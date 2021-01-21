Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/18/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
1/11/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 17,343 10,752 12,638
Feeder Cattle: 17,343(100.0%) 10,752(100.0%) 12,638(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 4.00 lower with most declines being seen on plainer type cattle. Steer and heifer calves under 500 lbs 2.00-6.00 higher; over 500 lbs steady to 2.00 lower. Demand to moderate to good for all classes , especially for 4 weight and under steers. Quality average to attractive. Commodity boards closed Monday for the Holiday. Last week slaughter cattle trade was lower as beef prices moved higher. Much of the state has dried up some after the New Year snow and temps are more normal, however cattle continue to carry a fair amount of mud Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (63% Steers, 36% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
57;317-347;330;194.00-206.00;199.53
40;390;390;181.00;181.00
278;400-449;426;180.00-198.00;188.75
21;420;420;204.00;204.00;ThinFleshed
51;435-446;444;168.00-176.00;174.31;Unweaned
600;458-495;481;161.00-184.00;175.09
34;458-469;465;189.00-191.00;190.25;ThinFleshed
541;505-549;531;152.50-177.00;165.33
60;503-508;505;186.00-189.00;187.59;ThinFleshed
585;552-599;571;150.00-167.00;160.31
35;557;557;171.00;171.00;ThinFleshed
48;553-590;565;143.00-149.00;148.02;Unweaned
673;601-649;628;141.00-152.00;146.01
63;614-636;620;139.00-141.00;140.63;Fleshy
42;602-626;609;155.00-159.00;157.73;ThinFleshed
741;652-692;673;133.50-145.00;139.17
56;667-690;672;125.00-129.00;125.81;Unweaned
604;701-747;727;131.00-142.25;136.50
96;705-746;719;123.00-127.00;126.42;Fleshy
27;731-746;741;126.00-130.00;127.99;Unweaned
570;750-794;774;128.00-138.25;132.72
55;768-775;772;127.00;127.00;Fleshy
581;800-838;819;128.00-140.00;132.47
99;804-815;807;124.00-127.75;124.80;Fleshy
177;852-876;869;126.50-133.50;129.67
178;850-892;876;123.75-126.50;125.42;Fleshy
189;900-943;923;115.00-124.00;122.79
68;964-991;985;123.00-125.00;123.40
19;1087;1087;116.75;116.75
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
68;339-345;341;175.00-189.00;183.80
9;371-398;383;174.00-177.00;175.61
104;404-448;435;165.00-177.00;167.19
11;433;433;162.00;162.00;Unweaned
43;459-487;475;155.50-165.00;159.73
44;512-544;533;150.00-155.00;152.08
20;511;511;169.00;169.00;ThinFleshed
12;518;518;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
173;555-597;574;136.00-150.50;143.94
42;559;559;156.00;156.00;ThinFleshed
59;590;590;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
233;605-647;635;124.00-138.00;133.44
21;610;610;140.50;140.50;ThinFleshed
139;652-696;675;129.00-136.00;132.12
376;701-748;729;124.00-136.00;129.27
151;755-790;773;121.00-131.25;128.95
195;802-844;829;122.50-128.50;127.00
19;861-897;878;120.00-122.50;121.29
6;874;874;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
81;927;927;121.50;121.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;338;338;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
13;365-368;367;166.00-172.00;167.84
20;434-447;441;150.00-154.00;152.03
54;456-491;482;153.00-159.00;154.47
7;455;455;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
24;529-544;537;125.00-145.00;136.55
58;553-595;568;134.00-142.00;139.89
5;588;588;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
25;600-645;632;116.00-133.00;127.06
44;653-699;687;114.00-129.50;123.61
64;741-746;744;121.00-126.00;123.50
68;774-781;780;121.00-123.00;122.71
14;831;831;114.00;114.00
6;981;981;117.00;117.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;504;504;164.50;164.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;850;850;91.00;91.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
165;358-399;383;134.00-163.00;158.11
161;402-447;427;145.00-158.00;154.15
103;419-441;428;141.00-143.00;142.40;Unweaned
293;450-498;473;141.00-153.00;145.30
76;466;466;157.75;157.75;Thin;Fleshed
27;454-483;475;135.50-140.00;136.61;Unweaned
462;503-549;524;132.00-146.50;138.75
54;501-520;513;148.00-149.00;148.52;ThinFleshed
160;503-545;529;125.00-130.00;128.62;Unweaned
662;551-598;576;126.00-138.00;130.82
406;600-648;626;125.00-137.00;128.68
319;653-694;667;122.00-129.75;127.22
9;668;668;120.00;120.00;Fleshy
28;653;653;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed
16;696;696;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
269;701-745;725;122.00-126.25;124.04
55;709-746;725;120.00;120.00;Fleshy
309;753-791;774;120.00-124.50;123.51
40;791;791;117.00;117.00;Fleshy
82;803-843;814;120.00-124.10;122.05
47;861-883;876;119.85-122.00;120.48
3;853;853;109.50;109.50;Fleshy
19;920;920;116.25;116.25
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;285;285;150.00;150.00