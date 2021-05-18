Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/17/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

5/10/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 8,000 6,086 9,315

Feeder Cattle: 8,000(100.0%) 6,086(100.0%) 9,315(100.0%)

*** Add Mid-Session ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady. Steer calves 2.00 - 4.00 lower. Heifer calves steady. Quality average to attractive. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 42% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 77%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;397;397;180.00;180.00

10;410-438;427;164.50-170.00;166.61

66;458-498;473;164.00-180.00;175.27

83;531-549;543;163.00-172.50;170.39

86;558-591;571;156.00-171.00;164.31

95;607-634;623;148.00-164.00;156.47

164;662-696;679;135.00-150.00;142.03

261;703-747;719;131.00-147.00;139.54

487;751-796;772;129.00-143.25;137.74

310;802-845;823;128.00-137.00;133.78

440;850-896;877;125.50-139.00;129.23

248;911-945;920;119.00-128.00;122.62

166;955-993;972;118.50-126.50;124.07

149;1003-1026;1021;115.00-121.50;118.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;428;428;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

38;458-498;473;136.00-156.00;148.96

51;519-540;526;140.50-150.00;146.08

130;551-598;585;121.00-149.00;142.02

33;623-633;628;139.00-147.00;141.22

22;681-692;685;127.00-130.00;128.10

18;706-715;713;132.00-135.00;132.83

16;757-780;773;125.00-127.00;126.39

62;854;854;126.00;126.00

13;928;928;118.00;118.00

76;970-993;973;114.50-118.00;115.59

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;317-335;328;143.00-151.00;148.15

30;406-437;417;160.00-167.00;164.73

114;451-486;465;152.00-176.00;158.86

117;503-535;525;137.50-157.50;145.01

229;550-591;564;134.00-141.50;139.69

173;601-642;621;126.00-136.75;132.56

185;657-691;669;125.00-133.00;128.59

291;706-748;728;118.00-130.00;125.04

80;755-797;782;118.00-126.00;123.73

393;800-846;827;115.00-123.50;119.47

138;851-888;870;115.50-120.75;117.45

6;953;953;112.00;112.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;369;369;133.00;133.00;Fleshy

10;422-443;428;144.00-157.00;152.97

44;462-489;474;125.00-148.00;142.31

98;517-543;529;116.50-136.00;128.61

18;577-581;578;128.00-136.00;130.68

13;580;580;137.00;137.00;ThinFleshed

103;602-638;615;119.00-132.50;128.95

15;648;648;125.50;125.50;ThinFleshed

83;660-695;685;112.00-128.00;123.76

3;710;710;124.00;124.00

54;775-780;776;113.00-120.00;118.44

5;839;839;113.00;113.00

13;879;879;105.00;105.00

22;980;980;112.00;112.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;583;583;139.00;139.00

5;639;639;109.00;109.00

11;765;765;119.00;119.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;733;733;115.00;115.00