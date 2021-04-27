Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/26/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
4/19/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,200 7,752 10,151
Feeder Cattle: 6,200(100.0%) 7,752(100.0%) 10,151(100.0%)
*** Close ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 lower. Feeder heifers 4.00 - 6.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves lightly tested and few sales 6.00 - 9.00 lower. Demand moderate, despite much higher corn prices. Quality average to mostly attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 44% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 76%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;333;333;160.00;160.00
6;388;388;164.00;164.00
3;425;425;158.00;158.00
46;454-497;480;165.00-181.00;172.90
142;506-537;521;157.50-172.00;167.50
115;554-583;572;146.00-163.50;154.35
9;581;581;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
144;606-649;630;143.50-157.00;148.33
233;654-693;677;140.00-149.00;144.21
289;700-735;711;140.50-150.00;144.82
272;750-797;776;129.00-139.75;134.95
268;801-849;825;124.00-135.50;130.99
678;851-896;872;120.00-131.00;127.11
92;906-947;926;118.00-125.00;123.16
72;952;952;123.50;123.50
105;1002-1014;1008;118.00-122.00;119.06
13;1071;1071;114.50;114.50
5;1156;1156;114.50;114.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;416;416;153.00;153.00
67;455-499;489;125.00-162.00;154.41
50;523-547;538;148.00-149.00;148.19
71;572-596;591;115.00-146.00;137.18
59;604-636;617;133.50-146.00;137.36
18;657-666;662;130.00-139.00;134.47
62;701-736;717;119.00-139.00;134.41
29;825-829;826;117.00-130.00;126.52
16;902-906;904;108.00-120.00;114.76
8;1078;1078;110.00;110.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;606;606;100.00;100.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;302;302;155.00;155.00
18;402;402;169.00;169.00
115;453-498;473;148.00-160.00;155.61
97;501-547;518;140.00-158.00;143.78
170;551-586;574;135.00-147.00;139.28
31;584;584;159.00;159.00;Fancy
378;600-645;627;130.00-140.00;136.71
198;657-688;674;122.00-132.50;127.96
364;710-745;726;119.00-131.25;126.53
289;751-788;767;117.50-125.00;121.40
117;808-835;820;112.50-121.25;118.10
105;851-891;875;112.00-118.00;116.49
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;401;401;146.00;146.00
10;479;479;147.00;147.00
79;511-548;534;130.00-136.00;133.03
129;561-596;578;110.00-140.50;132.67
16;609-638;616;128.00-133.00;129.16
54;653-673;666;123.00-128.00;125.76
18;703;703;121.00;121.00
16;788-789;789;106.50-122.00;113.28
56;804-845;831;110.00-118.75;115.35
4;864;864;106.50;106.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;516;516;135.00;135.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;387;387;158.00;158.00
5;435;435;145.00;145.00
22;517-543;523;147.00-149.00;147.47
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;573;573;137.00;137.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;795;795;105.00;105.00