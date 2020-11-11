Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/30/2020 - 11/5/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

10/26/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 21,534 8,256 43,774

Feeder Cattle: 18,624(86.5%) 6,422(77.8%) 39,558(90.4%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,883(8.7%) 1,105(13.4%) 2,577(5.9%)

Replacement Cattle: 1,027(4.8%) 729(8.8%) 1,639(3.7%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,910 cows and bulls sold with 65 percent going to packers; Last week: 1,834 head sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last Year: 4,064 head sold with 63 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold 8.00-12.00 higher. Feeder heifers 7.00-12.00 higher. Steer calves mostly 3.00-8.00 higher with instances of 10.00-15.00 higher and heifer calves mostly 4.00-12.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle and calves. Auction numbers were lighter again this week as muddy conditions remain from last weeks ice storm that moved across the state. Slaughter cows steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 7.00 higher on light receipts. Packer demand good. Supply included: 86% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 41% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (17% Stock Cows, 70% Bred Cows, 7% Bred Heifers, 6% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;275-289;286;170.00-175.00;174.04

43;300-345;325;165.00-209.00;182.27

6;328;328;184.00;184.00;ThinFleshed

23;300-339;337;165.00;165.00;Unweaned

126;350-399;380;158.00-209.00;173.51

6;355-361;360;172.00-175.00;172.49;ThinFleshed

2;370;370;148.00;148.00;Unweaned

238;400-448;424;156.00-180.50;168.30

16;443;443;181.00;181.00;ThinFleshed

32;407-446;427;154.00-166.50;159.29;Unweaned

341;450-499;472;154.00-175.35;166.89

9;454-457;455;167.00-172.00;169.88;ThinFleshed

37;463-495;478;142.00-151.00;149.70;Unweaned

528;500-548;529;143.00-165.00;154.69

5;548;548;147.00;147.00;Fleshy

170;516-545;528;136.00-157.00;149.42;Unweaned

352;550-598;574;133.00-157.00;146.39

23;585-596;589;132.00-137.00;135.59;Fleshy

30;557-598;589;147.00-151.00;147.50;ThinFleshed

157;554-595;570;130.50-151.00;139.36;Unweaned

387;600-648;629;125.00-145.00;136.48

17;623-629;625;125.50-128.00;126.54;Fleshy

18;602-644;627;138.00-143.50;142.66;ThinFleshed

171;600-634;620;128.00-143.00;134.27;Unweaned

294;650-698;676;125.00-143.00;133.16

5;654;654;130.50;130.50;Fleshy

253;650-695;674;120.00-136.00;127.21;Unweaned

513;700-745;720;116.00-140.00;134.38

10;712;712;129.00;129.00;Fleshy

79;700-733;719;117.00-132.00;126.14;Unweaned

394;750-797;776;117.00-141.00;134.03

5;762;762;123.00;123.00;Fleshy

32;759-798;776;120.00-126.00;122.57;Unweaned

234;800-847;819;120.00-145.75;136.90

91;828-844;842;142.75-146.00;143.35;Fancy

9;833;833;129.00;129.00;Full

3;810;810;123.00;123.00;Unweaned

251;852-887;867;125.00-142.50;134.49

112;900-949;916;120.00-141.00;131.07

34;931;931;137.00;137.00;Fancy

6;927;927;105.50;105.50;Fleshy

81;955-999;979;118.00-136.50;131.38

17;1013-1046;1036;118.00-120.00;118.58

4;1060;1060;117.00;117.00

