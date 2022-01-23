agate Oklahoma livestock Jan 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction SummaryLivestock Weighted Average Report for 1/16/2022 - 1/22/2022LIVESTOCK SUMMARYCurrent Week Last Reported1/10/2022Last YearTotal Receipts: 38,458 47,571 46,260Feeder Cattle: 36,298(94.4%) 44,196(92.9%) 43,723(94.5%)Slaughter Cattle: 1,597(4.2%) 2,557(5.4%) 1,547(3.3%)Replacement Cattle: 563(1.5%) 818(1.7%) 990(2.1%)Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 800 lbs. steady 3.00 higher; over 800 lbs. 1.00-2.00 lower. Feeder heifers sold mostly steady. Steer calves mostly steady to 3.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Demand, again good for all classes. Demand for calves still very good, despite dry conditions. Summer Feeder futures continue high and this helps the demand for calves. Slaughter cattle held mostly steady as boxed beef prices continue to improve. Slaughter cows sold 3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold 1.00 higher. Packer demand good. Supply included: 94% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 4% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (3% Stock Cows, 77% Bred Cows, 8% Bred Heifers, 12% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 53%.FEEDER CATTLESTEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price9;273-290;281;229.00-231.00;229.92142;300-348;330;191.00-233.00;211.8243;321-332;325;228.00-235.00;230.50;ThinFleshed5;303;303;210.00;210.00;ValueAdded259;350-398;381;190.00-240.00;216.1516;379;379;220.00-225.00;222.50;ThinFleshed1;365;365;190.00;190.00;Unweaned462;400-448;428;191.00-225.00;208.81109;403-446;431;211.00-235.00;220.18;ThinFleshed23;429-444;434;215.00-217.00;215.51;ValueAdded588;450-499;477;190.00-224.00;202.3810;480;480;187.00;187.00;Full8;459;459;216.50;216.50;ValueAdded891;500-548;523;168.00-208.00;191.75139;512;512;201.25;201.25;Fancy97;520-534;522;193.00-212.25;209.49;ThinFleshed44;516-535;519;175.00-201.00;187.10;Unweaned882;550-598;572;168.00-194.00;179.456;591;591;158.00;158.00;Fleshy89;558-567;565;192.00-201.50;196.81;ThinFleshed35;551-581;567;160.00-169.00;165.61;Unweaned Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Heifer Cow Bull Zootechnics Zoology Steer Cattle Livestock Slaughter Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists