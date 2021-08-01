Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/25/2021 - 7/31/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
7/19/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 26,768 28,027 24,110
Feeder Cattle: 24,319(90.9%) 25,807(92.1%) 22,334(92.6%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,788(6.7%) 1,806(6.4%) 1,183(4.9%)
Replacement Cattle: 661(2.5%) 414(1.5%) 593(2.5%)
Special Note: ***For Nass*** 2,459 cows and bulls sold this week with 65 percent going to packers. Last week: 2,324 cows and bulls sold with 73 percent going to packers. Last year: 2,521 cows and bulls sold with 55 percent going to packers
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves 4.00-6.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 5.00 higher. Demand very good for calves this week, despite the high heat and humidity. Slaughter cattle trade very slow to develop and some sales were 1.00 higher. Boxed beef prices have slowly and quietly moved higher this week. Slaughter cows sold 1.00-5.00 higher, instance to 11.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-4.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (63% Steers, 33% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (8% Stock Cows, 70% Bred Cows, 6% Bred Heifers, 16% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;265-295;292;204.00-212.50;204.73
22;280;280;217.50;217.50;Fancy
68;300-349;316;190.00-217.50;207.19
15;326-349;339;217.00-217.50;217.36;Fancy
58;353-393;377;183.00-213.50;201.89
19;364;364;215.00;215.00;Fancy
3;370;370;181.00;181.00;Unweaned
127;400-448;424;177.00-209.00;195.58
12;402;402;212.50;212.50;Fancy
2;415;415;191.00;191.00;Unweaned
159;450-498;477;169.00-198.00;183.80
16;462-473;468;162.00-171.00;167.11;Unweaned
404;500-548;523;163.00-190.50;180.14
12;520-525;524;156.00-163.00;157.16;Unweaned
505;550-595;570;155.00-189.00;173.30
40;584-592;589;152.00-164.50;160.01;Unweaned
528;600-645;628;146.00-184.50;168.24
22;607-645;633;148.00-165.00;158.59;Unweaned
593;650-698;674;145.00-175.50;163.10
16;664-694;681;148.00-149.75;148.75;Unweaned
859;700-748;731;149.00-166.50;159.97
778;750-797;777;138.00-162.00;156.01
7;784;784;145.00;145.00;Fleshy
1378;801-846;824;131.00-158.50;153.47
8;843;843;144.50;144.50;Full
1002;850-892;872;140.00-154.75;149.87
1283;901-944;923;128.00-152.75;147.12
739;950-994;968;131.00-145.50;141.77
201;1017-1046;1032;130.25-139.75;136.16
211;1060-1097;1094;131.00-135.00;132.54
21;1125;1125;128.00;128.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;210;210;195.00;195.00
8;390-398;396;163.00-189.00;175.89
85;405-449;435;168.00-198.00;185.46
2;425;425;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
198;451-499;481;158.00-187.00;172.76
189;500-548;528;146.00-175.00;164.74
178;564-597;583;146.00-178.00;164.35
219;601-644;625;151.00-173.00;160.50
19;600;600;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
79;654-699;672;130.00-164.50;153.56
26;680;680;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
257;700-743;719;145.00-155.00;150.56
123;753-797;768;135.00-155.50;144.11
264;800-845;819;123.00-149.00;139.50
219;852-893;880;135.00-144.00;140.99
495;903-941;918;124.00-143.50;142.25
75;965-999;991;134.50-135.50;134.80
34;1032;1032;132.50;132.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;315-340;330;161.00-175.00;167.01
5;375-395;384;153.00-170.00;162.55
10;400-435;421;151.00-176.00;160.95
59;463-498;487;140.00-161.00;149.98
19;500-545;525;140.00-162.00;151.63
13;560-595;582;148.00-154.00;150.52
15;608-634;624;131.00-147.00;137.70
7;646;646;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
8;664-695;668;130.00-145.00;143.05
81;726-740;738;127.00-138.50;137.02
1;800;800;123.00;123.00
13;862-876;871;119.00-125.00;121.28
24;918-931;923;100.00-130.00;111.35
9;971;971;128.50;128.50
22;1010-1035;1011;90.00-126.00;124.33
13;1098;1098;117.00;117.00
STEERS - Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;679;679;131.00;131.00
STEERS - Small and Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;535;535;50.00;50.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;243-247;245;160.00-175.00;169.06
11;250-256;255;171.00-177.00;172.36
104;300-349;331;148.00-181.00;168.32
71;350-398;378;146.00-175.00;163.21
150;400-445;425;142.00-172.00;164.21
15;445-448;447;152.50-159.00;156.43;Unweaned
406;450-495;479;141.00-168.00;157.01
8;466;466;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
359;500-549;525;143.00-161.00;153.14
4;528;528;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
461;550-599;575;134.00-165.00;152.79
18;563-594;585;140.00-145.00;142.42;Unweaned
660;600-649;626;138.00-166.00;152.95
39;636;636;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
45;604-643;631;135.00-143.00;137.84;Unweaned
664;650-699;685;136.00-153.50;147.77
35;663-672;669;135.00-137.00;136.43;Unweaned
478;700-745;721;129.00-151.50;147.14
3;720;720;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
467;750-791;766;115.00-148.50;144.34
605;810-849;826;130.00-144.50;141.16
121;851-892;867;125.00-144.00;138.29
67;916-944;927;124.00-130.00;126.59
26;964-969;968;123.00-128.50;127.45
18;1013;1013;121.00;121.00
25;1077;1077;122.00;122.00