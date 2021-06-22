Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/21/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/14/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,750 10,458 7,889
Feeder Cattle: 8,750(100.0%) 10,458(100.0%) 7,889(100.0%)
*** Add Mid- Session ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 1.00 - 3.00 lower. Lightly tested steer and heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand moderate to good. Rain moved through the area today bringing much cooler temperatures. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 43% Heifers, 0% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 82%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;355-399;392;181.00-186.00;185.32
8;449;449;176.00;176.00
43;458-497;488;165.00-177.00;171.72
76;501-544;532;155.00-182.00;169.15
192;555-596;570;158.00-174.00;167.98
259;607-645;627;156.00-167.00;162.55
151;660-695;677;140.00-160.50;148.77
376;705-747;736;149.50-158.00;152.51
287;752-799;778;139.00-150.00;144.55
524;804-849;826;135.00-149.25;143.93
209;860-888;867;137.25-140.50;139.08
211;908-934;926;125.00-143.00;138.16
217;957-996;968;123.00-133.25;131.13
3;1042;1042;124.50;124.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;449;449;156.00;156.00
11;469-479;473;155.00-164.00;160.68
47;509-547;524;153.00-163.00;157.09
46;574-594;587;155.00;155.00
119;608-648;631;130.00-157.00;138.57
34;685-695;689;134.00-139.00;136.80
93;710-744;724;132.00-147.00;142.23
9;783;783;129.00;129.00
62;815-837;826;127.00-130.00;128.17
18;887;887;127.00;127.00
11;1016;1016;109.00;109.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;485;485;145.00;145.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;366-387;376;163.00-170.00;165.55
30;406-449;419;140.00-160.00;154.77
63;457-498;481;140.00-155.00;150.96
155;505-546;529;135.00-149.00;144.41
152;551-595;579;134.00-147.50;143.33
457;602-649;629;131.00-146.00;140.55
469;654-699;678;124.25-141.25;133.96
158;700-739;721;128.00-139.00;134.99
353;750-795;771;131.00-135.00;133.22
229;800-844;821;115.00-131.50;128.80
28;865-869;867;122.00-125.00;123.29
111;925-935;926;119.00-124.60;123.32
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;457-495;487;127.00-136.00;131.89
35;513-528;521;130.00;130.00
3;557;557;132.00;132.00
9;642;642;125.00;125.00
13;738-742;740;121.00-130.00;126.53
26;754-760;757;128.00-130.00;129.07
15;832;832;125.00;125.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;435;435;144.00;144.00
2;457;457;147.00;147.00
4;543;543;140.00;140.00
DAIRY HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;413;413;140.00;140.00