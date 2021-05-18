Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/17/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
5/10/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,000 6,086 9,315
Feeder Cattle: 8,000(100.0%) 6,086(100.0%) 9,315(100.0%)
*** Add Mid-Session ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady. Steer calves 2.00 - 4.00 lower. Heifer calves steady. Quality average to attractive. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 42% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 77%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;397;397;180.00;180.00
10;410-438;427;164.50-170.00;166.61
66;458-498;473;164.00-180.00;175.27
83;531-549;543;163.00-172.50;170.39
86;558-591;571;156.00-171.00;164.31
95;607-634;623;148.00-164.00;156.47
164;662-696;679;135.00-150.00;142.03
261;703-747;719;131.00-147.00;139.54
487;751-796;772;129.00-143.25;137.74
310;802-845;823;128.00-137.00;133.78
440;850-896;877;125.50-139.00;129.23
248;911-945;920;119.00-128.00;122.62
166;955-993;972;118.50-126.50;124.07
149;1003-1026;1021;115.00-121.50;118.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;428;428;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
38;458-498;473;136.00-156.00;148.96
51;519-540;526;140.50-150.00;146.08
130;551-598;585;121.00-149.00;142.02
33;623-633;628;139.00-147.00;141.22
22;681-692;685;127.00-130.00;128.10
18;706-715;713;132.00-135.00;132.83
16;757-780;773;125.00-127.00;126.39
62;854;854;126.00;126.00
13;928;928;118.00;118.00
76;970-993;973;114.50-118.00;115.59
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;317-335;328;143.00-151.00;148.15
30;406-437;417;160.00-167.00;164.73
114;451-486;465;152.00-176.00;158.86
117;503-535;525;137.50-157.50;145.01
229;550-591;564;134.00-141.50;139.69
173;601-642;621;126.00-136.75;132.56
185;657-691;669;125.00-133.00;128.59
291;706-748;728;118.00-130.00;125.04
80;755-797;782;118.00-126.00;123.73
393;800-846;827;115.00-123.50;119.47
138;851-888;870;115.50-120.75;117.45
6;953;953;112.00;112.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;369;369;133.00;133.00;Fleshy
10;422-443;428;144.00-157.00;152.97
44;462-489;474;125.00-148.00;142.31
98;517-543;529;116.50-136.00;128.61
18;577-581;578;128.00-136.00;130.68
13;580;580;137.00;137.00;ThinFleshed
103;602-638;615;119.00-132.50;128.95
15;648;648;125.50;125.50;ThinFleshed
83;660-695;685;112.00-128.00;123.76
3;710;710;124.00;124.00
54;775-780;776;113.00-120.00;118.44
5;839;839;113.00;113.00
13;879;879;105.00;105.00
22;980;980;112.00;112.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;583;583;139.00;139.00
5;639;639;109.00;109.00
11;765;765;119.00;119.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;733;733;115.00;115.00