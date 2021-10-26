Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/25/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

10/18/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 8,500 6,290 3,092

Feeder Cattle: 8,500(100.0%) 6,290(100.0%) 3,092(100.0%)

***Close ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers 2.00 - 4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Cattle futures higher today following a bullish Cattle on Feed Report Friday. Steer calves 5.00 - 7.00 higher. Heifer calves 2.00 - 5.00 higher. Demand very good for calves under 500 lbs.; moderate for other weights. In most cases, un-weaned calves continue to see the typical big discounts from their weaned counterparts. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 44% Heifers, 5% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

9;272;272;201.00;201.00

8;313;313;187.00;187.00;Unweaned

49;358-389;371;191.00-214.00;197.81

148;400-441;425;185.00-200.00;193.09

10;440;440;183.00;183.00;Unweaned

132;457-492;471;175.00-187.00;181.62

12;489;489;165.00;165.00;Unweaned

97;502-529;520;164.00-173.00;167.86

100;505-531;516;156.00-170.00;164.38;Unweaned

203;552-598;571;157.00-173.00;167.15

11;560;560;177.00;177.00;Thin;Fleshed

119;553-591;581;148.00-167.00;155.29;Unweaned

329;602-649;632;150.00-163.00;157.30

151;611-647;621;139.00-155.00;148.71;Unweaned

257;654-699;675;150.00-162.00;156.44

79;658-688;674;143.50-158.00;146.50;Unweaned

330;702-743;719;152.00-158.00;155.18

6;732;732;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

323;754-796;769;151.00-161.00;156.12

119;807-849;830;146.00-160.00;154.63

29;868-870;869;149.00-154.00;152.10

44;901-905;903;139.00-146.50;143.25

5;1057;1057;128.00;128.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

12;324-337;329;160.00-175.00;170.82

3;307;307;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

54;353-395;362;160.00-189.00;181.10

7;361;361;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

86;400-441;431;159.00-180.00;170.04

12;446;446;146.00;146.00;Unweaned

40;451-495;467;156.00-166.00;164.43

99;507-547;522;145.00-163.50;157.22

13;543;543;148.00;148.00;Unweaned

153;556-598;577;150.00-160.00;154.88

5;553;553;158.00;158.00;ThinFleshed

8;573;573;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

75;600-616;608;137.00-148.00;143.20

18;604-624;614;130.00-147.00;138.64;Unweaned

41;662-695;685;140.00-153.00;150.46

97;678-688;684;127.00-140.50;133.37;Unweaned

32;730-740;732;148.00-154.00;152.67

16;729;729;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed

8;713;713;130.50;130.50;Unweaned

19;757-779;765;130.00-150.00;139.96

7;790;790;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

16;816;816;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed

15;930;930;137.00;137.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

14;439-449;445;131.00-148.00;138.19

64;552-593;575;114.00-135.00;126.50

18;641;641;110.00;110.00

10;625;625;117.00;117.00;Unweaned

19;654-678;665;114.00-128.00;120.76

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

15;285;285;159.00;159.00

9;303;303;154.00;154.00;Unweaned

44;375-396;391;161.00-174.00;170.23

8;392;392;159.00;159.00;Unweaned

73;413-447;433;156.00-168.00;159.78

159;451-492;465;145.00-159.00;153.77

23;483;483;138.00;138.00;Unweaned

115;508-540;521;142.00-156.00;151.71

107;514-540;530;122.00-135.50;131.73;Unweaned

295;553-599;584;133.50-147.00;142.43

143;553-598;571;130.00-140.50;136.23;Unweaned

135;602-645;614;142.00-154.00;148.99

95;617-648;629;128.00-138.50;133.58;Unweaned

303;652-691;674;141.00-152.00;147.33

20;662-682;672;130.00-137.00;132.84;Unweaned

133;706-746;726;141.50-150.00;148.06

15;708;708;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

117;750-798;776;138.00-148.00;144.52

63;813-843;822;137.00-146.00;143.74

15;862-872;864;139.00-144.00;140.01

10;904;904;136.50;136.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5;259;259;163.00;163.00

18;326-338;329;142.00-156.00;152.80

60;371-389;380;154.00-158.00;156.17

88;400-447;435;140.00-156.00;147.09

9;425;425;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

143;459-499;487;130.00-151.00;140.30

32;498;498;137.00;137.00;Fleshy

84;454-498;470;125.00-136.00;129.18;Unweaned

94;500-543;517;125.00-141.00;134.78

96;505-545;524;120.00-130.00;126.66;Unweaned

110;550-591;564;124.00-144.00;139.33

34;575-583;579;126.00-129.00;127.67;Unweaned

73;601-646;623;130.00-140.00;135.50

19;604-620;610;116.00-120.00;117.50;Unweaned

24;658-692;681;135.00-136.00;135.50

7;685;685;124.00;124.00;Unweaned

30;716;716;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

30;829-848;840;110.00-135.00;119.86

5;863;863;134.00;134.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5;387;387;120.00;120.00

3;427;427;126.00;126.00

40;454-485;471;129.00-145.00;136.37

9;494;494;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

7;519;519;118.00;118.00;Unweaned

9;568;568;121.00;121.00

19;624;624;144.50;144.50;ThinFleshed

21;668;668;116.00;116.00

16;700;700;130.00;130.00

11;804;804;110.00;110.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

19;351-388;367;160.00-175.00;165.82

4;385;385;154.00;154.00;Unweaned

10;410;410;179.00;179.00

42;458-487;470;156.00-168.00;162.96

13;522-523;522;147.00-149.00;148.08

63;517-542;527;142.00-156.00;148.60;Unweaned

5;571;571;155.00;155.00;Unweaned

9;631-640;636;126.00-129.50;127.96;Unweaned

11;680;680;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

10;722;722;123.00;123.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5;480;480;135.00;135.00

20;501-541;526;138.00-148.00;143.96

35;551-589;579;134.00-135.00;134.19;Unweaned

13;619-629;625;120.00-130.00;123.81

10;652;652;132.00;132.00

6;659;659;132.50;132.50;Unweaned

11;777;777;121.00;121.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

22;670-672;671;122.00-125.00;123.09

8;761;761;123.50;123.50