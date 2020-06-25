Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/12/2020 - 6/18/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
6/8/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 35,490 35,149 34,659
Feeder Cattle: 33,052(93.1%) 32,554(92.6%) 32,225(93.0%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,916(5.4%) 1,823(5.2%) 1,281(3.7%)
Replacement Cattle: 522(1.5%) 772(2.2%) 1,153(3.3%)
Special Note: For NASS: 2,517 cows and bulls sold with 76 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,651 with 65 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,271 with 49 percent going to packers. Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold steady to 7.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 5.00 higher. Calves lightly tested. Steer calves steady to 5.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 4.00 lower.. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Slaughter cows and bulls sold steady to 2.00 lower. Demand was moderate. Much needed rain is expected to move across the trade region throughout the weekend. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 36% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (5% Stock Cows, 61% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 31% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;258;258;197.50;197.50
61;300-347;332;160.00-191.00;169.96
117;350-398;376;149.00-194.50;173.31
29;394;394;179.00;179.00;Fleshy
3;373;373;167.00;167.00;Unweaned
206;400-445;422;142.00-183.00;165.06
61;437-440;438;154.00-159.00;156.43;Unweaned
332;450-498;476;135.00-174.50;156.74
65;462-492;468;148.00-158.00;157.00;Unweaned
335;500-545;519;135.00-162.00;149.83
59;505-547;537;145.00-148.00;146.09;Unweaned
457;550-597;573;135.00-152.00;143.99
29;552-586;564;133.00-139.00;136.09;Unweaned
414;600-646;622;127.00-149.00;140.44
8;627;627;137.00;137.00;Fleshy
15;606;606;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed
61;610-649;626;137.00-140.00;139.07;Unweaned
418;650-695;665;117.00-145.50;136.63
39;658-687;665;125.00-131.00;128.87;Unweaned
961;700-749;726;118.00-143.75;135.28
68;715;715;144.25;144.25;ThinFleshed
20;728;728;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
964;750-796;774;110.00-140.50;130.81
1072;800-848;817;112.00-133.00;126.39
14;819;819;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
8;839;839;120.00;120.00;Full
1645;850-898;878;105.00-130.00;123.07
120;880-882;881;123.50-129.25;126.19;Fancy
1547;900-946;927;92.00-126.00;120.86
54;907;907;131.75;131.75;ThinFleshed
533;950-998;967;105.00-118.00;113.79
49;957;957;119.50;119.50;Fancy
264;1003-1045;1026;103.00-116.00;110.50
185;1060-1098;1066;81.00-111.50;107.63
101;1117-1147;1133;103.75-109.00;106.24
5;1214;1214;95.00;95.00
4;1327;1327;87.00;87.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
43;320-346;338;140.00-178.00;168.76
27;350-395;371;140.00-164.00;159.80
13;360-390;362;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
61;400-445;432;135.00-159.00;153.17
7;409;409;166.00;166.00;ThinFleshed
127;454-497;471;131.00-155.50;148.17
36;465-491;476;134.50-144.00;136.87;Unweaned
299;500-548;520;129.00-147.00;140.85
33;538;538;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed
320;550-599;580;124.00-142.00;134.47
41;564-596;582;130.00-136.00;132.55;Unweaned
320;600-644;625;119.00-143.00;133.03
21;620;620;118.00;118.00;Fleshy
88;608-643;631;124.00-131.00;129.56;Unweaned
318;650-698;682;118.00-141.50;132.35
62;654-684;681;129.00-132.00;131.67;Unweaned
492;701-746;723;116.00-141.50;130.05
504;754-799;773;112.00-130.00;123.55
706;800-849;833;113.00-125.50;120.07
288;855-892;868;107.00-125.00;118.35
28;892;892;121.00;121.00;CanadianOrigin
8;888;888;114.00;114.00;Fleshy
331;903-945;918;105.00-118.50;114.72
273;950-999;966;93.00-114.50;109.23
284;1007-1029;1025;99.00-110.50;108.36
14;1127-1140;1136;93.00-102.00;99.45
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;325-340;333;135.00-159.00;149.15
13;355-397;382;130.00-154.00;143.97
46;400-445;424;124.00-150.00;137.84
87;450-498;477;125.00-142.00;132.04
101;500-547;526;115.00-137.00;126.82
118;550-595;576;110.00-139.50;131.02
25;552;552;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
69;600-638;625;102.50-130.00;116.36
42;650-695;670;108.00-129.00;123.91
102;700-748;733;105.00-132.00;121.42
32;750-795;760;88.00-120.00;114.91
119;800-847;828;108.00-117.00;114.11
30;858-879;872;104.00-120.50;110.02
13;912;912;108.00;108.00
35;975-990;982;101.00-108.50;105.73
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;547;547;119.00;119.00
25;680;680;122.00;122.00
81;758;758;66.00;66.00
47;1003;1003;77.00;77.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;470;470;124.00;124.00
6;501;501;114.00;114.00
23;578;578;117.00;117.00
STEERS - Medium 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;726;726;111.00;111.00;Fleshy
STEERS - Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
65;766;766;57.00;57.00
STEERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;533;533;70.00;70.00
8;561;561;82.00;82.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;210-235;224;140.00-145.00;141.89;Unweaned
9;279;279;156.00;156.00
2;260-290;275;120.00-130.00;125.27;Unweaned
64;300-345;324;140.00-155.00;149.32
100;350-396;372;130.00-156.00;144.16
198;400-449;425;134.00-152.00;142.52
13;445-446;446;125.00-136.00;133.47;Unweaned
319;450-498;473;129.00-148.50;136.54
134;485;485;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
2;470-490;480;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
601;500-549;527;120.00-142.50;132.63
36;510-541;525;115.00-128.00;124.92;Unweaned
441;550-598;576;120.00-140.00;129.99
39;554-598;587;124.00;124.00;Fleshy
3;581;581;121.00;121.00;Full
43;590-593;592;115.00-125.50;122.43;Unweaned
603;600-647;620;112.00-135.00;126.88
22;620;620;119.00;119.00;Unweaned
424;650-699;679;109.00-127.75;121.45
12;697;697;114.00;114.00;Unweaned
1399;700-748;722;101.00-124.00;120.01
36;705;705;112.50;112.50;Fleshy
37;746;746;116.50;116.50;ThinFleshed
781;750-796;768;101.00-121.50;116.37
432;802-849;820;105.00-117.50;112.93
472;850-897;873;90.00-121.50;110.30
21;900-948;912;95.00-106.00;100.39
171;952-988;970;78.00-104.00;101.50
44;972;972;95.50;95.50;Fleshy
63;1003-1034;1010;100.00-104.00;103.09
48;1064;1064;101.00;101.00
10;1136;1136;84.00;84.00
6;1230;1230;78.00;78.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;291;291;140.00;140.00
44;300-348;331;125.00-144.00;137.99
78;350-395;373;120.00-150.00;137.34
4;371;371;118.00;118.00;Fleshy
107;405-448;428;120.00-146.00;136.02
38;413;413;137.00;137.00;Fleshy
203;450-499;478;117.00-139.00;131.41
36;482;482;132.50-140.00;134.79;ThinFleshed
14;457;457;112.50;112.50;Unweaned
329;500-549;524;115.00-140.00;128.76
42;516-526;519;134.50-139.00;137.59;ThinFleshed
283;550-599;578;113.00-139.00;124.34
20;574;574;130.00;130.00;Thin;Fleshed
231;600-645;618;100.00-129.00;120.78
97;604-618;613;123.50-131.50;128.66;ThinFleshed
348;650-699;676;99.00-130.00;117.72
184;701-749;735;98.00-115.50;109.57
19;739;739;107.00;107.00;Full
170;750-796;775;90.00-125.00;110.28
82;800-845;815;99.00-114.00;108.21
27;862-866;865;105.50-111.00;107.53
35;909-940;921;99.00-110.00;103.38
1;960;960;81.00;81.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;281;281;135.00;135.00
35;305-348;336;120.00-139.00;131.72
43;350-395;366;120.00-139.00;132.18
76;405-448;429;110.00-132.00;124.31
89;450-499;484;110.00-131.00;120.73
95;500-545;522;100.00-127.00;118.40
82;550-599;575;100.00-119.00;113.89
15;571;571;113.00;113.00;ThinFleshed
97;600-645;622;102.00-123.00;117.21
95;655-699;686;91.00-119.00;110.86
27;664;664;112.00;112.00;Unweaned
1;735;735;92.00;92.00