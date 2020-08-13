Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/31/2020 - 8/6/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
7/27/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 27,790 24,110 27,709
Feeder Cattle: 25,004(90.0%) 22,334(92.6%) 25,032(90.3%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,542(5.5%) 1,183(4.9%) 1,569(5.7%)
Replacement Cattle: 1,244(4.5%) 593(2.5%) 1,108(4.0%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week 2,786 cows and bulls sold with 76 percent going to packers; last week: 1,776 and 66 percent; Last Year 2,669 head sold with 53 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 2.00-8.00 higher, instance to 10.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold mostly steady to 3.00 higher, with instance to 6.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves sold steady to 5.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes this week. Slaughter cattle prices moved to the century mark creating many willing sellers. Slaughter cows began the week steady to 3.00 higher, but as numbers increased, the market quickly turned 2.00-6.00 lower. Slaughter bulls sold mostly 1.00-4.00 lower. Rains moved thru the area again and much of the state enjoyed temps in the 80's all week. Summer is returning going into the weekend as we are quickly reminded August has just begun. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (87% Cows, 13% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (6% Stock Cows, 70% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 20% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;220;220;197.00;197.00
4;222-245;228;179.00-182.50;179.94;Unweaned
12;255-285;271;182.00-218.00;201.40
1;270;270;177.00;177.00;Unweaned
25;300-345;319;174.00-200.00;183.55
7;340-347;346;170.00-188.00;185.47;Unweaned
136;350-399;376;158.00-195.50;179.46
27;370-371;371;190.00-193.00;190.89;ThinFleshed
5;355-397;388;150.00-180.00;156.50;Unweaned
177;400-447;429;160.00-186.00;174.67
6;437-448;444;176.00;176.00;Unweaned
276;450-499;477;159.00-178.00;165.51
2;480;480;150.00;150.00;Fleshy
54;454-484;457;167.00-176.00;175.12;ThinFleshed
31;462-492;477;162.50-174.00;171.56;Unweaned
458;500-548;522;152.00-177.00;160.76
57;512-539;531;155.00-167.00;164.77;Unweaned
444;550-597;569;142.00-164.00;155.23
3;573;573;145.00;145.00;Fleshy
22;571;571;163.00;163.00;ThinFleshed
22;588-593;589;140.50-156.00;153.42;Unweaned
609;600-649;620;133.00-161.50;153.46
2;638;638;135.00;135.00;Fleshy
63;609-641;622;144.00-148.00;146.60;Unweaned
528;650-698;676;130.00-157.00;148.99
15;655;655;157.50;157.50;ThinFleshed
16;652-694;666;140.00-146.00;142.97;Unweaned
714;700-746;721;131.00-151.75;146.32
9;710;710;156.00;156.00;Fancy
64;700-748;724;127.00-141.00;137.76;Unweaned
1045;752-797;778;129.00-146.25;141.37
1094;800-848;823;120.00-142.00;138.42
521;850-899;874;118.00-141.50;134.81
10;856;856;147.00;147.00;ThinFleshed
430;900-942;923;125.00-134.00;129.94
249;950-993;957;124.00-129.50;127.73
155;1001-1040;1015;117.00-126.10;123.79
217;1053-1086;1059;113.75-121.75;119.96