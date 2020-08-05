Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/3/2020 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

7/27/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 7,000 7,326 8,254

Feeder Cattle: 7,000(100.0%) 7,326(100.0%) 8,254(100.0%)

*** CLOSE ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers are sold steady to 6.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Steer calves sold steady on a light test and heifer calves steady to 3.00 lower on a light test. Demand moderate to good. Much needed rain has swept across the trade over last week and the weekend bringing much cooler than average temps. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (63% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 37% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 72%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;364;364;158.00;158.00

17;430;430;171.00;171.00

103;460-486;476;161.00-164.00;161.98

49;454;454;176.00;176.00;ThinFleshed

118;507-540;530;153.00-162.00;159.06

110;551-586;563;149.00-157.00;152.82

22;571;571;163.00;163.00;ThinFleshed

190;601-647;624;152.00-160.00;156.19

181;650-693;671;142.50-154.50;149.53

15;655;655;157.50;157.50;ThinFleshed

99;701-736;721;144.00-151.00;145.45

10;711;711;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

214;763-784;770;142.00-146.00;143.35

54;806-839;818;132.00-142.00;139.70

128;850-883;864;132.00-141.50;134.98

388;900-942;924;128.50-131.00;129.96

60;954;954;126.00;126.00

51;1040;1040;122.00;122.00

169;1053;1053;121.75;121.75

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;362;362;184.00;184.00

5;379;379;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

9;437-444;442;146.00-157.00;153.37

13;438;438;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed

82;450-498;474;140.00-150.00;145.47

13;458-493;485;158.00-159.00;158.22;ThinFleshed

15;484;484;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

84;519-549;530;145.00-153.00;147.62

124;558-596;577;136.00-154.00;149.07

125;601-640;621;134.00-146.00;143.61

16;605;605;158.00;158.00;ThinFleshed

120;651-699;672;134.75-142.00;138.95

140;715-743;731;139.00-149.00;144.12

13;720;720;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

186;752-788;770;132.50-145.00;139.67

33;813-848;840;137.50-148.00;140.16

20;829;829;134.50;134.50;Fleshy

65;853-878;869;129.50-132.00;130.12

67;935-942;941;127.00-128.00;127.85

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;440;440;120.00;120.00

32;524-546;536;125.00-135.00;130.73

29;527;527;141.50;141.50;ThinFleshed

5;572;572;135.00;135.00

6;600;600;129.00;129.00

5;636;636;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed

34;653-676;663;123.00-134.00;127.95

6;703;703;129.50;129.50

6;760-785;773;115.00-116.00;115.51

58;805-844;829;119.00-125.50;121.52

3;947;947;110.00;110.00

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;831;831;50.00;50.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;332;332;167.00;167.00

14;435;435;160.00;160.00

13;448;448;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

69;454-495;465;146.00-158.00;149.78

79;503-542;528;141.00-150.00;144.12

106;578-591;584;139.00-147.50;144.37

191;603-640;618;134.00-144.00;141.02

13;644;644;129.50;129.50;Unweaned

57;652-684;668;131.00-141.00;139.43

229;718-746;733;128.00-137.75;133.39

41;719-742;724;142.00-147.00;145.88;ThinFleshed

96;756-796;772;130.00-132.00;130.85

94;801-820;813;125.50-129.75;128.15

85;866-887;884;120.00-123.75;122.26

9;906;906;95.00;95.00

6;954;954;104.00;104.00

10;998;998;106.00;106.00;Fleshy

54;1014;1014;114.50;114.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

37;419-434;427;139.00-148.00;146.30

17;424;424;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed

15;405-420;417;134.00-135.00;134.19;Unweaned

37;465-489;476;130.00-142.00;135.50

56;528-535;531;136.00-148.00;138.36

6;532;532;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

77;551-586;571;134.00-145.00;140.63

59;607-648;631;124.00-129.00;125.34

43;600-646;617;136.00-144.50;141.19;ThinFleshed

9;638;638;114.00;114.00;Unweaned

77;656-680;661;133.00-140.00;139.05

56;711-746;724;128.00-133.50;131.93

87;758-779;774;118.00-129.75;128.16

23;826-833;828;116.00-125.00;121.85

14;866;866;119.50;119.50;Fleshy

38;949;949;114.00;114.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;378;378;127.00;127.00

4;436;436;125.00;125.00

14;451-466;459;121.00-123.00;121.98

8;481;481;105.00;105.00;Unweaned

11;500-547;527;111.00-116.00;113.80

26;524-544;529;131.00-134.50;133.53;ThinFleshed

8;573-584;579;125.00-127.00;125.99

11;733-741;737;108.00-110.00;109.09

5;723;723;120.00;120.00;ThinFleshed

13;790;790;105.00;105.00

7;802;802;117.00;117.00

17;891;891;117.50;117.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;336;336;191.00;191.00

9;733;733;129.00;129.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;535;535;142.50;142.50

5;604;604;130.00;130.00

5;653;653;133.00;133.00

Tags

Recommended for you