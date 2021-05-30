Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/23/2021 - 5/29/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
5/17/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 31,141 25,325 14,889
Feeder Cattle: 28,550(91.7%) 22,445(88.6%) 14,175(95.2%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,979(6.4%) 2,113(8.3%) 478(3.2%)
Replacement Cattle: 612(2.0%) 767(3.0%) 236(1.6%)
Special Note: For NASS: 2,591 cows and bulls sold with 77 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,880 with 68 percent going to packers; Last year: 714 with 67 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand very good for feeder cattle as several large strings of cattle were moving off of graze-out wheat. Steer and heifer calves lightly tested in most areas, however few sales were 1.00-4.00 higher. Demand also very good for calves. Rains moved across the state again this week and more is expected at the beginning of next week. Corn prices dropped all week giving hope to the feeder. This quickly turned late in the week as grain prices rose sharply. Slaughter cattle prices remains fairly steady on the week with pretty good movement. Beef prices thru Thursday rose about 2.00- 4.00 proving beef demand is still good. Slaughter cows sold steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 4.00 lower. Packer demand mostly moderate. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 40% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (85% Cows, 15% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (5% Stock Cows, 54% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 39% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 79%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;263-286;279;181.00-208.00;198.23
35;300-338;326;171.00-185.00;180.13
4;320;320;197.00;197.00;Unweaned
199;350-395;363;168.00-216.50;197.15
177;400-449;432;158.00-184.00;171.43
4;422;422;163.00;163.00;Unweaned
258;450-499;475;150.00-191.00;173.34
27;471;471;189.00;189.00;Fancy
9;492;492;186.00;186.00;ThinFleshed
8;475;475;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
260;500-548;525;147.00-184.00;167.07
394;550-598;568;139.00-175.00;161.33
9;561;561;152.00;152.00;Unweaned
472;600-649;627;135.00-161.00;153.53
48;628;628;163.00;163.00;Fancy
19;607-610;608;167.00-167.50;167.16;ThinFleshed
18;607-647;622;137.00-139.00;138.15;Unweaned
400;650-698;673;135.00-157.00;147.76
2;650;650;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed
11;681-697;691;124.00-131.00;128.49;Unweaned
457;700-749;730;127.50-148.00;141.30
1155;752-799;777;123.00-147.00;140.15
62;769;769;145.40;145.40;Fancy
3;763;763;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
1398;800-849;827;125.00-145.50;136.82
13;807;807;142.50;142.50;ThinFleshed
1651;853-896;873;124.00-137.50;132.12
1220;900-947;919;122.00-135.00;129.09
944;952-999;973;122.00-130.00;125.27
518;1001-1044;1014;120.50-124.75;122.92
578;1053-1091;1069;116.00-120.50;118.69
53;1125-1138;1128;112.00-115.25;114.45
13;1177;1177;115.00;115.00
6;1201;1201;112.00;112.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;159;159;159.00;159.00
2;275-290;283;170.00;170.00
23;323-345;337;160.00-177.50;168.37
35;387-399;396;165.00-179.00;173.78
64;413-445;428;153.00-169.00;162.36
145;453-498;471;155.00-167.00;160.87
215;502-549;530;145.00-172.00;160.95
199;556-599;577;124.00-164.00;153.26
186;607-647;625;130.00-152.00;142.72
7;620;620;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
193;650-696;672;125.00-145.00;139.18
255;701-745;725;124.00-142.25;136.89
107;756-778;766;128.50-137.50;135.04
206;821-841;832;130.00-131.25;130.61
261;854-898;881;122.50-133.00;126.69
275;906-945;929;115.00-125.00;122.68
360;986-997;988;116.00-123.50;120.44
11;1026;1026;120.00;120.00
22;1061;1061;115.00;115.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;320-340;330;130.00-134.00;131.94
7;359-395;366;145.00-164.00;159.37
9;359;359;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
38;410-445;427;126.00-158.00;147.89
42;456-495;472;120.00-156.00;146.07
13;453;453;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
13;528-543;535;126.00-157.00;140.52
42;553-590;575;115.00-149.00;137.38
24;605-645;643;127.00-133.00;128.16
3;655-670;660;112.00-130.00;123.91
15;704;704;125.00;125.00
11;765;765;124.00;124.00
37;816-846;840;100.00-125.50;119.31
19;866-876;873;120.00;120.00
1;900;900;109.00;109.00
16;1042;1042;110.50;110.50
1;1130;1130;85.00;85.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;254-278;261;160.00-165.00;160.62
75;300-348;325;146.00-181.00;161.73
2;325;325;167.00;167.00;ThinFleshed
224;353-399;377;141.00-180.00;167.33
162;400-448;425;137.00-167.00;154.70
3;448;448;170.00;170.00;Fancy
278;450-496;467;132.00-169.00;150.76
4;471;471;176.00;176.00;Fancy
11;460-494;475;138.00-147.00;142.75;Unweaned
336;500-548;527;134.00-154.00;145.24
4;545;545;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
438;550-598;568;128.00-146.00;140.36
14;572;572;147.00;147.00;ThinFleshed
3;570;570;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
663;600-649;623;122.50-146.00;137.20
16;621-644;635;119.00-125.00;122.80;Unweaned
697;650-699;683;120.00-139.00;133.82
984;700-746;719;121.00-135.00;130.26
1370;751-799;772;116.50-130.00;127.07
1004;801-849;823;119.00-129.20;124.26
760;851-899;875;114.00-126.50;120.92
169;917-947;941;112.00-119.00;116.72
252;962-978;968;116.00-122.00;117.19
4;1013;1013;108.00;108.00