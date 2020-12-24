Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/11/2020 - 12/17/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
12/7/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 27,791 48,842 33,048
Feeder Cattle: 25,701(92.5%) 45,622(93.4%) 29,986(90.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,222(4.4%) 1,883(3.9%) 1,659(5.0%)
Replacement Cattle: 868(3.1%) 1,337(2.7%) 1,403(4.2%)
Special Note: ***This report will not be issued again until January 08, 2021 due to auctions being closed for the holidays. ***
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,090 cows and bulls sold with 58 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,220 head sold with 58 percent going to packers; Last Year: 3,279 head sold with 51 percent going to packers. Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold steady to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Steer calves steady to 5.00 lower. Heifer calves 2.00-6.00 lower. Demand moderate to good. Many barns experienced lighter numbers this week as a winter storm made its way through the trade region bringing heavy snow. Slaughter cows sold unevenly steady. Slaughter bulls steady to 1.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 2% Dairy Steers, 43% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 4% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (9% Stock Cows, 69% Bred Cows, 9% Bred Heifers, 14% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 50%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
15;270-295;286;190.00-210.00;195.42
3;293;293;209.00;209.00;ThinFleshed
90;300-348;322;168.00-225.00;199.29
7;305-318;309;207.00-213.00;211.23;ThinFleshed
2;340;340;184.00;184.00;Unweaned
167;350-398;373;165.00-209.00;188.08
35;380;380;210.00;210.00;Fancy
15;358-375;364;196.00-204.00;199.97;ThinFleshed
341;400-448;430;169.00-195.00;180.85
48;439;439;202.50;202.50;Fancy
9;405;405;145.00;145.00;Fleshy
54;448;448;184.50;184.50;ValueAdded
411;450-498;467;160.00-190.00;176.00
9;451;451;185.00;185.00;Fancy
68;462-490;477;151.00-167.00;161.74;Unweaned
757;500-548;529;147.00-170.50;161.59
57;504-531;523;163.00-172.00;167.01;ThinFleshed
55;501-544;520;146.00-155.00;152.11;Unweaned
50;507;507;173.00;173.00;ValueAdded
637;550-593;568;143.00-168.00;155.24
29;552-592;577;179.00;179.00;ThinFleshed
79;566-599;588;130.00-148.00;137.31;Unweaned
667;600-649;627;127.00-154.00;143.01
221;602-649;626;130.00-141.50;137.42;Unweaned
13;604;604;150.00;150.00;ValueAdded
1061;650-699;676;122.00-147.50;140.65
6;652;652;132.00;132.00;Fleshy
38;669-672;670;130.00-133.00;130.91;Unweaned
33;695;695;148.50;148.50;ValueAdded
566;700-748;727;119.00-145.50;137.04
14;715-740;722;130.00-132.00;130.59;Unweaned
769;752-798;772;126.00-144.00;138.38
123;789;789;144.00;144.00;ThinFleshed
946;802-843;822;125.00-143.75;137.50
364;855-898;878;124.00-145.50;132.90
10;861;861;131.50;131.50;Unweaned
135;910-948;942;130.00-132.50;132.11
8;965-988;971;118.00-127.00;124.71
3;1055;1055;112.00;112.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
9;265-296;291;168.00-170.00;168.42
19;310-340;326;150.00-177.50;157.62
6;328;328;162.50;162.50;Fleshy
90;353-397;381;152.00-184.00;167.21
16;370;370;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed
44;400-449;428;150.00-173.00;164.05
21;415-435;429;160.00;160.00;Unweaned
264;450-498;482;140.00-174.00;160.00
45;469-472;472;167.00-169.00;168.69;ThinFleshed
26;467-488;473;148.00-175.00;166.44;Unweaned
225;501-549;526;136.50-157.50;148.48
7;516;516;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
28;520-549;536;135.00-149.00;140.23;Unweaned
220;555-599;579;134.00-157.00;144.02
19;581-588;584;127.00-139.00;131.45;Unweaned
144;601-648;628;123.00-148.00;136.89
60;600-638;618;126.00-138.00;133.47;Unweaned
191;650-693;669;119.00-139.50;135.15
67;676-677;677;123.50-125.00;123.95;Unweaned
230;713-747;726;113.00-139.00;130.57
133;755-794;769;117.00-136.50;128.89
7;779;779;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
46;801-847;823;110.00-133.00;125.29
8;817;817;126.00;126.00;ThinFleshed
32;855-878;863;120.00-130.00;124.21
12;953;953;125.50;125.50
123;984;984;130.00;130.00;ThinFleshed