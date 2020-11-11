Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/30/2020 - 11/5/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
10/26/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 21,534 8,256 43,774
Feeder Cattle: 18,624(86.5%) 6,422(77.8%) 39,558(90.4%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,883(8.7%) 1,105(13.4%) 2,577(5.9%)
Replacement Cattle: 1,027(4.8%) 729(8.8%) 1,639(3.7%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,910 cows and bulls sold with 65 percent going to packers; Last week: 1,834 head sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last Year: 4,064 head sold with 63 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold 8.00-12.00 higher. Feeder heifers 7.00-12.00 higher. Steer calves mostly 3.00-8.00 higher with instances of 10.00-15.00 higher and heifer calves mostly 4.00-12.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle and calves. Auction numbers were lighter again this week as muddy conditions remain from last weeks ice storm that moved across the state. Slaughter cows steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 7.00 higher on light receipts. Packer demand good. Supply included: 86% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 41% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (17% Stock Cows, 70% Bred Cows, 7% Bred Heifers, 6% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;275-289;286;170.00-175.00;174.04
43;300-345;325;165.00-209.00;182.27
6;328;328;184.00;184.00;ThinFleshed
23;300-339;337;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
126;350-399;380;158.00-209.00;173.51
6;355-361;360;172.00-175.00;172.49;ThinFleshed
2;370;370;148.00;148.00;Unweaned
238;400-448;424;156.00-180.50;168.30
16;443;443;181.00;181.00;ThinFleshed
32;407-446;427;154.00-166.50;159.29;Unweaned
341;450-499;472;154.00-175.35;166.89
9;454-457;455;167.00-172.00;169.88;ThinFleshed
37;463-495;478;142.00-151.00;149.70;Unweaned
528;500-548;529;143.00-165.00;154.69
5;548;548;147.00;147.00;Fleshy
170;516-545;528;136.00-157.00;149.42;Unweaned
352;550-598;574;133.00-157.00;146.39
23;585-596;589;132.00-137.00;135.59;Fleshy
30;557-598;589;147.00-151.00;147.50;ThinFleshed
157;554-595;570;130.50-151.00;139.36;Unweaned
387;600-648;629;125.00-145.00;136.48
17;623-629;625;125.50-128.00;126.54;Fleshy
18;602-644;627;138.00-143.50;142.66;ThinFleshed
171;600-634;620;128.00-143.00;134.27;Unweaned
294;650-698;676;125.00-143.00;133.16
5;654;654;130.50;130.50;Fleshy
253;650-695;674;120.00-136.00;127.21;Unweaned
513;700-745;720;116.00-140.00;134.38
10;712;712;129.00;129.00;Fleshy
79;700-733;719;117.00-132.00;126.14;Unweaned
394;750-797;776;117.00-141.00;134.03
5;762;762;123.00;123.00;Fleshy
32;759-798;776;120.00-126.00;122.57;Unweaned
234;800-847;819;120.00-145.75;136.90
91;828-844;842;142.75-146.00;143.35;Fancy
9;833;833;129.00;129.00;Full
3;810;810;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
251;852-887;867;125.00-142.50;134.49
112;900-949;916;120.00-141.00;131.07
34;931;931;137.00;137.00;Fancy
6;927;927;105.50;105.50;Fleshy
81;955-999;979;118.00-136.50;131.38
17;1013-1046;1036;118.00-120.00;118.58
4;1060;1060;117.00;117.00