;563;563;144.00;144.00
5;633;633;150.00;150.00