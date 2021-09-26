Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/19/2021 - 9/25/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
9/13/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 27,955 32,873 28,834
Feeder Cattle: 24,995(89.4%) 29,107(88.5%) 25,024(86.8%)
Slaughter Cattle: 2,414(8.6%) 2,825(8.6%) 1,944(6.7%)
Replacement Cattle: 546(2.0%) 941(2.9%) 1,866(6.5%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: ;2,999 cows and bulls sold with 73 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,678 head sold with 71 percent going to packers; Last Year: 2,910 head sold with 67 percent going to packers
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold steady to 3.00 higher, most advance over 800 lbs. Feeder heifers sold mostly steady. Steer calves steady to 5.00 lower. Heifer calves 1.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle and calves. More new crop calves on the move to market and these calves seeing limited demand. Slaughter cows and bulls sold 1.00-2.00 lower with moderate to good demand. Farmers have been busy sowing wheat and rain is desperately needed in many areas of the state. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 39% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (71% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 26% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
36;300-348;320;160.00-218.00;197.76
4;310;310;213.00;213.00;Unweaned
48;350-390;371;155.00-210.00;185.77
5;390-395;393;165.00-191.00;180.68;Unweaned
113;400-449;427;162.00-192.00;174.21
14;435-449;445;164.00-183.00;170.23;Unweaned
207;454-498;476;155.00-185.00;169.77
39;479-497;489;157.00-167.00;161.56;Unweaned
274;500-545;519;151.00-174.00;162.79
36;508-541;529;149.00-164.00;154.37;Unweaned
334;550-598;578;138.00-172.00;154.80
77;566-597;583;121.00-150.00;141.83;Unweaned
530;600-648;626;134.00-162.00;153.79
287;600-637;621;135.00-154.00;147.91;Unweaned
683;650-699;665;134.00-164.00;155.57
87;654-696;676;132.00-144.00;140.16;Unweaned
1128;700-749;727;136.00-159.00;152.73
61;701-718;706;125.00-137.50;134.45;Unweaned
1119;750-797;778;136.00-160.75;155.91
6;780-786;783;128.00-132.00;130.01;Unweaned
934;801-849;818;112.00-157.00;151.01
524;850-898;879;123.00-153.50;148.16
546;900-943;928;135.00-154.00;148.51
117;950-995;980;128.00-147.00;137.19
150;1000-1049;1022;132.50-145.00;138.98
27;1029;1029;132.00;132.00;Fleshy
10;1051-1073;1066;124.00-136.00;132.45
48;1135;1135;137.50;137.50;Fancy