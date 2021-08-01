Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/25/2021 - 7/31/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

7/19/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 26,768 28,027 24,110

Feeder Cattle: 24,319(90.9%) 25,807(92.1%) 22,334(92.6%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,788(6.7%) 1,806(6.4%) 1,183(4.9%)

Replacement Cattle: 661(2.5%) 414(1.5%) 593(2.5%)

Special Note: ***For Nass*** 2,459 cows and bulls sold this week with 65 percent going to packers. Last week: 2,324 cows and bulls sold with 73 percent going to packers. Last year: 2,521 cows and bulls sold with 55 percent going to packers

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves 4.00-6.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 5.00 higher. Demand very good for calves this week, despite the high heat and humidity. Slaughter cattle trade very slow to develop and some sales were 1.00 higher. Boxed beef prices have slowly and quietly moved higher this week. Slaughter cows sold 1.00-5.00 higher, instance to 11.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-4.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (63% Steers, 33% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (8% Stock Cows, 70% Bred Cows, 6% Bred Heifers, 16% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;265-295;292;204.00-212.50;204.73

22;280;280;217.50;217.50;Fancy

68;300-349;316;190.00-217.50;207.19

15;326-349;339;217.00-217.50;217.36;Fancy

58;353-393;377;183.00-213.50;201.89

19;364;364;215.00;215.00;Fancy

3;370;370;181.00;181.00;Unweaned

127;400-448;424;177.00-209.00;195.58

12;402;402;212.50;212.50;Fancy

2;415;415;191.00;191.00;Unweaned

159;450-498;477;169.00-198.00;183.80

16;462-473;468;162.00-171.00;167.11;Unweaned

404;500-548;523;163.00-190.50;180.14

12;520-525;524;156.00-163.00;157.16;Unweaned

505;550-595;570;155.00-189.00;173.30

40;584-592;589;152.00-164.50;160.01;Unweaned

528;600-645;628;146.00-184.50;168.24

22;607-645;633;148.00-165.00;158.59;Unweaned

593;650-698;674;145.00-175.50;163.10

16;664-694;681;148.00-149.75;148.75;Unweaned

859;700-748;731;149.00-166.50;159.97

778;750-797;777;138.00-162.00;156.01

7;784;784;145.00;145.00;Fleshy

1378;801-846;824;131.00-158.50;153.47

8;843;843;144.50;144.50;Full

1002;850-892;872;140.00-154.75;149.87

1283;901-944;923;128.00-152.75;147.12

739;950-994;968;131.00-145.50;141.77

201;1017-1046;1032;130.25-139.75;136.16

211;1060-1097;1094;131.00-135.00;132.54

21;1125;1125;128.00;128.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;210;210;195.00;195.00

8;390-398;396;163.00-189.00;175.89

85;405-449;435;168.00-198.00;185.46

2;425;425;156.00;156.00;Unweaned

198;451-499;481;158.00-187.00;172.76

189;500-548;528;146.00-175.00;164.74

178;564-597;583;146.00-178.00;164.35

219;601-644;625;151.00-173.00;160.50

19;600;600;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

79;654-699;672;130.00-164.50;153.56

26;680;680;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

257;700-743;719;145.00-155.00;150.56

123;753-797;768;135.00-155.50;144.11

264;800-845;819;123.00-149.00;139.50

219;852-893;880;135.00-144.00;140.99

495;903-941;918;124.00-143.50;142.25

75;965-999;991;134.50-135.50;134.80

34;1032;1032;132.50;132.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;315-340;330;161.00-175.00;167.01

5;375-395;384;153.00-170.00;162.55

10;400-435;421;151.00-176.00;160.95

59;463-498;487;140.00-161.00;149.98

19;500-545;525;140.00-162.00;151.63

13;560-595;582;148.00-154.00;150.52

15;608-634;624;131.00-147.00;137.70

7;646;646;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

8;664-695;668;130.00-145.00;143.05

81;726-740;738;127.00-138.50;137.02

1;800;800;123.00;123.00

13;862-876;871;119.00-125.00;121.28

24;918-931;923;100.00-130.00;111.35

9;971;971;128.50;128.50

22;1010-1035;1011;90.00-126.00;124.33

13;1098;1098;117.00;117.00

STEERS - Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

22;679;679;131.00;131.00

STEERS - Small and Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;535;535;50.00;50.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;243-247;245;160.00-175.00;169.06

11;250-256;255;171.00-177.00;172.36

104;300-349;331;148.00-181.00;168.32

71;350-398;378;146.00-175.00;163.21

150;400-445;425;142.00-172.00;164.21

15;445-448;447;152.50-159.00;156.43;Unweaned

406;450-495;479;141.00-168.00;157.01

8;466;466;165.00;165.00;Unweaned

359;500-549;525;143.00-161.00;153.14

4;528;528;151.00;151.00;Unweaned

461;550-599;575;134.00-165.00;152.79

18;563-594;585;140.00-145.00;142.42;Unweaned

660;600-649;626;138.00-166.00;152.95

39;636;636;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed

45;604-643;631;135.00-143.00;137.84;Unweaned

664;650-699;685;136.00-153.50;147.77

35;663-672;669;135.00-137.00;136.43;Unweaned

478;700-745;721;129.00-151.50;147.14

3;720;720;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

467;750-791;766;115.00-148.50;144.34

605;810-849;826;130.00-144.50;141.16

121;851-892;867;125.00-144.00;138.29

67;916-944;927;124.00-130.00;126.59

26;964-969;968;123.00-128.50;127.45

18;1013;1013;121.00;121.00

25;1077;1077;122.00;122.00