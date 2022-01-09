Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,142 cows and bulls sold with 73 percent going to packers; Last sale: 4,700 head sold with 64 percent going to packers; Last Year: 2,506 head sold with 68 percent going to packers.
Compared to the last report 12/17/2021: Feeder steers steady to 5.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Steer calves under 500 lbs. 4.00-8.00 lower; over 500 lbs. 2.00-5.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for calves. Weather remains very dry and most all of the state is in some stage of drought conditions. More calves would have moved to market due to dry conditions, however extreme cold and some snow moved thru the state reducing receipts at most sales. Calf prices remain relatively strong as feeder futures down the road hold strong. Several nice loads of cattle on offer at area sales this week. Slaughter cows sold unevenly steady. Slaughter bulls 1.00-2.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Demand good for replacement cows. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 38% Heifers, 4% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 8% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (78% Bred Cows, 0% Bred Heifers, 21% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 55%.