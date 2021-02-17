Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/7/2021 - 2/13/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
2/1/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 13,675 34,616 21,410
Feeder Cattle: 13,083(95.7%) 32,406(93.6%) 19,946(93.2%)
Slaughter Cattle: 351(2.6%) 1,308(3.8%) 742(3.5%)
Replacement Cattle: 241(1.8%) 902(2.6%) 722(3.4%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 619 cows and bulls sold with 57 percent going to packers; Last Week: 2,210 head sold with 59 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,180 head sold with 55 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 5 auctions: Ada, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, and Tulsa. Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 lower. Steer calves 3.00-8.00 lower and heifer calves steady to 4.00 lower. Demand light to moderate. Freezing temperatures and a winter mix moved across the trade region this week limiting cattle movement. Many auctions can-celing their sales this week. Heavy snow and negative temperatures are expected over the weekend and many auctions have already canceled sales for next week. Combined weighted average for 3 Slaughter/Replacement cattle auctions: McAlester, OKC, and Tulsa. On a very light test, slaughter cows sold steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-2.00 higher. Packer demand good. Supply included: 96% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 41% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 3% Slaughter Cattle (85% Cows, 15% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (68% Bred Cows, 8% Bred Heifers, 24% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 58%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
28;300-349;328;144.00-179.00;166.45
63;355-398;382;140.00-193.00;172.30
172;404-449;425;138.00-184.50;172.09
15;405-448;436;172.00-183.00;176.84;ValueAdded
207;452-498;475;155.00-182.00;170.04
22;450-480;474;170.00-188.00;174.95;ValueAdded
266;500-549;522;137.00-170.50;162.53
16;523;523;171.50;171.50;ValueAdded
469;550-597;574;146.00-165.00;154.11
9;558-561;561;157.00-167.00;165.89;ValueAdded
437;600-648;620;120.00-152.00;145.34
9;608;608;124.50;124.50;Unweaned
515;650-698;681;114.00-144.50;135.60
37;675;675;145.50;145.50;Thin;Fleshed
282;700-746;723;111.00-139.00;135.00
6;703;703;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
286;754-798;775;110.00-134.50;130.06
337;802-841;820;125.00-136.00;130.93
584;854-897;875;126.00-135.60;132.12
153;904-926;915;123.00-126.00;124.71
50;963;963;124.50;124.50
111;1002-1017;1013;120.00-126.75;125.13
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;266;266;209.00;209.00;ThinFleshed
21;306-341;333;158.00-168.00;162.47
31;350-398;375;149.00-166.00;159.05
29;371;371;179.00;179.00;ThinFleshed
73;405-449;427;145.00-159.50;153.92
186;450-495;472;144.00-178.00;161.81
155;505-549;531;139.00-162.00;150.51
13;505;505;167.00;167.00;ThinFleshed
327;550-598;581;131.00-154.00;145.02
171;601-648;629;120.00-142.50;139.15
139;650-696;669;125.00-140.00;135.63
92;703-740;717;130.00-134.50;130.88
187;756-799;778;125.00-131.00;128.78
15;810-813;811;123.00-123.50;123.30
43;858-897;885;121.00-125.00;121.95
32;990;990;117.50;117.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;388-389;388;155.00-156.00;155.78
4;438;438;162.00;162.00
33;453-463;458;160.00-161.00;160.55;ThinFleshed
109;564-590;578;125.00-143.00;130.42
17;560;560;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
26;608;608;138.00;138.00
24;701-738;728;126.00-131.50;128.08
20;765-789;773;120.00-128.50;125.46
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;562;562;129.00;129.00
20;672;672;118.00;118.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;315-348;331;135.00-160.00;151.46
29;350-395;375;142.00-161.00;151.79
149;400-447;424;123.50-156.00;147.97
21;417;417;165.00;165.00;ThinFleshed
23;405-437;421;155.00-165.00;156.73;ValueAdded
227;452-495;471;137.00-154.00;146.31
430;500-549;526;119.00-149.00;140.53
4;546;546;124.50;124.50;Fleshy
10;506-522;517;145.00-155.00;152.06;ValueAdded
152;550-594;576;107.00-142.00;129.16
419;600-648;626;108.50-130.00;126.83
17;619-626;621;124.00-127.00;125.93;Unweaned
361;650-698;679;107.00-127.75;124.04
455;703-743;725;110.00-128.00;124.72
108;755-794;767;123.00-133.00;126.94
19;768-780;775;119.00-120.00;119.42;Fleshy
94;800-835;820;120.00-124.00;121.35
34;827-839;830;115.00-121.50;119.76;Fleshy
422;869-893;878;118.00-124.25;122.07
50;918;918;119.25;119.25
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;238-240;239;120.00-122.00;121.20
1;270;270;131.00;131.00
22;283;283;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed
28;300-344;333;134.00-146.00;142.67
126;350-398;380;110.00-150.00;140.68
74;400-448;432;130.00-146.00;136.74
14;441;441;149.00;149.00;ThinFleshed
128;455-499;476;100.00-145.00;134.10
104;505-545;531;121.00-139.00;131.32
124;550-599;577;111.00-132.00;123.32
168;600-649;614;103.00-128.00;123.58
90;653-693;669;104.00-123.00;119.17
38;731-747;739;120.00-121.00;120.42
33;773-794;785;115.00-121.00;117.79
49;804-820;818;117.50-119.00;117.71
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;253;253;110.00;110.00
47;358-393;377;90.00-141.50;131.05
18;404-444;433;135.00-138.00;137.22
13;454-470;463;125.00-140.00;131.79
5;524;524;135.00;135.00
12;581;581;125.00;125.00
6;573;573;127.00;127.00;ThinFleshed
41;605-633;627;70.00-123.00;117.35
1;785;785;99.00;99.00
13;817;817;114.00;114.00
HEIFERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;388;388;80.00;80.00
11;441;441;55.00;55.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;280;280;150.00;150.00
5;300-339;323;150.00-168.00;161.32
10;355-395;375;125.00-171.00;162.86
18;400-449;416;109.00-167.00;153.30
17;458-490;474;154.50-165.00;158.10
36;503-548;524;135.00-151.00;144.07
22;555-598;580;100.00-136.00;127.19
23;600-648;624;121.00-131.00;128.03
1;650;650;112.00;112.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;394;394;160.00;160.00
5;428;428;162.00;162.00
5;720;720;116.00;116.00;Fleshy