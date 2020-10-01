Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/18/2020 - 9/24/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

9/14/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 28,834 33,158 31,170

Feeder Cattle: 25,024(86.8%) 30,070(90.7%) 28,302(90.8%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,944(6.7%) 2,199(6.6%) 1,669(5.4%)

Replacement Cattle: 1,866(6.5%) 889(2.7%) 1,199(3.8%)

*** Please note, this report also includes the Apache Special Cow Sale from Saturday Sept. 19th. ***

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,910 cows and bulls sold with 67 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,171 head sold with 69 percent going to packers; Last Year: 2,720 head sold with 59 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers under 850 lbs sold steady to 5.00 lower; over 850 lbs steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold mostly steady to 4.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 3.00 lower and heifer calves steady to 1.00 lower on light receipts. Demand moderate for all classes. Slaughter cows steady to 6.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00-6.00 lower. Fall weather is making its way across the trade region. Cooler temperatures are expected for next week with evening lows dipping into the low 50s. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 6% Replacement Cattle (60% Bred Cows, 11% Bred Heifers, 29% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 55%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

1;295;295;211.00;211.00

57;307-348;331;151.00-210.00;193.64

77;350-395;376;139.00-198.00;174.41

8;378;378;180.00;180.00;ThinFleshed

34;350-398;385;145.00-164.00;151.37;Unweaned

204;400-448;419;149.00-178.50;164.30

14;410-445;430;154.00-161.00;157.00;Unweaned

248;450-499;470;140.00-170.00;157.02

42;453-499;481;130.00-158.00;146.23;Unweaned

486;500-545;522;142.00-166.00;151.58

123;500-546;520;134.00-152.00;143.43;Unweaned

340;550-598;574;132.00-155.00;142.87

13;551;551;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed

129;550-597;572;130.00-140.00;137.43;Unweaned

462;600-649;625;128.00-151.00;137.92

21;623-639;631;140.50-141.50;141.02;Fleshy

128;602-647;625;123.50-138.00;133.37;Unweaned

619;650-699;678;126.00-149.00;140.71

22;697;697;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed

98;659-696;677;126.75-135.50;131.97;Unweaned

559;700-747;719;116.00-147.00;142.71

30;712-729;718;133.00-137.00;134.49;Fleshy

58;721;721;147.00;147.00;ThinFleshed

40;709-747;736;126.00-128.00;127.12;Unweaned

547;750-799;779;120.00-146.00;139.60

5;799;799;129.00;129.00;Full

51;756-767;760;146.00-148.50;147.35;ThinFleshed

806;800-845;818;122.00-146.00;139.66

47;837;837;126.00;126.00;Fleshy

651;851-895;874;130.00-141.50;137.01

129;901-905;902;135.00-137.00;135.85

271;958-995;963;124.00-135.00;129.86

152;1011-1035;1016;115.00-131.00;129.76

68;1061-1081;1062;118.00-125.00;124.58

3;1141;1141;113.00;113.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

40;300-345;327;140.00-199.00;188.81

1;330;330;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

81;350-390;372;142.50-187.00;180.28

175;400-448;426;130.00-168.00;155.02

2;430;430;132.00;132.00;Unweaned

185;450-496;470;135.00-160.00;151.64

5;490;490;141.00;141.00;Fleshy

44;466-495;484;128.00-153.00;137.15;Unweaned

304;500-546;527;130.00-147.00;139.75

19;502;502;144.00;144.00;ThinFleshed

16;536-543;540;124.00-135.00;128.09;Unweaned

510;550-599;579;121.00-149.50;141.29

2;555;555;143.00;143.00;ThinFleshed

43;571-596;579;124.00-134.00;126.28;Unweaned

257;600-647;625;122.00-145.50;133.07

15;642;642;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed

217;607-645;622;122.00-138.00;131.98;Unweaned

261;650-695;676;120.00-143.00;132.12

33;651;651;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed

63;668-697;682;129.50-131.00;130.17;Unweaned

280;708-745;738;122.00-144.00;137.51

19;737;737;134.00;134.00;Fleshy

29;701-702;701;125.00-129.00;126.79;Unweaned

138;751-794;771;110.00-137.00;132.23

21;770;770;141.50;141.50;ThinFleshed

105;802-842;827;122.00-138.00;131.50

34;809-810;810;120.00-127.00;125.15;Fleshy

19;850-867;863;125.00-126.00;125.26

59;910-942;921;119.75-128.00;124.27

1;990;990;126.00;126.00

5;1020-1038;1034;114.00;114.00

14;1055-1079;1077;107.50-117.00;108.16

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

50;300-349;320;131.00-187.00;170.49

33;366-387;376;130.00-176.00;162.56

64;408-448;424;100.00-157.00;144.89

97;453-495;482;117.00-148.50;136.41

21;475;475;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed

92;500-545;524;112.00-141.00;130.95

62;517-537;523;138.00-142.00;140.74;ThinFleshed

8;544;544;108.00;108.00;Unweaned

116;550-595;570;110.00-133.50;126.38

30;556-590;565;130.50-141.00;138.08;ThinFleshed

45;605-645;619;116.00-130.00;124.38

53;655-691;672;112.00-138.00;132.21

7;705-740;734;108.00-128.00;123.74

1;760;760;116.00;116.00

9;755;755;133.00;133.00;ThinFleshed

1;800;800;104.00;104.00

