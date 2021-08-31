Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/30/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/23/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,521 5,186 9,416
Feeder Cattle: 7,521(100.0%) 5,186(100.0%) 9,416(100.0%)
Special Note: ***The Oklahoma National Stockyards will be closed next week 09/6-7/2021 for the Labor Day Holiday. ***
*** Close ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers unevenly steady. Steer calves 5.00 - 8.00 higher. Heifer calves 1.00 - 2.00 lower. Demand
moderate to good. Quality mostly average but flesh conditions in buyers favor with many in medium to thin flesh conditions. Weigh-ups
showing the complete range of gaunt to full. Weather continues hot and dry with very little rain in the forecast. Supply included: 100%
Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 2% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 2% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;334;334;205.00;205.00
33;353-380;358;183.00-214.00;194.91
90;454-489;471;170.50-186.00;175.25
121;506-528;511;175.00-188.50;178.52
10;537;537;167.50;167.50;Unweaned
138;551-595;572;170.00-184.00;176.16
316;605-643;621;157.00-170.00;162.93
22;608;608;177.50;177.50;Thin;Fleshed
38;609-616;610;153.00-154.75;154.47;Unweaned
232;654-699;673;155.00-170.50;160.94
72;690;690;171.85;171.85;ThinFleshed
54;672-682;678;145.00-160.00;151.04;Unweaned
294;703-746;721;155.75-166.50;160.20
415;754-795;774;150.50-163.00;159.75
289;800-847;816;150.00-158.75;156.33
201;854-891;865;145.50-154.00;150.29
17;929-948;933;136.00-142.50;140.95
75;963-970;968;139.00-140.00;139.72
69;1025-1033;1027;135.50-139.50;136.72
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
72;406-442;425;170.00-180.00;174.40
22;489-498;493;156.00-174.00;166.88
121;515-543;524;155.00-170.50;164.30
53;556-596;583;158.50-163.00;160.69
138;601-641;613;150.00-165.00;155.59
81;677-696;685;146.00-158.00;152.37
81;723-738;727;146.00-150.00;147.37
18;823;823;140.00-146.00;144.67
12;866-880;871;136.00-139.00;137.01
106;1019;1019;133.00;133.00
46;1131;1131;127.25;127.25
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;415-444;434;140.00-148.00;142.73
3;487;487;154.00;154.00
52;520-549;543;132.00-149.00;144.91
22;550-558;552;141.00-146.00;144.13
50;638;638;146.00;146.00
5;690;690;144.00;144.00
27;712-737;725;111.00-144.00;132.77
29;756-768;762;117.00-158.00;147.01
6;816;816;138.00;138.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;586;586;137.50;137.50
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
96;352;352;70.00-95.00;82.50
5;496;496;117.00;117.00
15;544;544;80.00;80.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;368;368;175.00;175.00
43;408-422;421;156.00;156.00
119;450-498;475;150.00-163.00;155.14
265;510-548;529;146.00-159.75;152.61
229;560-599;581;148.00-161.00;154.22
179;603-646;614;147.00-158.50;154.22
486;652-698;669;148.00-157.00;154.70
20;654;654;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
226;705-749;719;144.00-156.00;149.88
60;755-796;772;137.00-149.50;144.60
71;801-819;813;137.00-148.50;143.81
64;852-856;854;138.50-142.50;139.86
8;898;898;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
9;1068;1068;115.00;115.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
27;360-385;373;150.00;150.00
22;403-437;428;145.00-149.00;146.03
65;452-492;466;144.00-153.50;148.77
45;500-542;520;141.00-145.00;142.69
145;552-595;579;141.00-156.00;145.55
6;556;556;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
64;605-649;619;140.00-154.00;143.55
27;656-679;665;135.50-140.00;137.03
22;708-749;729;136.00-139.00;137.46
18;770-799;781;134.00-135.50;134.60
18;815-839;824;125.00-133.00;128.17
30;897;897;124.00;124.00
10;977;977;114.00;114.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
31;350-365;353;122.00-130.00;123.60
11;449;449;132.00;132.00
14;514-516;515;130.00-134.00;132.00
19;578-586;582;110.00-140.00;124.11
19;674;674;121.00;121.00
26;773;773;120.00;120.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;529;529;131.50;131.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;343;343;165.00;165.00
3;407;407;169.00;169.00
25;467-493;479;165.00-182.00;173.61
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
27;379;379;136.00;136.00
12;428;428;154.00;154.00
10;459;459;56.00;56.00
13;650-698;661;130.00-131.00;130.76
DAIRY HEIFERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;353;353;39.00;39.00