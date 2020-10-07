Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/25/2020 - 10/1/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
9/21/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 26,028 28,834 29,516
Feeder Cattle: 22,857(87.8%) 25,024(86.8%) 27,190(92.1%)
Slaughter Cattle: 2,065(7.9%) 1,944(6.7%) 1,311(4.4%)
Replacement Cattle: 1,106(4.2%) 1,866(6.5%) 1,015(3.4%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,171 cows and bulls sold with 66 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,910 head sold with 67 percent going to packers; Last Year: 2,906 head sold with 63 percent going to packers
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold 1.00-4.00 higher. Feeder heifers mixed on the week but mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Calf trends were mixed this week but number of days weaned played an important role in the value. Long weaned calves traded higher and short weaned, fleshy calves sold lower. Fall is upon us and temperatures have cooled into the 40's at night, however the 7 day forecast has temps moving back to the mid to upper 80's. These wide swings prove tough on the health of a newly weaned calf. Wheat planting is in full swing across the state and some wheat has already emerged. Slaughter cows 2.00-8.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00-6.00 lower. Packer demand light to moderate as fall culling season has begun. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 40% Heifers, 8% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (6% Stock Cows, 82% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 53%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;220-222;222;190.00-200.00;197.52
77;300-349;328;167.00-197.00;181.76
18;335;335;138.00;138.00;Fleshy
12;310-344;341;198.00-208.00;198.76;ThinFleshed
2;330;330;186.00;186.00;Unweaned
82;350-396;382;168.50-196.00;176.23
12;350-378;369;166.00-179.00;172.83;Unweaned
240;400-449;426;152.00-181.00;170.02
10;412;412;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
175;450-495;472;149.00-177.00;161.89
17;461;461;150.00;150.00;Fleshy
8;453;453;166.00;166.00;ThinFleshed
44;458-494;475;152.00-159.00;154.79;Unweaned
286;500-549;526;142.00-169.00;153.35
12;505;505;160.00;160.00;ThinFleshed
116;501-548;519;135.00-163.00;146.48;Unweaned
296;550-598;578;134.00-154.50;143.06
14;565-583;569;151.00-155.00;151.88;ThinFleshed
149;552-597;575;125.00-143.00;135.80;Unweaned
216;600-648;625;129.00-147.50;138.74
59;625-641;633;147.00-156.00;149.90;ThinFleshed
102;601-640;618;127.50-140.00;133.78;Unweaned
536;650-698;663;123.00-155.00;141.79
42;660-663;662;153.00-157.00;156.24;ThinFleshed
196;653-698;683;125.00-136.00;130.98;Unweaned
620;700-748;730;124.00-146.00;141.18
41;711-730;719;126.00-134.50;129.31;Unweaned
592;750-797;776;127.00-149.00;140.45
8;763-775;771;127.00-131.00;128.49;Unweaned
450;800-845;822;119.50-145.50;141.36
53;800-846;806;112.00-124.50;121.98;Unweaned
333;850-896;867;123.00-144.50;138.15
7;868;868;115.50;115.50;Unweaned
138;902-937;914;124.50-143.00;131.11
98;921;921;141.75;141.75;Fancy
214;950-984;961;123.00-138.25;134.78
7;1043;1043;117.00;117.00
100;1041;1041;130.00;130.00;Fancy
5;1084;1084;120.00;120.00
39;1112-1113;1112;115.00-122.00;116.44