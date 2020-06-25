Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/12/2020 - 6/18/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

6/8/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 35,490 35,149 34,659

Feeder Cattle: 33,052(93.1%) 32,554(92.6%) 32,225(93.0%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,916(5.4%) 1,823(5.2%) 1,281(3.7%)

Replacement Cattle: 522(1.5%) 772(2.2%) 1,153(3.3%)

Special Note: For NASS: 2,517 cows and bulls sold with 76 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,651 with 65 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,271 with 49 percent going to packers. Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold steady to 7.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 5.00 higher. Calves lightly tested. Steer calves steady to 5.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 4.00 lower.. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Slaughter cows and bulls sold steady to 2.00 lower. Demand was moderate. Much needed rain is expected to move across the trade region throughout the weekend. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 36% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (5% Stock Cows, 61% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 31% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;258;258;197.50;197.50

61;300-347;332;160.00-191.00;169.96

117;350-398;376;149.00-194.50;173.31

29;394;394;179.00;179.00;Fleshy

3;373;373;167.00;167.00;Unweaned

206;400-445;422;142.00-183.00;165.06

61;437-440;438;154.00-159.00;156.43;Unweaned

332;450-498;476;135.00-174.50;156.74

65;462-492;468;148.00-158.00;157.00;Unweaned

335;500-545;519;135.00-162.00;149.83

59;505-547;537;145.00-148.00;146.09;Unweaned

457;550-597;573;135.00-152.00;143.99

29;552-586;564;133.00-139.00;136.09;Unweaned

414;600-646;622;127.00-149.00;140.44

8;627;627;137.00;137.00;Fleshy

15;606;606;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed

61;610-649;626;137.00-140.00;139.07;Unweaned

418;650-695;665;117.00-145.50;136.63

39;658-687;665;125.00-131.00;128.87;Unweaned

961;700-749;726;118.00-143.75;135.28

68;715;715;144.25;144.25;ThinFleshed

20;728;728;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

964;750-796;774;110.00-140.50;130.81

1072;800-848;817;112.00-133.00;126.39

14;819;819;115.00;115.00;Fleshy

8;839;839;120.00;120.00;Full

1645;850-898;878;105.00-130.00;123.07

120;880-882;881;123.50-129.25;126.19;Fancy

1547;900-946;927;92.00-126.00;120.86

54;907;907;131.75;131.75;ThinFleshed

533;950-998;967;105.00-118.00;113.79

49;957;957;119.50;119.50;Fancy

264;1003-1045;1026;103.00-116.00;110.50

185;1060-1098;1066;81.00-111.50;107.63

101;1117-1147;1133;103.75-109.00;106.24

5;1214;1214;95.00;95.00

4;1327;1327;87.00;87.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

43;320-346;338;140.00-178.00;168.76

27;350-395;371;140.00-164.00;159.80

13;360-390;362;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

61;400-445;432;135.00-159.00;153.17

7;409;409;166.00;166.00;ThinFleshed

127;454-497;471;131.00-155.50;148.17

36;465-491;476;134.50-144.00;136.87;Unweaned

299;500-548;520;129.00-147.00;140.85

33;538;538;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed

320;550-599;580;124.00-142.00;134.47

41;564-596;582;130.00-136.00;132.55;Unweaned

320;600-644;625;119.00-143.00;133.03

21;620;620;118.00;118.00;Fleshy

88;608-643;631;124.00-131.00;129.56;Unweaned

318;650-698;682;118.00-141.50;132.35

62;654-684;681;129.00-132.00;131.67;Unweaned

492;701-746;723;116.00-141.50;130.05

504;754-799;773;112.00-130.00;123.55

706;800-849;833;113.00-125.50;120.07

288;855-892;868;107.00-125.00;118.35

28;892;892;121.00;121.00;CanadianOrigin

8;888;888;114.00;114.00;Fleshy

331;903-945;918;105.00-118.50;114.72

273;950-999;966;93.00-114.50;109.23

284;1007-1029;1025;99.00-110.50;108.36

14;1127-1140;1136;93.00-102.00;99.45

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;325-340;333;135.00-159.00;149.15

13;355-397;382;130.00-154.00;143.97

46;400-445;424;124.00-150.00;137.84

87;450-498;477;125.00-142.00;132.04

101;500-547;526;115.00-137.00;126.82

118;550-595;576;110.00-139.50;131.02

25;552;552;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

69;600-638;625;102.50-130.00;116.36

42;650-695;670;108.00-129.00;123.91

102;700-748;733;105.00-132.00;121.42

32;750-795;760;88.00-120.00;114.91

119;800-847;828;108.00-117.00;114.11

30;858-879;872;104.00-120.50;110.02

13;912;912;108.00;108.00

35;975-990;982;101.00-108.50;105.73

STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;547;547;119.00;119.00

25;680;680;122.00;122.00

81;758;758;66.00;66.00

47;1003;1003;77.00;77.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;470;470;124.00;124.00

6;501;501;114.00;114.00

23;578;578;117.00;117.00

STEERS - Medium 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;726;726;111.00;111.00;Fleshy

STEERS - Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

65;766;766;57.00;57.00

STEERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;533;533;70.00;70.00

8;561;561;82.00;82.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;210-235;224;140.00-145.00;141.89;Unweaned

9;279;279;156.00;156.00

2;260-290;275;120.00-130.00;125.27;Unweaned

64;300-345;324;140.00-155.00;149.32

100;350-396;372;130.00-156.00;144.16

198;400-449;425;134.00-152.00;142.52

13;445-446;446;125.00-136.00;133.47;Unweaned

319;450-498;473;129.00-148.50;136.54

134;485;485;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed

2;470-490;480;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

601;500-549;527;120.00-142.50;132.63

36;510-541;525;115.00-128.00;124.92;Unweaned

441;550-598;576;120.00-140.00;129.99

39;554-598;587;124.00;124.00;Fleshy

3;581;581;121.00;121.00;Full

43;590-593;592;115.00-125.50;122.43;Unweaned

603;600-647;620;112.00-135.00;126.88

22;620;620;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

424;650-699;679;109.00-127.75;121.45

12;697;697;114.00;114.00;Unweaned

1399;700-748;722;101.00-124.00;120.01

36;705;705;112.50;112.50;Fleshy

37;746;746;116.50;116.50;ThinFleshed

781;750-796;768;101.00-121.50;116.37

432;802-849;820;105.00-117.50;112.93

472;850-897;873;90.00-121.50;110.30

21;900-948;912;95.00-106.00;100.39

171;952-988;970;78.00-104.00;101.50

44;972;972;95.50;95.50;Fleshy

63;1003-1034;1010;100.00-104.00;103.09

48;1064;1064;101.00;101.00

10;1136;1136;84.00;84.00

6;1230;1230;78.00;78.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;291;291;140.00;140.00

44;300-348;331;125.00-144.00;137.99

78;350-395;373;120.00-150.00;137.34

4;371;371;118.00;118.00;Fleshy

107;405-448;428;120.00-146.00;136.02

38;413;413;137.00;137.00;Fleshy

203;450-499;478;117.00-139.00;131.41

36;482;482;132.50-140.00;134.79;ThinFleshed

14;457;457;112.50;112.50;Unweaned

329;500-549;524;115.00-140.00;128.76

42;516-526;519;134.50-139.00;137.59;ThinFleshed

283;550-599;578;113.00-139.00;124.34

20;574;574;130.00;130.00;Thin;Fleshed

231;600-645;618;100.00-129.00;120.78

97;604-618;613;123.50-131.50;128.66;ThinFleshed

348;650-699;676;99.00-130.00;117.72

184;701-749;735;98.00-115.50;109.57

19;739;739;107.00;107.00;Full

170;750-796;775;90.00-125.00;110.28

82;800-845;815;99.00-114.00;108.21

27;862-866;865;105.50-111.00;107.53

35;909-940;921;99.00-110.00;103.38

1;960;960;81.00;81.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;281;281;135.00;135.00

35;305-348;336;120.00-139.00;131.72

43;350-395;366;120.00-139.00;132.18

76;405-448;429;110.00-132.00;124.31

89;450-499;484;110.00-131.00;120.73

95;500-545;522;100.00-127.00;118.40

82;550-599;575;100.00-119.00;113.89

15;571;571;113.00;113.00;ThinFleshed

97;600-645;622;102.00-123.00;117.21

95;655-699;686;91.00-119.00;110.86

27;664;664;112.00;112.00;Unweaned

1;735;735;92.00;92.00

Recommended for you