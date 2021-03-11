Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/8/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
3/1/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 13,686 12,280 6,933
Feeder Cattle: 13,686(100.0%) 12,280(100.0%) 6,933(100.0%)
Special Note: ***Correction on 5 weight Steers***
*** Add Close with actual receipts ***
Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves mostly steady. Stocker cattle or cattle suitable for grass sold 5.00-8.00 higher. Demand good for all classes as several new buyers in the stands on Monday. Quality average to attractive with several cattle coming off of wheat pasture. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;318-319;318;194.00-206.00;198.43
73;356-398;365;177.00-198.00;193.29
115;418-444;437;177.00-187.50;184.29
110;450-497;471;167.00-192.00;180.72
341;508-549;530;159.00-177.50;168.22
16;509;509;180.00;180.00;ThinFleshed
408;550-596;577;150.00-169.50;162.87
569;602-647;625;144.50-167.50;155.09
498;652-699;674;137.00-159.75;146.53
9;692;692;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
769;700-749;728;130.25-153.00;141.43
11;746;746;127.00;127.00;Fleshy
392;755-792;768;130.00-138.50;135.62
711;803-849;829;124.00-134.50;129.69
45;803-838;826;137.50-144.00;140.57;ThinFleshed
206;851-897;886;124.75-128.60;126.88
421;909-938;922;123.00-127.75;124.73
22;937;937;119.25;119.25;Fleshy
211;952-982;965;117.50-124.50;121.86
114;1014-1016;1014;117.00-118.00;117.09
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
40;392-395;394;166.00-174.00;171.61
31;422-437;430;159.00-177.00;169.03
63;457-497;484;155.00-168.00;164.56
64;478;478;172.50;172.50;ThinFleshed
82;521-545;526;142.00-167.00;159.26
104;551-597;572;142.00-161.00;153.62
30;566;566;165.00;165.00;ThinFleshed
90;620-649;641;134.00-152.00;143.75
18;613;613;164.00;164.00;ThinFleshed
59;651-695;680;134.50-156.50;142.99
55;708-746;717;133.50-143.00;138.72
193;752-794;767;127.00-138.00;132.61
69;800-848;826;122.00-129.50;127.16
105;859-897;875;120.00-126.00;123.24
16;943;943;119.00;119.00