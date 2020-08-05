Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/3/2020 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
7/27/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,000 7,326 8,254
Feeder Cattle: 7,000(100.0%) 7,326(100.0%) 8,254(100.0%)
*** CLOSE ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers are sold steady to 6.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Steer calves sold steady on a light test and heifer calves steady to 3.00 lower on a light test. Demand moderate to good. Much needed rain has swept across the trade over last week and the weekend bringing much cooler than average temps. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (63% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 37% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 72%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;364;364;158.00;158.00
17;430;430;171.00;171.00
103;460-486;476;161.00-164.00;161.98
49;454;454;176.00;176.00;ThinFleshed
118;507-540;530;153.00-162.00;159.06
110;551-586;563;149.00-157.00;152.82
22;571;571;163.00;163.00;ThinFleshed
190;601-647;624;152.00-160.00;156.19
181;650-693;671;142.50-154.50;149.53
15;655;655;157.50;157.50;ThinFleshed
99;701-736;721;144.00-151.00;145.45
10;711;711;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
214;763-784;770;142.00-146.00;143.35
54;806-839;818;132.00-142.00;139.70
128;850-883;864;132.00-141.50;134.98
388;900-942;924;128.50-131.00;129.96
60;954;954;126.00;126.00
51;1040;1040;122.00;122.00
169;1053;1053;121.75;121.75
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;362;362;184.00;184.00
5;379;379;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
9;437-444;442;146.00-157.00;153.37
13;438;438;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed
82;450-498;474;140.00-150.00;145.47
13;458-493;485;158.00-159.00;158.22;ThinFleshed
15;484;484;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
84;519-549;530;145.00-153.00;147.62
124;558-596;577;136.00-154.00;149.07
125;601-640;621;134.00-146.00;143.61
16;605;605;158.00;158.00;ThinFleshed
120;651-699;672;134.75-142.00;138.95
140;715-743;731;139.00-149.00;144.12
13;720;720;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
186;752-788;770;132.50-145.00;139.67
33;813-848;840;137.50-148.00;140.16
20;829;829;134.50;134.50;Fleshy
65;853-878;869;129.50-132.00;130.12
67;935-942;941;127.00-128.00;127.85
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;440;440;120.00;120.00
32;524-546;536;125.00-135.00;130.73
29;527;527;141.50;141.50;ThinFleshed
5;572;572;135.00;135.00
6;600;600;129.00;129.00
5;636;636;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed
34;653-676;663;123.00-134.00;127.95
6;703;703;129.50;129.50
6;760-785;773;115.00-116.00;115.51
58;805-844;829;119.00-125.50;121.52
3;947;947;110.00;110.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;831;831;50.00;50.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;332;332;167.00;167.00
14;435;435;160.00;160.00
13;448;448;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
69;454-495;465;146.00-158.00;149.78
79;503-542;528;141.00-150.00;144.12
106;578-591;584;139.00-147.50;144.37
191;603-640;618;134.00-144.00;141.02
13;644;644;129.50;129.50;Unweaned
57;652-684;668;131.00-141.00;139.43
229;718-746;733;128.00-137.75;133.39
41;719-742;724;142.00-147.00;145.88;ThinFleshed
96;756-796;772;130.00-132.00;130.85
94;801-820;813;125.50-129.75;128.15
85;866-887;884;120.00-123.75;122.26
9;906;906;95.00;95.00
6;954;954;104.00;104.00
10;998;998;106.00;106.00;Fleshy
54;1014;1014;114.50;114.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
37;419-434;427;139.00-148.00;146.30
17;424;424;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed
15;405-420;417;134.00-135.00;134.19;Unweaned
37;465-489;476;130.00-142.00;135.50
56;528-535;531;136.00-148.00;138.36
6;532;532;119.00;119.00;Unweaned
77;551-586;571;134.00-145.00;140.63
59;607-648;631;124.00-129.00;125.34
43;600-646;617;136.00-144.50;141.19;ThinFleshed
9;638;638;114.00;114.00;Unweaned
77;656-680;661;133.00-140.00;139.05
56;711-746;724;128.00-133.50;131.93
87;758-779;774;118.00-129.75;128.16
23;826-833;828;116.00-125.00;121.85
14;866;866;119.50;119.50;Fleshy
38;949;949;114.00;114.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;378;378;127.00;127.00
4;436;436;125.00;125.00
14;451-466;459;121.00-123.00;121.98
8;481;481;105.00;105.00;Unweaned
11;500-547;527;111.00-116.00;113.80
26;524-544;529;131.00-134.50;133.53;ThinFleshed
8;573-584;579;125.00-127.00;125.99
11;733-741;737;108.00-110.00;109.09
5;723;723;120.00;120.00;ThinFleshed
13;790;790;105.00;105.00
7;802;802;117.00;117.00
17;891;891;117.50;117.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;336;336;191.00;191.00
9;733;733;129.00;129.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;535;535;142.50;142.50
5;604;604;130.00;130.00
5;653;653;133.00;133.00