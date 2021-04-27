Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/26/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

4/19/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 6,200 7,752 10,151

Feeder Cattle: 6,200(100.0%) 7,752(100.0%) 10,151(100.0%)

*** Close ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 lower. Feeder heifers 4.00 - 6.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves lightly tested and few sales 6.00 - 9.00 lower. Demand moderate, despite much higher corn prices. Quality average to mostly attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 44% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 76%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;333;333;160.00;160.00

6;388;388;164.00;164.00

3;425;425;158.00;158.00

46;454-497;480;165.00-181.00;172.90

142;506-537;521;157.50-172.00;167.50

115;554-583;572;146.00-163.50;154.35

9;581;581;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

144;606-649;630;143.50-157.00;148.33

233;654-693;677;140.00-149.00;144.21

289;700-735;711;140.50-150.00;144.82

272;750-797;776;129.00-139.75;134.95

268;801-849;825;124.00-135.50;130.99

678;851-896;872;120.00-131.00;127.11

92;906-947;926;118.00-125.00;123.16

72;952;952;123.50;123.50

105;1002-1014;1008;118.00-122.00;119.06

13;1071;1071;114.50;114.50

5;1156;1156;114.50;114.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;416;416;153.00;153.00

67;455-499;489;125.00-162.00;154.41

50;523-547;538;148.00-149.00;148.19

71;572-596;591;115.00-146.00;137.18

59;604-636;617;133.50-146.00;137.36

18;657-666;662;130.00-139.00;134.47

62;701-736;717;119.00-139.00;134.41

29;825-829;826;117.00-130.00;126.52

16;902-906;904;108.00-120.00;114.76

8;1078;1078;110.00;110.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;606;606;100.00;100.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;302;302;155.00;155.00

18;402;402;169.00;169.00

115;453-498;473;148.00-160.00;155.61

97;501-547;518;140.00-158.00;143.78

170;551-586;574;135.00-147.00;139.28

31;584;584;159.00;159.00;Fancy

378;600-645;627;130.00-140.00;136.71

198;657-688;674;122.00-132.50;127.96

364;710-745;726;119.00-131.25;126.53

289;751-788;767;117.50-125.00;121.40

117;808-835;820;112.50-121.25;118.10

105;851-891;875;112.00-118.00;116.49

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;401;401;146.00;146.00

10;479;479;147.00;147.00

79;511-548;534;130.00-136.00;133.03

129;561-596;578;110.00-140.50;132.67

16;609-638;616;128.00-133.00;129.16

54;653-673;666;123.00-128.00;125.76

18;703;703;121.00;121.00

16;788-789;789;106.50-122.00;113.28

56;804-845;831;110.00-118.75;115.35

4;864;864;106.50;106.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;516;516;135.00;135.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;387;387;158.00;158.00

5;435;435;145.00;145.00

22;517-543;523;147.00-149.00;147.47

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;573;573;137.00;137.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;795;795;105.00;105.00