Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/21/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

6/14/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 8,750 10,458 7,889

Feeder Cattle: 8,750(100.0%) 10,458(100.0%) 7,889(100.0%)

*** Add Mid- Session ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 1.00 - 3.00 lower. Lightly tested steer and heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand moderate to good. Rain moved through the area today bringing much cooler temperatures. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 43% Heifers, 0% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 82%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

20;355-399;392;181.00-186.00;185.32

8;449;449;176.00;176.00

43;458-497;488;165.00-177.00;171.72

76;501-544;532;155.00-182.00;169.15

192;555-596;570;158.00-174.00;167.98

259;607-645;627;156.00-167.00;162.55

151;660-695;677;140.00-160.50;148.77

376;705-747;736;149.50-158.00;152.51

287;752-799;778;139.00-150.00;144.55

524;804-849;826;135.00-149.25;143.93

209;860-888;867;137.25-140.50;139.08

211;908-934;926;125.00-143.00;138.16

217;957-996;968;123.00-133.25;131.13

3;1042;1042;124.50;124.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;449;449;156.00;156.00

11;469-479;473;155.00-164.00;160.68

47;509-547;524;153.00-163.00;157.09

46;574-594;587;155.00;155.00

119;608-648;631;130.00-157.00;138.57

34;685-695;689;134.00-139.00;136.80

93;710-744;724;132.00-147.00;142.23

9;783;783;129.00;129.00

62;815-837;826;127.00-130.00;128.17

18;887;887;127.00;127.00

11;1016;1016;109.00;109.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;485;485;145.00;145.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;366-387;376;163.00-170.00;165.55

30;406-449;419;140.00-160.00;154.77

63;457-498;481;140.00-155.00;150.96

155;505-546;529;135.00-149.00;144.41

152;551-595;579;134.00-147.50;143.33

457;602-649;629;131.00-146.00;140.55

469;654-699;678;124.25-141.25;133.96

158;700-739;721;128.00-139.00;134.99

353;750-795;771;131.00-135.00;133.22

229;800-844;821;115.00-131.50;128.80

28;865-869;867;122.00-125.00;123.29

111;925-935;926;119.00-124.60;123.32

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;457-495;487;127.00-136.00;131.89

35;513-528;521;130.00;130.00

3;557;557;132.00;132.00

9;642;642;125.00;125.00

13;738-742;740;121.00-130.00;126.53

26;754-760;757;128.00-130.00;129.07

15;832;832;125.00;125.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;435;435;144.00;144.00

2;457;457;147.00;147.00

4;543;543;140.00;140.00

DAIRY HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;413;413;140.00;140.00