Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/16/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/9/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,500 8,231 6,590
Feeder Cattle: 6,500(100.0%) 8,231(100.0%) 6,590(100.0%)
***Close***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers unevenly steady. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 lower. Steer calves 4.00 - 6.00 lower. Heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand is moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (68% Steers, 31% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 72%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;303-336;321;213.00-218.00;215.15
20;351-396;367;196.00-216.00;209.15
18;412-434;420;185.00-201.00;189.73
52;454-497;467;167.00-178.00;174.48
90;516-540;531;178.00-187.00;182.37
157;553-594;576;158.00-172.00;164.06
69;602-622;615;163.00-173.00;165.63
201;650-696;676;159.00-169.50;164.38
321;707-742;731;152.50-168.00;160.04
438;750-799;773;145.00-162.00;153.84
419;806-846;829;142.00-153.50;150.62
530;858-888;862;148.00-153.50;148.98
200;901-940;923;132.00-145.00;141.51
24;960-973;967;142.00-143.50;142.69
33;1004-1017;1010;135.00-140.00;137.29
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;345;345;159.00;159.00
10;379;379;194.00;194.00
20;412-449;443;149.00-167.00;151.51
6;450;450;162.00;162.00
63;501-540;521;142.00-169.00;153.33
27;503;503;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
136;558-595;573;150.00-166.00;156.47
166;600-648;629;149.00-164.00;153.53
18;601;601;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
130;652-688;669;145.00-156.00;148.09
9;654;654;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
102;710-747;728;140.00-151.00;145.40
28;754-772;768;138.00-145.00;140.77
3;883;883;133.00;133.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;470;470;138.00;138.00
26;564-577;571;135.00-140.00;136.94
68;601-631;621;120.00-141.00;134.55
20;692;692;130.00;130.00
14;721-748;738;114.00-126.00;118.18
57;760-773;763;116.00-135.00;130.95
11;829;829;124.50;124.50
6;884;884;119.00;119.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;628;628;122.00;122.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;353-392;371;164.00-169.00;167.02
69;408-446;435;149.00-164.00;159.35
136;451-499;475;150.00-165.00;158.44
116;522-547;536;147.00-160.00;151.61
209;554-596;578;145.00-157.00;152.38
181;604-649;623;144.00-155.50;148.21
227;653-695;674;130.00-154.00;150.49
58;708-740;724;134.00-149.00;141.97
137;750-798;782;138.00-147.00;141.22
29;807-846;818;136.00-141.00;139.57
67;855-889;860;139.00-140.50;140.29
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;329-343;336;156.00-170.00;162.85
21;483-492;487;130.00-142.00;135.48
101;508-545;536;135.00-149.00;145.27
54;556-585;573;135.00-148.50;146.49
48;600-628;616;135.00-141.00;138.21
30;664-674;671;135.00-137.50;136.84
27;733-737;733;135.00-140.00;139.44
19;799;799;127.00;127.00
8;818;818;128.00;128.00
23;863-881;876;120.00-128.00;124.55
5;924;924;121.00;121.00
12;953;953;113.00;113.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;351;351;186.00;186.00
30;431-443;439;177.00-179.00;177.59
3;450;450;165.00;165.00
17;504-524;516;153.50-154.00;153.70
25;631-644;638;138.00-144.50;141.09
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;367;367;140.00;140.00
7;564;564;132.00;132.00
4;878;878;111.00;111.00