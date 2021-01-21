Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/18/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

1/11/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 17,343 10,752 12,638

Feeder Cattle: 17,343(100.0%) 10,752(100.0%) 12,638(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 4.00 lower with most declines being seen on plainer type cattle. Steer and heifer calves under 500 lbs 2.00-6.00 higher; over 500 lbs steady to 2.00 lower. Demand to moderate to good for all classes , especially for 4 weight and under steers. Quality average to attractive. Commodity boards closed Monday for the Holiday. Last week slaughter cattle trade was lower as beef prices moved higher. Much of the state has dried up some after the New Year snow and temps are more normal, however cattle continue to carry a fair amount of mud Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (63% Steers, 36% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

57;317-347;330;194.00-206.00;199.53

40;390;390;181.00;181.00

278;400-449;426;180.00-198.00;188.75

21;420;420;204.00;204.00;ThinFleshed

51;435-446;444;168.00-176.00;174.31;Unweaned

600;458-495;481;161.00-184.00;175.09

34;458-469;465;189.00-191.00;190.25;ThinFleshed

541;505-549;531;152.50-177.00;165.33

60;503-508;505;186.00-189.00;187.59;ThinFleshed

585;552-599;571;150.00-167.00;160.31

35;557;557;171.00;171.00;ThinFleshed

48;553-590;565;143.00-149.00;148.02;Unweaned

673;601-649;628;141.00-152.00;146.01

63;614-636;620;139.00-141.00;140.63;Fleshy

42;602-626;609;155.00-159.00;157.73;ThinFleshed

741;652-692;673;133.50-145.00;139.17

56;667-690;672;125.00-129.00;125.81;Unweaned

604;701-747;727;131.00-142.25;136.50

96;705-746;719;123.00-127.00;126.42;Fleshy

27;731-746;741;126.00-130.00;127.99;Unweaned

570;750-794;774;128.00-138.25;132.72

55;768-775;772;127.00;127.00;Fleshy

581;800-838;819;128.00-140.00;132.47

99;804-815;807;124.00-127.75;124.80;Fleshy

177;852-876;869;126.50-133.50;129.67

178;850-892;876;123.75-126.50;125.42;Fleshy

189;900-943;923;115.00-124.00;122.79

68;964-991;985;123.00-125.00;123.40

19;1087;1087;116.75;116.75

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

68;339-345;341;175.00-189.00;183.80

9;371-398;383;174.00-177.00;175.61

104;404-448;435;165.00-177.00;167.19

11;433;433;162.00;162.00;Unweaned

43;459-487;475;155.50-165.00;159.73

44;512-544;533;150.00-155.00;152.08

20;511;511;169.00;169.00;ThinFleshed

12;518;518;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

173;555-597;574;136.00-150.50;143.94

42;559;559;156.00;156.00;ThinFleshed

59;590;590;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

233;605-647;635;124.00-138.00;133.44

21;610;610;140.50;140.50;ThinFleshed

139;652-696;675;129.00-136.00;132.12

376;701-748;729;124.00-136.00;129.27

151;755-790;773;121.00-131.25;128.95

195;802-844;829;122.50-128.50;127.00

19;861-897;878;120.00-122.50;121.29

6;874;874;115.00;115.00;Fleshy

81;927;927;121.50;121.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;338;338;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

13;365-368;367;166.00-172.00;167.84

20;434-447;441;150.00-154.00;152.03

54;456-491;482;153.00-159.00;154.47

7;455;455;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

24;529-544;537;125.00-145.00;136.55

58;553-595;568;134.00-142.00;139.89

5;588;588;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

25;600-645;632;116.00-133.00;127.06

44;653-699;687;114.00-129.50;123.61

64;741-746;744;121.00-126.00;123.50

68;774-781;780;121.00-123.00;122.71

14;831;831;114.00;114.00

6;981;981;117.00;117.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;504;504;164.50;164.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;850;850;91.00;91.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

165;358-399;383;134.00-163.00;158.11

161;402-447;427;145.00-158.00;154.15

103;419-441;428;141.00-143.00;142.40;Unweaned

293;450-498;473;141.00-153.00;145.30

76;466;466;157.75;157.75;Thin;Fleshed

27;454-483;475;135.50-140.00;136.61;Unweaned

462;503-549;524;132.00-146.50;138.75

54;501-520;513;148.00-149.00;148.52;ThinFleshed

160;503-545;529;125.00-130.00;128.62;Unweaned

662;551-598;576;126.00-138.00;130.82

406;600-648;626;125.00-137.00;128.68

319;653-694;667;122.00-129.75;127.22

9;668;668;120.00;120.00;Fleshy

28;653;653;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed

16;696;696;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

269;701-745;725;122.00-126.25;124.04

55;709-746;725;120.00;120.00;Fleshy

309;753-791;774;120.00-124.50;123.51

40;791;791;117.00;117.00;Fleshy

82;803-843;814;120.00-124.10;122.05

47;861-883;876;119.85-122.00;120.48

3;853;853;109.50;109.50;Fleshy

19;920;920;116.25;116.25

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;285;285;150.00;150.00

