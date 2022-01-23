Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/16/2022 - 1/22/2022

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

1/10/2022

Last Year

Total Receipts: 38,458 47,571 46,260

Feeder Cattle: 36,298(94.4%) 44,196(92.9%) 43,723(94.5%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,597(4.2%) 2,557(5.4%) 1,547(3.3%)

Replacement Cattle: 563(1.5%) 818(1.7%) 990(2.1%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 800 lbs. steady 3.00 higher; over 800 lbs. 1.00-2.00 lower. Feeder heifers sold mostly steady. Steer calves mostly steady to 3.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Demand, again good for all classes. Demand for calves still very good, despite dry conditions. Summer Feeder futures continue high and this helps the demand for calves. Slaughter cattle held mostly steady as boxed beef prices continue to improve. Slaughter cows sold 3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold 1.00 higher. Packer demand good. Supply included: 94% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 4% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (3% Stock Cows, 77% Bred Cows, 8% Bred Heifers, 12% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 53%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;273-290;281;229.00-231.00;229.92

142;300-348;330;191.00-233.00;211.82

43;321-332;325;228.00-235.00;230.50;ThinFleshed

5;303;303;210.00;210.00;ValueAdded

259;350-398;381;190.00-240.00;216.15

16;379;379;220.00-225.00;222.50;ThinFleshed

1;365;365;190.00;190.00;Unweaned

462;400-448;428;191.00-225.00;208.81

109;403-446;431;211.00-235.00;220.18;ThinFleshed

23;429-444;434;215.00-217.00;215.51;ValueAdded

588;450-499;477;190.00-224.00;202.38

10;480;480;187.00;187.00;Full

8;459;459;216.50;216.50;ValueAdded

891;500-548;523;168.00-208.00;191.75

139;512;512;201.25;201.25;Fancy

97;520-534;522;193.00-212.25;209.49;ThinFleshed

44;516-535;519;175.00-201.00;187.10;Unweaned

882;550-598;572;168.00-194.00;179.45

6;591;591;158.00;158.00;Fleshy

89;558-567;565;192.00-201.50;196.81;ThinFleshed

35;551-581;567;160.00-169.00;165.61;Unweaned