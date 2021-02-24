Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/14/2021 - 2/20/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
2/8/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 664 13,675 37,336
Feeder Cattle: 664(100.0%) 13,083(95.7%) 35,329(94.6%)
Slaughter Cattle: 0(0.0%) 351(2.6%) 1,389(3.7%)
Replacement Cattle: 0(0.0%) 241(1.8%) 618(1.7%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 0 cows and bulls sold with 0 percent going to packers; Last Week: 619 head sold with 57 percent going to packers; Last Year: 2,190 head sold with 63 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 1 auction: Woodward. All other feeder cattle auctions were canceled for the week. Feeder cattle and calves not well tested with very light receipts. A heavy snow storm moved across the state over the weekend and into the week. This storm brought snow, ice, and dangerous wind chills forcing auctions to cancel their sales. Much warmer weather is expected to arrive next week. Slaughter cows and bulls not tested this week as all auctions were canceled. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 39% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 81%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;350-367;355;150.00-186.00;171.39
6;423;423;175.00;175.00
6;456-487;475;155.00-167.00;160.04
15;523-535;532;145.00-165.00;159.75
13;555-589;584;145.00-158.50;156.53
22;610-615;612;144.00-156.50;151.51
17;703;703;135.00;135.00
48;783;783;134.60;134.60
25;837;837;134.00;134.00
60;860;860;137.50;137.50
65;902;902;133.00;133.00
81;958;958;125.00;125.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;409-435;426;157.00-163.00;159.06
17;455-495;485;148.00-151.00;149.62
18;515-529;524;146.00-147.00;146.62
12;551-562;559;129.00-133.50;132.39
13;629;629;132.00;132.00
67;795;795;123.50;123.50
70;836-846;837;120.50-124.60;124.36
14;904;904;114.00;114.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;527;527;128.00;128.00