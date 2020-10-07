Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/25/2020 - 10/1/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

9/21/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 26,028 28,834 29,516

Feeder Cattle: 22,857(87.8%) 25,024(86.8%) 27,190(92.1%)

Slaughter Cattle: 2,065(7.9%) 1,944(6.7%) 1,311(4.4%)

Replacement Cattle: 1,106(4.2%) 1,866(6.5%) 1,015(3.4%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,171 cows and bulls sold with 66 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,910 head sold with 67 percent going to packers; Last Year: 2,906 head sold with 63 percent going to packers

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold 1.00-4.00 higher. Feeder heifers mixed on the week but mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Calf trends were mixed this week but number of days weaned played an important role in the value. Long weaned calves traded higher and short weaned, fleshy calves sold lower. Fall is upon us and temperatures have cooled into the 40's at night, however the 7 day forecast has temps moving back to the mid to upper 80's. These wide swings prove tough on the health of a newly weaned calf. Wheat planting is in full swing across the state and some wheat has already emerged. Slaughter cows 2.00-8.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00-6.00 lower. Packer demand light to moderate as fall culling season has begun. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 40% Heifers, 8% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (6% Stock Cows, 82% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 53%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;220-222;222;190.00-200.00;197.52

77;300-349;328;167.00-197.00;181.76

18;335;335;138.00;138.00;Fleshy

12;310-344;341;198.00-208.00;198.76;ThinFleshed

2;330;330;186.00;186.00;Unweaned

82;350-396;382;168.50-196.00;176.23

12;350-378;369;166.00-179.00;172.83;Unweaned

240;400-449;426;152.00-181.00;170.02

10;412;412;170.00;170.00;Unweaned

175;450-495;472;149.00-177.00;161.89

17;461;461;150.00;150.00;Fleshy

8;453;453;166.00;166.00;ThinFleshed

44;458-494;475;152.00-159.00;154.79;Unweaned

286;500-549;526;142.00-169.00;153.35

12;505;505;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed

116;501-548;519;135.00-163.00;146.48;Unweaned

296;550-598;578;134.00-154.50;143.06

14;565-583;569;151.00-155.00;151.88;ThinFleshed

149;552-597;575;125.00-143.00;135.80;Unweaned

216;600-648;625;129.00-147.50;138.74

59;625-641;633;147.00-156.00;149.90;ThinFleshed

102;601-640;618;127.50-140.00;133.78;Unweaned

536;650-698;663;123.00-155.00;141.79

42;660-663;662;153.00-157.00;156.24;ThinFleshed

196;653-698;683;125.00-136.00;130.98;Unweaned

620;700-748;730;124.00-146.00;141.18

41;711-730;719;126.00-134.50;129.31;Unweaned

592;750-797;776;127.00-149.00;140.45

8;763-775;771;127.00-131.00;128.49;Unweaned

450;800-845;822;119.50-145.50;141.36

53;800-846;806;112.00-124.50;121.98;Unweaned

333;850-896;867;123.00-144.50;138.15

7;868;868;115.50;115.50;Unweaned

138;902-937;914;124.50-143.00;131.11

98;921;921;141.75;141.75;Fancy

214;950-984;961;123.00-138.25;134.78

7;1043;1043;117.00;117.00

100;1041;1041;130.00;130.00;Fancy

5;1084;1084;120.00;120.00

39;1112-1113;1112;115.00-122.00;116.44

