Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/18/2020 - 9/24/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
9/14/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 28,834 33,158 31,170
Feeder Cattle: 25,024(86.8%) 30,070(90.7%) 28,302(90.8%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,944(6.7%) 2,199(6.6%) 1,669(5.4%)
Replacement Cattle: 1,866(6.5%) 889(2.7%) 1,199(3.8%)
*** Please note, this report also includes the Apache Special Cow Sale from Saturday Sept. 19th. ***
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,910 cows and bulls sold with 67 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,171 head sold with 69 percent going to packers; Last Year: 2,720 head sold with 59 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers under 850 lbs sold steady to 5.00 lower; over 850 lbs steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold mostly steady to 4.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 3.00 lower and heifer calves steady to 1.00 lower on light receipts. Demand moderate for all classes. Slaughter cows steady to 6.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00-6.00 lower. Fall weather is making its way across the trade region. Cooler temperatures are expected for next week with evening lows dipping into the low 50s. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 6% Replacement Cattle (60% Bred Cows, 11% Bred Heifers, 29% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 55%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;295;295;211.00;211.00
57;307-348;331;151.00-210.00;193.64
77;350-395;376;139.00-198.00;174.41
8;378;378;180.00;180.00;ThinFleshed
34;350-398;385;145.00-164.00;151.37;Unweaned
204;400-448;419;149.00-178.50;164.30
14;410-445;430;154.00-161.00;157.00;Unweaned
248;450-499;470;140.00-170.00;157.02
42;453-499;481;130.00-158.00;146.23;Unweaned
486;500-545;522;142.00-166.00;151.58
123;500-546;520;134.00-152.00;143.43;Unweaned
340;550-598;574;132.00-155.00;142.87
13;551;551;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed
129;550-597;572;130.00-140.00;137.43;Unweaned
462;600-649;625;128.00-151.00;137.92
21;623-639;631;140.50-141.50;141.02;Fleshy
128;602-647;625;123.50-138.00;133.37;Unweaned
619;650-699;678;126.00-149.00;140.71
22;697;697;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed
98;659-696;677;126.75-135.50;131.97;Unweaned
559;700-747;719;116.00-147.00;142.71
30;712-729;718;133.00-137.00;134.49;Fleshy
58;721;721;147.00;147.00;ThinFleshed
40;709-747;736;126.00-128.00;127.12;Unweaned
547;750-799;779;120.00-146.00;139.60
5;799;799;129.00;129.00;Full
51;756-767;760;146.00-148.50;147.35;ThinFleshed
806;800-845;818;122.00-146.00;139.66
47;837;837;126.00;126.00;Fleshy
651;851-895;874;130.00-141.50;137.01
129;901-905;902;135.00-137.00;135.85
271;958-995;963;124.00-135.00;129.86
152;1011-1035;1016;115.00-131.00;129.76
68;1061-1081;1062;118.00-125.00;124.58
3;1141;1141;113.00;113.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
40;300-345;327;140.00-199.00;188.81
1;330;330;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
81;350-390;372;142.50-187.00;180.28
175;400-448;426;130.00-168.00;155.02
2;430;430;132.00;132.00;Unweaned
185;450-496;470;135.00-160.00;151.64
5;490;490;141.00;141.00;Fleshy
44;466-495;484;128.00-153.00;137.15;Unweaned
304;500-546;527;130.00-147.00;139.75
19;502;502;144.00;144.00;ThinFleshed
16;536-543;540;124.00-135.00;128.09;Unweaned
510;550-599;579;121.00-149.50;141.29
2;555;555;143.00;143.00;ThinFleshed
43;571-596;579;124.00-134.00;126.28;Unweaned
257;600-647;625;122.00-145.50;133.07
15;642;642;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed
217;607-645;622;122.00-138.00;131.98;Unweaned
261;650-695;676;120.00-143.00;132.12
33;651;651;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
63;668-697;682;129.50-131.00;130.17;Unweaned
280;708-745;738;122.00-144.00;137.51
19;737;737;134.00;134.00;Fleshy
29;701-702;701;125.00-129.00;126.79;Unweaned
138;751-794;771;110.00-137.00;132.23
21;770;770;141.50;141.50;ThinFleshed
105;802-842;827;122.00-138.00;131.50
34;809-810;810;120.00-127.00;125.15;Fleshy
19;850-867;863;125.00-126.00;125.26
59;910-942;921;119.75-128.00;124.27
1;990;990;126.00;126.00
5;1020-1038;1034;114.00;114.00
14;1055-1079;1077;107.50-117.00;108.16
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
50;300-349;320;131.00-187.00;170.49
33;366-387;376;130.00-176.00;162.56
64;408-448;424;100.00-157.00;144.89
97;453-495;482;117.00-148.50;136.41
21;475;475;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed
92;500-545;524;112.00-141.00;130.95
62;517-537;523;138.00-142.00;140.74;ThinFleshed
8;544;544;108.00;108.00;Unweaned
116;550-595;570;110.00-133.50;126.38
30;556-590;565;130.50-141.00;138.08;ThinFleshed
45;605-645;619;116.00-130.00;124.38
53;655-691;672;112.00-138.00;132.21
7;705-740;734;108.00-128.00;123.74
1;760;760;116.00;116.00
9;755;755;133.00;133.00;ThinFleshed
1;800;800;104.00;104.00