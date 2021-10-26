Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/25/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
10/18/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,500 6,290 3,092
Feeder Cattle: 8,500(100.0%) 6,290(100.0%) 3,092(100.0%)
***Close ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers 2.00 - 4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Cattle futures higher today following a bullish Cattle on Feed Report Friday. Steer calves 5.00 - 7.00 higher. Heifer calves 2.00 - 5.00 higher. Demand very good for calves under 500 lbs.; moderate for other weights. In most cases, un-weaned calves continue to see the typical big discounts from their weaned counterparts. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 44% Heifers, 5% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
9;272;272;201.00;201.00
8;313;313;187.00;187.00;Unweaned
49;358-389;371;191.00-214.00;197.81
148;400-441;425;185.00-200.00;193.09
10;440;440;183.00;183.00;Unweaned
132;457-492;471;175.00-187.00;181.62
12;489;489;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
97;502-529;520;164.00-173.00;167.86
100;505-531;516;156.00-170.00;164.38;Unweaned
203;552-598;571;157.00-173.00;167.15
11;560;560;177.00;177.00;Thin;Fleshed
119;553-591;581;148.00-167.00;155.29;Unweaned
329;602-649;632;150.00-163.00;157.30
151;611-647;621;139.00-155.00;148.71;Unweaned
257;654-699;675;150.00-162.00;156.44
79;658-688;674;143.50-158.00;146.50;Unweaned
330;702-743;719;152.00-158.00;155.18
6;732;732;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
323;754-796;769;151.00-161.00;156.12
119;807-849;830;146.00-160.00;154.63
29;868-870;869;149.00-154.00;152.10
44;901-905;903;139.00-146.50;143.25
5;1057;1057;128.00;128.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
12;324-337;329;160.00-175.00;170.82
3;307;307;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
54;353-395;362;160.00-189.00;181.10
7;361;361;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
86;400-441;431;159.00-180.00;170.04
12;446;446;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
40;451-495;467;156.00-166.00;164.43
99;507-547;522;145.00-163.50;157.22
13;543;543;148.00;148.00;Unweaned
153;556-598;577;150.00-160.00;154.88
5;553;553;158.00;158.00;ThinFleshed
8;573;573;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
75;600-616;608;137.00-148.00;143.20
18;604-624;614;130.00-147.00;138.64;Unweaned
41;662-695;685;140.00-153.00;150.46
97;678-688;684;127.00-140.50;133.37;Unweaned
32;730-740;732;148.00-154.00;152.67
16;729;729;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed
8;713;713;130.50;130.50;Unweaned
19;757-779;765;130.00-150.00;139.96
7;790;790;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
16;816;816;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed
15;930;930;137.00;137.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
14;439-449;445;131.00-148.00;138.19
64;552-593;575;114.00-135.00;126.50
18;641;641;110.00;110.00
10;625;625;117.00;117.00;Unweaned
19;654-678;665;114.00-128.00;120.76
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
15;285;285;159.00;159.00
9;303;303;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
44;375-396;391;161.00-174.00;170.23
8;392;392;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
73;413-447;433;156.00-168.00;159.78
159;451-492;465;145.00-159.00;153.77
23;483;483;138.00;138.00;Unweaned
115;508-540;521;142.00-156.00;151.71
107;514-540;530;122.00-135.50;131.73;Unweaned
295;553-599;584;133.50-147.00;142.43
143;553-598;571;130.00-140.50;136.23;Unweaned
135;602-645;614;142.00-154.00;148.99
95;617-648;629;128.00-138.50;133.58;Unweaned
303;652-691;674;141.00-152.00;147.33
20;662-682;672;130.00-137.00;132.84;Unweaned
133;706-746;726;141.50-150.00;148.06
15;708;708;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
117;750-798;776;138.00-148.00;144.52
63;813-843;822;137.00-146.00;143.74
15;862-872;864;139.00-144.00;140.01
10;904;904;136.50;136.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
5;259;259;163.00;163.00
18;326-338;329;142.00-156.00;152.80
60;371-389;380;154.00-158.00;156.17
88;400-447;435;140.00-156.00;147.09
9;425;425;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
143;459-499;487;130.00-151.00;140.30
32;498;498;137.00;137.00;Fleshy
84;454-498;470;125.00-136.00;129.18;Unweaned
94;500-543;517;125.00-141.00;134.78
96;505-545;524;120.00-130.00;126.66;Unweaned
110;550-591;564;124.00-144.00;139.33
34;575-583;579;126.00-129.00;127.67;Unweaned
73;601-646;623;130.00-140.00;135.50
19;604-620;610;116.00-120.00;117.50;Unweaned
24;658-692;681;135.00-136.00;135.50
7;685;685;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
30;716;716;119.00;119.00;Unweaned
30;829-848;840;110.00-135.00;119.86
5;863;863;134.00;134.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
5;387;387;120.00;120.00
3;427;427;126.00;126.00
40;454-485;471;129.00-145.00;136.37
9;494;494;119.00;119.00;Unweaned
7;519;519;118.00;118.00;Unweaned
9;568;568;121.00;121.00
19;624;624;144.50;144.50;ThinFleshed
21;668;668;116.00;116.00
16;700;700;130.00;130.00
11;804;804;110.00;110.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
19;351-388;367;160.00-175.00;165.82
4;385;385;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
10;410;410;179.00;179.00
42;458-487;470;156.00-168.00;162.96
13;522-523;522;147.00-149.00;148.08
63;517-542;527;142.00-156.00;148.60;Unweaned
5;571;571;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
9;631-640;636;126.00-129.50;127.96;Unweaned
11;680;680;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
10;722;722;123.00;123.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
5;480;480;135.00;135.00
20;501-541;526;138.00-148.00;143.96
35;551-589;579;134.00-135.00;134.19;Unweaned
13;619-629;625;120.00-130.00;123.81
10;652;652;132.00;132.00
6;659;659;132.50;132.50;Unweaned
11;777;777;121.00;121.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
22;670-672;671;122.00-125.00;123.09
8;761;761;123.50;123.50