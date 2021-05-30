Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/23/2021 - 5/29/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

5/17/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 31,141 25,325 14,889

Feeder Cattle: 28,550(91.7%) 22,445(88.6%) 14,175(95.2%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,979(6.4%) 2,113(8.3%) 478(3.2%)

Replacement Cattle: 612(2.0%) 767(3.0%) 236(1.6%)

Special Note: For NASS: 2,591 cows and bulls sold with 77 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,880 with 68 percent going to packers; Last year: 714 with 67 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand very good for feeder cattle as several large strings of cattle were moving off of graze-out wheat. Steer and heifer calves lightly tested in most areas, however few sales were 1.00-4.00 higher. Demand also very good for calves. Rains moved across the state again this week and more is expected at the beginning of next week. Corn prices dropped all week giving hope to the feeder. This quickly turned late in the week as grain prices rose sharply. Slaughter cattle prices remains fairly steady on the week with pretty good movement. Beef prices thru Thursday rose about 2.00- 4.00 proving beef demand is still good. Slaughter cows sold steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 4.00 lower. Packer demand mostly moderate. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 40% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (85% Cows, 15% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (5% Stock Cows, 54% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 39% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 79%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;263-286;279;181.00-208.00;198.23

35;300-338;326;171.00-185.00;180.13

4;320;320;197.00;197.00;Unweaned

199;350-395;363;168.00-216.50;197.15

177;400-449;432;158.00-184.00;171.43

4;422;422;163.00;163.00;Unweaned

258;450-499;475;150.00-191.00;173.34

27;471;471;189.00;189.00;Fancy

9;492;492;186.00;186.00;ThinFleshed

8;475;475;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

260;500-548;525;147.00-184.00;167.07

394;550-598;568;139.00-175.00;161.33

9;561;561;152.00;152.00;Unweaned

472;600-649;627;135.00-161.00;153.53

48;628;628;163.00;163.00;Fancy

19;607-610;608;167.00-167.50;167.16;ThinFleshed

18;607-647;622;137.00-139.00;138.15;Unweaned

400;650-698;673;135.00-157.00;147.76

2;650;650;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed

11;681-697;691;124.00-131.00;128.49;Unweaned

457;700-749;730;127.50-148.00;141.30

1155;752-799;777;123.00-147.00;140.15

62;769;769;145.40;145.40;Fancy

3;763;763;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

1398;800-849;827;125.00-145.50;136.82

13;807;807;142.50;142.50;ThinFleshed

1651;853-896;873;124.00-137.50;132.12

1220;900-947;919;122.00-135.00;129.09

944;952-999;973;122.00-130.00;125.27

518;1001-1044;1014;120.50-124.75;122.92

578;1053-1091;1069;116.00-120.50;118.69

53;1125-1138;1128;112.00-115.25;114.45

13;1177;1177;115.00;115.00

6;1201;1201;112.00;112.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;159;159;159.00;159.00

2;275-290;283;170.00;170.00

23;323-345;337;160.00-177.50;168.37

35;387-399;396;165.00-179.00;173.78

64;413-445;428;153.00-169.00;162.36

145;453-498;471;155.00-167.00;160.87

215;502-549;530;145.00-172.00;160.95

199;556-599;577;124.00-164.00;153.26

186;607-647;625;130.00-152.00;142.72

7;620;620;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

193;650-696;672;125.00-145.00;139.18

255;701-745;725;124.00-142.25;136.89

107;756-778;766;128.50-137.50;135.04

206;821-841;832;130.00-131.25;130.61

261;854-898;881;122.50-133.00;126.69

275;906-945;929;115.00-125.00;122.68

360;986-997;988;116.00-123.50;120.44

11;1026;1026;120.00;120.00

22;1061;1061;115.00;115.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

2;320-340;330;130.00-134.00;131.94

7;359-395;366;145.00-164.00;159.37

9;359;359;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

38;410-445;427;126.00-158.00;147.89

42;456-495;472;120.00-156.00;146.07

13;453;453;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

13;528-543;535;126.00-157.00;140.52

42;553-590;575;115.00-149.00;137.38

24;605-645;643;127.00-133.00;128.16

3;655-670;660;112.00-130.00;123.91

15;704;704;125.00;125.00

11;765;765;124.00;124.00

37;816-846;840;100.00-125.50;119.31

19;866-876;873;120.00;120.00

1;900;900;109.00;109.00

16;1042;1042;110.50;110.50

1;1130;1130;85.00;85.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;254-278;261;160.00-165.00;160.62

75;300-348;325;146.00-181.00;161.73

2;325;325;167.00;167.00;ThinFleshed

224;353-399;377;141.00-180.00;167.33

162;400-448;425;137.00-167.00;154.70

3;448;448;170.00;170.00;Fancy

278;450-496;467;132.00-169.00;150.76

4;471;471;176.00;176.00;Fancy

11;460-494;475;138.00-147.00;142.75;Unweaned

336;500-548;527;134.00-154.00;145.24

4;545;545;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

438;550-598;568;128.00-146.00;140.36

14;572;572;147.00;147.00;ThinFleshed

3;570;570;128.00;128.00;Unweaned

663;600-649;623;122.50-146.00;137.20

16;621-644;635;119.00-125.00;122.80;Unweaned

697;650-699;683;120.00-139.00;133.82

984;700-746;719;121.00-135.00;130.26

1370;751-799;772;116.50-130.00;127.07

1004;801-849;823;119.00-129.20;124.26

760;851-899;875;114.00-126.50;120.92

169;917-947;941;112.00-119.00;116.72

252;962-978;968;116.00-122.00;117.19

4;1013;1013;108.00;108.00

