Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/21/2021 - 3/27/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
3/15/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 28,176 26,713 12,058
Feeder Cattle: 26,372(93.6%) 24,875(93.1%) 9,742(80.8%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,068(3.8%) 926(3.5%) 1,692(14.0%)
Replacement Cattle: 736(2.6%) 912(3.4%) 624(5.2%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 1,804 cows and bulls sold with 59 percent going to packers; Last Week: 1,838 head sold with 50 percent going to packers; Last Year: 2,480 head sold with 68 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold mostly steady to 3.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Steer calves sold steady to 3.00 lower and heifer calves steady to 6.00 lower. Demand moderate for all classes. Warmer spring weather and high winds will make its way across the trade region next week. Slaughter cows sold 1.00-4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 1.00 lower. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 94% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 46% Heifers, 2% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 4% Slaughter Cattle (81% Cows, 19% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (15% Stock Cows, 43% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 39% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;280-295;288;205.00-213.00;209.10
91;300-347;331;185.00-218.00;204.40
214;350-399;384;184.00-215.00;195.18
3;375;375;180.00;180.00;Unweaned
274;400-449;431;173.00-208.00;186.95
5;419;419;177.00;177.00;Unweaned
289;450-497;474;166.00-185.00;177.67
7;478;478;167.50;167.50;Unweaned
616;500-549;525;157.00-179.85;169.50
547;550-593;571;148.00-178.00;159.75
694;600-649;619;141.00-167.50;154.93
735;650-699;672;139.00-161.50;146.82
18;698;698;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
505;700-747;724;120.00-145.00;138.01
854;750-798;769;115.00-144.00;136.99
959;801-849;827;110.00-141.75;133.49
14;832;832;124.00;124.00;Fleshy
721;850-897;874;117.00-134.00;130.40
500;900-949;927;107.00-130.00;127.28
186;951-990;971;118.00-129.25;123.54
75;1013-1043;1025;120.75-122.00;121.43
32;1132-1137;1134;110.00-120.00;114.39