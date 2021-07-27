Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/26/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
7/19/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 9,000 7,184 7,326
Feeder Cattle: 9,000(100.0%) 7,184(100.0%) 7,326(100.0%)
*** Mid-Session ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 2.00 - 5.00 higher. Steer calves 4.00 - 6.00 higher. Heifer calves 1.00 - 4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (70% Steers, 29% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 79%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;304-349;329;196.00-211.00;202.06
3;393;393;200.00;200.00
25;416-431;425;183.00-204.00;194.77
24;453-455;454;183.00-190.00;185.33
84;506-539;528;184.00-190.50;187.55
91;552-595;564;170.00-179.00;174.36
138;602-639;629;166.00-179.00;167.59
215;654-699;674;158.00-168.50;164.09
12;676;676;163.00;163.00;Unweaned
347;703-747;731;157.00-164.50;160.06
302;766-792;777;154.00-162.00;156.26
7;784;784;145.00;145.00;Fleshy
691;809-846;825;143.00-158.50;155.34
130;857-892;868;147.50-153.50;149.22
10;867;867;148.00;148.00;Fleshy
528;915-931;921;141.75-149.25;147.22
36;950-990;958;134.50-138.00;137.57
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;444;444;177.00;177.00
77;471-497;485;158.00-177.00;172.88
46;505-537;523;145.00-173.00;164.24
35;564-597;579;162.00-166.00;163.96
90;608-645;626;135.00-164.00;153.99
7;664;664;145.00;145.00
101;700-737;719;138.00-152.75;150.24
32;757-768;765;135.00-144.00;141.49
19;826;826;130.00;130.00
12;800;800;138.00;138.00;Fleshy
8;876;876;119.00;119.00
24;913;913;140.00;140.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;463-490;472;155.00-158.00;156.91
4;796;796;110.00;110.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
47;187;187;158.50;158.50
9;372;372;168.00;168.00
44;432-445;437;157.00-171.00;163.08
57;461-494;478;154.50-161.00;157.85
17;500-503;501;153.00-160.00;156.30
70;563-590;574;150.00-156.00;155.12
169;601-643;635;137.00-161.00;151.83
155;655-695;684;144.00-153.00;147.42
10;663;663;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
40;715-725;717;144.00-150.00;146.95
116;753-759;756;141.00-148.50;145.86
176;814-848;832;133.50-144.00;139.34
21;969;969;128.50;128.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;346;346;163.00;163.00
15;357-396;378;140.00-141.00;140.44
28;433;433;147.50;147.50
37;457-497;485;149.50-150.00;149.64
53;508-514;510;130.00-148.00;140.56
68;562-592;575;138.00-152.00;146.32
53;611-639;621;140.00-147.50;145.73
19;626;626;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
6;697;697;135.00;135.00
14;717;717;137.50;137.50
30;832-836;833;130.00-136.50;134.98
7;961;961;125.00;125.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;460-462;461;166.00-170.00;167.33
9;596;596;147.50;147.50
6;640;640;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;421;421;159.00;159.00